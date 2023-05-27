From broke and solo dad to university professor

Lachy Paterson was working on the railways when he began studying te reo Maori.

After leaving his hometown Lachy Paterson found himself in Dunedin with a dwindling supply of cash.

He had headed south to join some mates, and thought the $1000 in his bank account ‘’would last me forever’’.

‘’But I kept on going to the bank and one day I had just $10 ... what do I do?’’

He found a job with the railways, but his bigger journey – from solo dad to Māori academia – was only just beginning.

READ MORE:

* First female Māori dean appointed at University of Otago medical school

* The structural whiteness of academia

* Educator Āni Wainui recognised for revitalising te reo in Southland



Paterson was born in 1958 and grew-up in Whakatāne, where his dad worked at the local paper mill.

In the Bay of Plenty town, he went to a school with about 1000 kids, but by the last year just a few dozen remained.

He went to Auckland University, studying history, French and Japanese, but dropped out after six months.

He later began his te reo Māori journey in Dunedin, where he worked the railways as a signal maintainer, travelling around the lower south repairing signals. He later got married and had a young family.

His job would take him from Ashburton to Bluff, which meant the crew would often stay overnight. While the workers had a drink or watched TV, Paterson decided to learn te reo Māori.

He then enrolled in a night-class for a school certificate level course so he could converse in te reo Māori.

Ron Bull/Supplied After an interesting journey to academia, Lachy Paterson, 65, is set to retire in June.

That led him to do Correspondence School Bursary, but after his marriage broke-up and he became a solo dad in 1996, he decided to revisit university.

He completed his Māori degree at the University of Otago, later completing honours and picking-up a part-time teaching role for introductory Māori language.

Paterson said being a Pākehā teacher of Māori was ‘‘somewhat unusual’’. He was always upfront about his ethnicity.

‘‘The last thing you ever want to do is to allow people to think you are Māori when you are not.’’

Paterson completed his PhD in 2004, on Ngā reo o ngā niupepa: Māori language newspapers 1855-1863.

Those papers were initially free Government newspapers printed in te reo Māori and distributed around the North Island. Those papers were essentially “propaganda’’, he said.

‘‘They were trying to get Māori to accept the benefits of colonisation.’’

But some fought back. Paterson said two Waikato chiefs went on an Austrian warship bound for Vienna, eventually learning the trade of printing and returning with a printing press. That printing press printed anti-colonialism news.

Paterson became a fulltime lecturer at Otago about 13 years ago, and one of the biggest changes was catering for those learning the language ‘‘from scratch’’, and those who came from a kura kaupapa Māori background.

But he was particularly delighted to how te reo Māori was evolving and increasingly being embraced by a younger generation.

‘‘Some who are older feel a bit threatened, and uncertain about it.’’

Paterson said he was a supporter of New Zealand adopting more dual names, and in times those names could fully transition to a sole Māori name.

And in another transition, Paterson will officially retire in June.