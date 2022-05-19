It's taken 61 years, but Hari Rapata has found his Māoritanga

Sixty-one-year-old Hari Rapata has just started learning te reo after denying his "own identity" for too long, but already feels like he has a much better understanding of who he is.

At 61, Hari Rapata feels his te reo journey has only just begun, but it has already changed his life in the best of ways.

It wasn't through receiving the strap at school after asking his teacher to pronounce his name correctly that prompted him. Nor was it his job as an adviser to former Māori Affairs Minister Parekura Horomia.

It was simply that he felt he was being called home.

Rapata’s friends, family and community call him Hud, short for Hari. It’s just easier to pronounce, and more “English sounding”, he said.

READ MORE:

* Interactive digital resource helps explore the origins of te reo Māori

* Sharing te reo Māori with the gaming world by 'sprinkling' it through Twitch streams

* Reo rua ā mua: How Kiwis might talk in 2040

* Let's not let te reo fall into extinction



He has been Hud as long as he can remember, from growing up in Cambridge until he was 10 and then since moving to the South Island.

But over the last while he felt something important was missing. It was time to stop being so “English sounding” and connect with his heritage.

“Did I feel a calling? Yes I think I did. Whatever was happening in my life I think it was a time that steered me in that direction.

“I have lived a beautiful life outside of my Māoritanga. There was no real particular reason I should go back, but I found a calling.

“Too long I’ve denied my own heritage.”

Rapata said awareness came from the top down, through government and often media. If it was not for those, he did not believe he would have found his Māori spirituality.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Hari Rapata says the resurgence in te reo is a wonderful thing.

“It just all adds up, and it is going to add up to a more beautiful New Zealand or Aotearoa.

“There is a big resurgence in te reo and people appreciating the Māori culture, which is great because when you look at it, it is all that we have ever wanted.”

Seeing politicians and journalists highlight Māori language on screen made Rapata want to do better himself.

“Any little bit is helpful, and sometimes we can be critical and say it is a token gesture, but at least we have started and at least it is getting recognised and people are trying.

“We can't be too hard because it has taken us [Māori] quite a while to get here.”

It’s not as though he hadn’t times in his life when he thought about it connecting with his Māori heritage.

In 1973, he tried to correct a teacher who insisted on calling him “Hurry”.

“It didn’t go very well because within the hour I was in the office getting caned for it.”

When Rapata was growing up, Māori language was nearly non-existent, apart from on the marae.

Rapata’s iwi is Maniapoto from the Waikato, but he did not connect with them after leaving Cambridge at age 10.

He felt too busy to learn te reo while working in business advisory with Horomia, but the former minister could see Rapata was missing something vital in his life.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Rapata is proud to be part of a growing Māori population in Queenstown.

“He said to me one day ‘I know you don't speak te reo, but it is your heart, you have the right heart’.”

In just three months, Rapata is becoming fluent and feels confident doing a mihimihi (introductory greeting) in front of an audience.

Te reo Māori had changed his life and helped him connect better with other Māori, he said.

”I’m more open to who I really am and what my customs and traditions are.

“Now I look at the Remarkables mountains and know the real name is Kawarau and that was almost like a christening name, of that Te Puna (spring), so they become part of the family. And that is the deepness of what we are talking about here.”

Learning te reo was “so important”, because it was more than just language.

“The only way to learn another culture is to learn their language.

“Once you know these names they become your family, they become part of who you are.”

Rapata helped lead a Māori business group called KUMA, which aimed to connect southern Māori and help them succeed in careers that don’t involve labour-intensive mahi.

Living in the “white” south was not the back blocks it seemed, he said.

Queenstown, where he was based, had a growing Māori population. According to the last census, in 2018, more than 2000 Māori people lived in Queenstown, up from 1200 in 2006.

“Māori is becoming part of people’s journey, whether you are Māori or non Māori.”