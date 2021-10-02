Getting active about passive on path to te reo enlightenment

Learning any language, obviously, entails becoming familiar with numerous features of the language in question.

Recent columns have been focussed on gaining broad understanding of the use of the passive voice in te reo Māori, and it was noted that whilst the passive of most verbs is created simply by adding a passive suffix to the active form, in some cases other alterations are also made.

One type of change relates to the length of a vowel-sound. The passive of tatari (“to wait”), for instance, is tāria (“to be awaited”) and the passive of whai (“to pursue”) is whāia (“to be pursued”)

In both these cases the vowel becomes lengthened for the passive. But change in vowel-length also occurs in the opposite direction. With the word ārahi (“to lead”) the vowel is shortened in the passive arahina (“to be led”).

Such examples serve as reminders that adding a new verb to one’s vocabulary means learning both active and passive forms. Anyone may register to receive free daily emails from Kupu o te Rā, in which example sentences are frequently given in both active and passive forms.

Also noted previously was that the causative prefix whaka- changes both intransitive action verbs and stative verbs into transitive action verbs – to which a passive suffix may then be added.

Sometimes the original verb may seem rather overwhelmed in the process! Thus the very common stative verb pai (“to be good or fine”) may be found sandwiched between the prefix whaka- and any one of the alternative suffixes -tia, -nga or -ngia to form the passives whakapaitia, whakapainga or whakapaingia.

Whakapaitia / te whare could be understood as “Let the house be made good” but because the passive form is used for giving instructions, this sentence might well equate to: “Tidy the house.”

Similarly, a much-used form of “grace” before a meal: E te Atua, / whakapainga / ēnei kai ... (“O Lord, may these foods be made good ...”) is often translated simply as “O Lord, bless this food ...”

Also important to note is that when following a passive verb any adverbial particle carries the passive suffix -tia. One signification of the adverbial particle kē is “already”, and this example appeared on Kupu o te Rā recently: Kua tapahia kētia / te harakeke / e au. (“Has been cut already / the flax / by me.”) Such a passive sentence is probably preferable to the rather awkward active version Kua tapahi kē / au / i te harakeke. (“Have cut already / I / the flax.”)

This week’s column might be finished with a celebrated exhortation: Whāia / te māramatanga! (“Pursue enlightenment!”)