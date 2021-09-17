Human Rights Commission will stop taking complaints about use of te reo Māori

Dr Rāpata Wiri has been teaching te reo Māori to students at universities and wānanga in New Zealand and Hawaii and sees technology as a big help in the future.

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) will stop taking complaints about the use of te reo Māori or the word Pākehā, saying using the official language is not discriminatory.

The move comes during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2021, and just a few months after the Broadcasting Standards Authority made the same call.

Chief executive Rebecca Elvy said instead, individuals would get a form response to their complaint.

“The Human Rights Act sets out what types of discrimination are unlawful,” Elvy said.

“The use of te reo does not fit the criteria. This aligns with our legislation, and better directs our resources.”

Stuff-co-nz Pupils march in support of Te Wiki o te reo Maori (photograph taken in 2020).

Individuals have complained that the word Pākehā is “derogatory”, and that greetings in te reo discriminate against Pākeha, she said.

Michael Timmins, director of the Office of Human Rights Proceedings which previously heard the complaints, has applauded the move.

“I tautoko this kaupapa from the Commission. While I am director, my office will not be accepting such applications for legal representation,” he said.

The HRC said te reo Māori is a right. Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Whakaputanga (the Declaration of Independence) affirm the rights of tangata whenua to their sovereignty, including their language.

Aotearoa New Zealand signed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in April 2010 and is currently drafting a plan to fully implement all 46 articles.

”State-sanctioned attempts to assimilate Māori into British culture through the removal of language have a long and documented history in Aotearoa,” Elvy said.

“For more than 100 years Māori children were beaten and traumatised in native schools for speaking their reo.

“However, by 1987 change had begun and te reo Māori was recognised as an official language in Aotearoa.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dr Rawiri Taonui speaking during the New Zealand’s Annual Hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism held at the Christchurch Town Hall earlier this year.

Dr Rawiri Taonui, New Zealand’s first Professor of Indigenous Studies, called the move a constructive step forward against racism.

“Younger people are okay with living in a pluri-lingual society,” he told Stuff.

“Unfortunately, the older generations of New Zealand have lived in a monolingual world and a lot of them are still stuck there.”

Dr Taonui said other countries reviving their indigenous languages didn’t suffer the same levels of vitriol that te reo Māori inspires, like in the Gaelic-speaking countries of the United Kingdom.

“Basically the difference between the two is te reo Māori is spoken by brown people and most of the niggling and complaining about te reo Māori is driven by 19th and early 20th century racism.”

He said he is optimistic about the future of te reo revitalisation efforts, especially with record numbers of people signed up to learn the language.

“Te reo is unique to New Zealand, and it’s going to become part of the New Zealand identity both in terms of te iwi Māori and te iwi Pākehā.

“That is going to make us a much more unified and strong country, and a country where whether you’re Pākehā or Māori you have a greater degree of comfort walking in both worlds.”