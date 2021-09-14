Supporters of push to rename New Zealand as Aotearoa prepared for backlash

Getting to know the te reo Māori names of money agencies commonly in the news.

The backlash regarding the proposed renaming of one reserve shows how difficult it will be to change the name of the entire country, Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul warns.

But she also says: Bring it on.

Te Pāti Māori – the Māori Party – on Tuesday launched a petition to get New Zealand’s official name changed to Aotearoa and for the whole country to have towns and cities renamed to their original te reo Māori names.

In August, the Wellington City Council was asked to apply the name Waimapihi – now just a reserve and small stream at the top of Holloway Rd in Aro Valley – to the entire hillside, including Polhill Reserve.

“I get the feeling this name change is motivated purely by wokeism,” one email to councillors on Tuesday said.

“Seems hardly essential or important activity,” another wrote.

Paul said that if these were the types of comments received about changing the name of a “simple reserve”, then changing the name of the country and many cities and towns would generate far more. But it was a fight worth having, she said.

ANDREW DC/The Map Kiwi A screenshot from the Māori Language New Zealand Aotearoa map by Andrew Douglas-Clifford.

“New Zealand isn't even an English name – it's Dutch. It has no relevance to our country. Aotearoa is a name with immense whakapapa, and so is Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

“I am glad to be a part of a generation who will throw away our colonial past and reclaim the mana of this whenua.”

The Wellington City Council voted in March 2020 to rename Waripori St in Berhampore as Te Wharepouri St, after a Māori chief of the 1800s.

Stuff Wellington City councillors Jill Day and Tamatha Paul, who successfully got Waripori St in Berhampore to be renamed as Te Wharepouri St, support the petition to rename New Zealand.

Paul and fellow city councillor Jill Day lobbied for that change. Day is also a supporter of Te Pāti Māori’s petition.

“There are always some in the community who oppose correction of names, but in my experience they are a small and decreasing minority,” she said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Polhill Gully in Wellington may be renamed Waimapihi but not all are impressed.

The council had been changing names street by street, but this was not fast enough, she said.

The Pāti Māori petition gathered more than 5000 signatures within hours of launching on Tuesday. New Zealand would become Aotearoa and all towns and cities renamed as their original te reo Māori names by 2026, according to the petition.

Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was prepared for the “haters”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi says tangata whenua are sick of Māori place names being bastardised.

“You will always get people who are reluctant to change. Progress and decolonisation scares those who are weak and bigoted,” she said.

Rawiri Waititi, the party’s other co-leader, said Māori were “sick to death of our ancestral names being mangled, bastardised and ignored”.

Under the proposed changes, Auckland would become Tāmaki-makau-rau​, Hamilton would be Kirikiriroa​, Wellington would be Te Whanganui-a-Tara​, Christchurch would be Ōtautahi​, and Dunedin would be Ōtepoti​, according to a full te Reo Māori map of the country.

Te reo Māori became an official language of New Zealand when the Māori Language Act was signed in July 1987.

Since then, various place names have been altered back to their Māori names.

While Te Pāti Māori’s proposal would be a dramatic name change for some places, others would have little to no change under the proposal as they are already known by a te reo Māori name. These include Taupō, Tūrangi, Paekākāriki, and Hokitika.

Whanganui, which controversially added an “h” to its name in 2015 to be true to the original Māori name, would not need another change.