There's no shortcuts when adressing single-letter words in te reo

Most, but not all, of the single-letter words in te reo Māori are particles or structural words – and have grammatical functions specific to the construction of phrases in te reo, meaning that, quite often, they aren’t translatable into English words.

The focus this week is on words represented by a and ā.

As the “personal article”, the word a precedes personal names when they occur as the subject of a sentence: I haere / a Tamahae / ki te kura. (“Tamahae went to school. “).

It should be noted, though, that when it is wished to emphasise who is doing something the subject may be put before the verb and is then preceded by ko: Ko Tamahae / i haere / ki te kura. (“[It was] Tamahae [who] went to school.”)

This same word precedes both personal names and personal pronouns after any of the location prepositions kei, i, hei or ki: Hoatu / te rākau / ki a Mere. (“Give the stick to Mary.”); Hoatu / te rākau / ki a mātou. (“Give the stick to us.”)

A quite different use of a is as a preposition – one of the pair a/o, both of which signify “belonging to” – and in this case it usually translates as “of”: Ko te kete / a Mere / tēnā. (“The basket / of Mary / that.” = “That’s Mary’s basket.”).

With all possessive words, the a form is used to refer to things over which the owner is regarded as “dominant”.

This vowel, lengthened – ā – also spells more than one word. As a preposition it indicates the future: Ka haere / au / ā te Rāhina. (“I will go on Monday.”).

The Maori Language Commission Te wiki o Te Reo Māori is this month, so there’s never been a better time to learn te reo than now.

A different use is as the plural of the possessive particle tā, which is considered to be a contraction of te + a (“the + of”).

Thus, singular: tā Rewi tama (“Rewi’s son”) and tā mātou kete (“our basket”); but plural: ā Rewi tama (“Rewi’s sons”) and ā matou kete (“our baskets”).

In addition to its uses as a particle, ā serves as several base words. As a noun it may mean “collar-bone” or “perch”; as a verb, it may mean “urge” or “compel”.

As a conjunction (“and”) it connects clauses, standing between pauses (which are usually indicated by commas): He mea hanga / nā te Atua / i te timatanga / te rangi / me te whenua, / ā, / kāhore / he āhua / o te whenua, … (“Created by God in the beginning the heaven and the earth, and, the earth was without form, …”)