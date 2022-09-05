Māori thought leaders come together to share their unique perspectives on te reo

Hēmi Kelly, te reo lecturer, author and online educator, is excited to be contributing to the conversation that relates to the theme of ‘whiua ki te ao’, or ‘hurl the Māori language to the world’.

The love of te reo Māori has brought together Māori thought leaders who will share their unique perspective on te reo at M9, a bilingual series celebrating Māori voices.

In the lead-up to Māori language week, the second edition of M9 has a line-up of speakers to inspire, empower and entertain with their perspectives on the event’s theme: whiua ki te ao, or hurl the Māori language to the world.

One of these voices, Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whaoa), a te reo lecturer, author and an online educator, is sharing his whakaaro on the language.

With the growing number of people learning te reo Māori, “we’re starting to encounter things that we haven’t seen in the past”, Kelly said.

“How do we cater to the demands? How do we look after our Māori students who are sometimes the minority in classes? How do we teach non-Māori how to say their pepeha in a way that’s meaningful but still respectful to us?”

Kelly says this event is for anyone interested in creating or maintaining a connection with te reo Māori.

“I’m excited to contribute to the wider conversation that relates to the theme which is whiua ki te ao, whiua ki te rangi, whiua ki ngā iwi katoa...cast it to the world, cast it to the sky, cast it to all peoples.

“In order for the language to survive, all peoples need to participate in reviving the language,” Kelly said. “Within the language are all of these insights into our ways of doing things.”

For non-Māori, learning te reo enables them “to connect in a way that’s more meaningful, more respectful and genuine”, he said.

Waiata Anthems Waiata Anthems releases 20 news songs in te reo Māori in its September 2022 line up.

Te Aorere Pēwhairangi (Ngāti Porou), another M9 kaikōrero, translates the news for Whakaata Māori, runs a consultancy business, and promotes te reo Māori through social media and directing.

“I've been very fortunate in my life that I was born and raised in the system of kohanga reo, kura kaupapa, whare kura and whare wananga,” he said.

“M9 is a platform that allows me to not only share my story but share the story of people who actually put in the hard yards and the protests and fought for the revitalisation of the language.”

Pēwhairangi wants to emphasise how te reo Māori needs to continue evolving and highlight the livelihood potential of te reo Māori.

“One of the misconceptions is that you can’t make a living through te reo Māori [yet] my entire career has been based off te reo Māori.

”No language or culture should remain static and if it does, you’ll be speaking the language that’s equipped for yesterday,” Pēwhairangi said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Bilingual journalist and broadcaster, Oriini Kaipara, will feature in the M9 lineup.

The line-up will also include te reo Māori advocate Stacey Morrison, funeral directors Francis and Kaiora Tipene, journalist and news anchor Oriini Kaipara, singer-songwriter Rob Ruha, rugby legend come hunter-gatherer and producer Matua Parkinson, composer and musical director Pere Wihongi, and journalist and artist Moana Maniapoto.

Kaiārahi matua Ria Hall stresses the importance that M9 showcases voices that represent the full spectrum of lived te reo Māori experiences, from those who are beginning their journey, those who fought tirelessly for it and those born into the language.

“There is something here to entice and inspire everyone, from all walks of life,” said Hall.

M9 is on for one night only on Friday, 9 September, at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.