These grumpy old pūkeko need to get off the grass

Emile Donovan discovers even those who can't speak te reo Māori know more than they think, according to new research from the University of Canterbury.

OPINION: When the writer Bill Bryson was a young newspaper sub-editor, he wrote his first book about English.

“When I realised that there were vast expanses of English usage – linguistic Serengetis – that I was not clear about at all, I wrote to a kindly editor at Penguin Books and impetuously suggested that there was a need for a simple guide to the more confusing aspects of the language and that I was prepared to undertake it. To my astonishment and gratification, he sent me a contract and, by way of advance, a sum of money carefully gauged not to cause embarrassment or feelings of overworth. The book that resulted [Troublesome Words] might more accurately have been called A Guide to Everything in English Usage That the Author Wasn’t Entirely Clear About Until Quite Recently.”

As an editorial designer I used to see sub-editors at work, red pens at dawn, clarifying and fact-checking. Like the legendary sub Rod Pascoe, who uses a magnifying glass to fix every word – nay, every dot – on a paper printout with beady intensity.

Supplied Author Bill Bryson was a sub-editor on The Times in London when he wrote his first book, Troublesome Words.

I never paid much attention.

Now I’m a sub-editor, unexpectedly launched into a world of apostrophes at my local paper, the Waiheke Gulf News. I suddenly need to care about whether a full-stop goes inside or outside brackets, whether it’s it’s or its, and whether the kid in the photo can really be called Aalex.

The latest checks for editors in New Zealand are for where the macrons should go on te reo Māori words.

I still have endless trouble with when to use “that” and when to use “which” (“You will never get it, so just please stop trying,” emailed a former workmate); so Penguin editors are safe from my Brysonian illusions. Fortunately, our readers are a long-suffering bunch. No-one complained when I spelled “marshmallow” phonetically, as “marshmellow” on the cover.

I have the Guardian Style Guide prominently displayed on my desk, and have even read a couple of pages. It’s surprisingly funny. My bible, though, is the Te Reo Māori app on my phone, which I consult many times a day.

Why did I take French at school instead of Māori? Je suis une idiote.

I often use the app to check where the macrons are in words like pōhutukawa and kōwhai.

Using this is a breeze. Just four years ago, as a designer, I suddenly needed to get macrons onto a font which didn’t have them – on a magazine, every month. My former employer, North & South magazine, began to use macrons for Māori words from February 2018. My solution was to chop lower case Ls into bits to place over words – a finicky business with words like tūī, kākā and kākāpō. The ‘L’ chopping ordeal lasted seven months, before we bought fonts with macrons.

RNZ’s website began using macrons for Māori words in 2015, Stuff and the Otago Daily Times in late 2017, the NZ Herald in 2018. After a famously pitched battle, the gatekeepers of Wikipedia capitulated last year.

As former North & South deputy editor Joanna Wane wrote in our 2018 macron explainer, as it had been 30 years since te reo Māori was made an official language of New Zealand, we were, like most media, “a little late to the party”. She quoted the Otago Daily Times columnist who wrote about “obsequious media apologists, prostrating themselves before the holy altar of te reo”.

Tom Lee/Stuff A giant wētā – with macrons. Without them, weta would mean excrement.

“That defensiveness,” she wrote, “the irrational conviction that something is being taken away, rather than added – is a curious response.”

Especially when, without macrons, text is often simply wrong. Macrons are much more than woke text furniture: just ask Weta Workshop, which would surely prefer to be known for the qualities of a handsome endemic insect (wētā) rather than “muck or excrement” (weta).

Our powers of expression and the concepts open to us are only expanded by embracing not just macrons but more Māori words, especially those without an English equivalent – the hard-to-translate manaaki, pōhēhē or kaitiakitanga (crudely, “guardianship”) – a word the Gulf News ran untranslated as its main coverline a few weeks ago.

When commentators like Don Brash say they don’t “need” te reo Māori, they are really saying they do not need to understand news about, for example, a rāhui.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jenny Nicholls: “Let’s raise a kete to the Broadcasting Standards Authority, which has finally decided to stop humouring those old pūkeko still complaining about te reo Māori on radio and screen.”

Take this paragraph, which appeared in last week’s Gulf News story about the pitched battle over a marina:

“Mātauranga Māori tohunga Ramari Stewart had travelled to Waiheke from the West Coast to support Ngāti Pāoa [a local iwi] and Mauri O Te Moana [a conservation group] in their efforts for mātauranga Māori to be included in discussions around the future of kororā at Pūtiki Bay.” The story heading: Kororā removal ‘like uplifting our tamariki’.

Waiheke residents know kororā are the little blue penguins, at risk of having their nests filled with concrete and their bay with noise and dirt by a marina development, because it is an explosive issue here. And enough of our readers know mātauranga Māori means Māori knowledge/skill/understanding, for the paper not to have received a single complaint about the lack of a translation. Not using the phrase wasn’t an option – the concept was part of the story.

Let’s raise a kete to the Broadcasting Standards Authority, which has finally decided to stop humouring those old pūkeko still complaining about te reo Māori on radio and screen.

Kia ora, kia kaha, kai, kohanga reo, ngāti, hui, kina, whānau, rāhui, aroha, tohunga, mahi, waiata, marae, tangihanga, mokopuna, karanga, tangata whenua, mauri, kōrero, koha, whare, taonga, whakapapa, kaumātua, tamariki, rangatira, iwi, hapū, tipuna, wahine, tāne or waka – just a few of the Māori words I wouldn’t dream of translating for Gulf News readers.

Only some of us think they are new.