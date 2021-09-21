Once a teacher, always a teacher: 74-year-old teaches te reo at her rest home

Lillie Simmons, left, teaches te reo Māori to Marianne Kerridge at Te Hopai Home and Hospital in Wellington’s Newtown.

You can take the teacher out of the classroom, but you can't take the teacher out of the rest home – at least that’s the case for Lillie Simmons​.

Lillie has taught te reo Māori at Upper Hutt College, Wellington Girls’ College and to men in Rimutaka Prison. Now, her room at Te Hopai Home and Hospital in Wellington's Newtown has become her classroom.

But this environment is better, the 74-year-old says. “I’m happy not to be yelling.”

Lillie has a few students she teaches one-on-one. There was no specific structure, she said.

“We just speak te reo straight. They hear it direct all the time.”

But there is still homework.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Lillie says she always knew she wanted to teach te reo Māori.

The rest home’s diversional therapist, Marianne Kerridge​ – who Lillie calls Mereana​ – is one of her students.

“I went to get a book on Matariki from Lillie, and it just happened,” Kerridge said.

“Every day is different. Sometimes Lillie shares stories with me and sometimes when I come in, she’s sitting up straight and I know it’s going to be a serious class.”

While Lillie (Ngāti Porou​ and Ngāti Tūwharetoa​) does not use a whiteboard or make presentations for her classes, she does use printed cards and posters called Kiko Reo created by her daughter, Lana​, and granddaughter, Roma​.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Some days Lillie teaches te reo Māori to Marianne Kerridge through storytelling and on other days, she uses resources created by her daughter.

“If I had these resources, it would have been so much easier to teach my pupils,” Lillie said. Kiko Reo is still in the works and would likely be available for people and schools next year.

Kerridge said learning te reo Māori from Simmons was an experience she treasured.

“Learning te reo Māori has been a hard thing to do but Lillie has taught me to have the courage to say words and to feel that it’s okay if I don’t know something, as long as I get out there and give it a go.”

For Kerridge, it went deeper than “finding an activity”.

“It’s been really spiritual and emotional. I feel more connected with the land and my children.”

STUFF Dr Rāpata Wiri has been teaching te reo Māori to students at universities and wānanga in New Zealand and Hawaii and sees technology as a big help in the future.

For Lillie, teaching te reo Māori has always been something she wanted to do.

“Growing up, I asked my grandfather why I had a Pākehā name and he said to me, ‘don’t worry, your language will save you’ and he was right.”

Preparing for her one-on-one lessons also kept her on her toes and kept her brain active, she said.

“I can teach te reo Māori anywhere ... if you want to learn, reach out for it. It's there for anyone and everyone. If you want to be taught, come to me.”