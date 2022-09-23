New te reo Māori app supports Wellington's bilingual city goals

A new Māori language app hopes to welcome Wellington locals and visitors alike to te reo Māori.​

The free app is called Mahau and was developed by Wellington City Council alongside Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa.

Wellington City Council Tātai Heke Māori Karepa Wall​ called the app a warm introduction to te reo Māori.​

“Mahau is the front part of the marae – the welcoming bit of the marae,” Wall said. “We’re welcoming the whole community into te reo Māori: come in and get a little bit of kōrero and a little bit of knowledge.”

The app helps beginners with te reo Māori words and pronunciation, coming equipped with translations for a long list of Wellington destinations and place names. The app also includes a dedicated interface to help users build their own pepeha, or mihimihi.

Users can tap words once to hear the correct pronunciation, or double tap to hear the words spoken phonetically.

Every piece of content on the app is translated into three different dialects – Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Taranaki Whānui and standardised te reo Māori – with users able to toggle between dialects at will.

SUPPLIED Karepa Wall says the app’s development is one of several initiatives geared towards the goal of making Wellington a bilingual city by 2040.

Tumu Whakarae chief executive Lee Hunter​ called the app a useful tool for anyone to pick up and intuitively use.

“It might be that you are looking for a place name within Wellington City, or the correct pronunciation of a word to give confidence to its use.

”Either way the written and oral functions give the user a sense of confidence with its use.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The app helps users pronounce words and phrases correctly, even breaking them down by vowel sound.

Wall said the app’s development was one of several initiatives geared towards the goal of making Wellington a bilingual city by 2040.

“Te Wiki o te Reo Māori was last week, but actually Maori Language Week can be every single week, for 52 weeks out of the year.”

The app was estimated to cost $70,000 to develop, including the cost of translation services and an ongoing promotional campaign.

Smartphone users can download Mahau now, with the council planning to introduce the app at events, festivals, and libraries over the next few months.