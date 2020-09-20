There is no shame in not being able to speak te reo Māori

Em Walker, known as Theia, has released her debut single under the name Te Kaahu. The track, E Taku Huia Kaimanawa, is about her kuia who died four years ago.

OPINION: The seven-day national spotlight on te reo Māori and Māoritanga has been a joy to behold. It made me feel good and I whimsically imagined every day could be this way in the future.

Then a blustery south-west wind blew and the bitter cold reality set in.

We will never be a bilingual nation when people caution against it because they don’t want to lose any of their privileges and would rather espouse the virtues of the superior English language instead.

The English language was politicised by the Crown when it was used in the Treaty of Waitangi and employed to set up the systems to govern its migrants and assimilate Māori.

Those governing systems continue to privilege and favour Western European migrants and their descendants today, everyone else has to toe the line, if not they’re criticised for causing division.

I love the English language but I also love te reo Māori. One language is available everywhere for me to use, the other is marginalised.

In this country, no one has a choice but to use the English language and there are very few fluent te reo Māori speakers. It is hardly a foundation for bilingualism.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Josh Kamau uses te reo Māori on his Twitch streaming channel.

For sure the use of te reo Māori is slowly being normalised. What we have now is a crazy, wonderful mix of both languages like cracked black pepper on white, cheese sauce. The English language peppered by a mass sprinkling of Māori words, phrases and sentences.

Te reo Māori purists despise the use of mixed language sentences. Those with a racial intolerance hate it because someone has replaced an English word for a kupu Māori.

During te wiki o te reo Māori, it was interesting to hear Māori and non-Māori explaining how they feel shame about not being able to kōrero Māori or pronounce Māori words correctly.

No one should be made to feel shame about giving te reo Māori a go. I used to feel shame about not being a fluent te reo Māori speaker. I don’t any more.

The shame was feeling less Māori because I could not kōrero i te reo Māori anake.

Although I’m not a fluent speaker, I have a strong Māori identity and worldview. I try to use what te reo, tikanga and mātauranga Māori I have, whenever I can. I’ve been learning te reo Māori on and off my whole life but I’ve never been fully immersed in it long enough for it to stick.

People have been surprised when I tell them I am not a fluent speaker. I’m always surprised they are ignorant about the history of te reo Māori.

Fortunately there are fluent te reo Māori speakers, older bastions of the past and other, more confident modern versions. They are native speakers or second language learners.

Many fluent speakers have been leading the revitalisation of te reo Māori in Aotearoa New Zealand for decades. They often sit at the front of the marae, exemplars of what has been lost by the majority of Māori.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Debra O'Connor only learnt how to speak te reo Māori in the past decade and now teaches it at Inglewood High School.

Sometimes, instead of inspiring people to throw off the cloak of shame, as they have, some speakers intentionally or not, increase the shame others feel.

They mock others who give the language a go or make a mistake. It has been said publicly a person is not a Māori if they do not speak the language. Both Māori and Pākehā critics have said the loss of te reo Māori is the responsibility of Māori.

It is not the fault of Māori, the Crown’s assimilation policies led to te reo Māori and Māoritanga being replaced by the English language and customary practices of Western Europe through colonisation.

The shame of this belongs to the Crown. They have never reinstated the mana of te reo Māori, valued it or made it widely accessible to Māori and wider New Zealand.

LAWRENCE SMITH Te reo Māori shame is one way for critics and racists to stop its use, writes Carmen Parahi.

Taranaki te reo Māori teacher Debra O’Connor revealed to Stuff her kaumātua spoke te reo Māori in secret. Her elders were made to believe Māori children should only learn and hear the English language, says O’Connor. She calls it a legacy of silence.

Ministry of Education data shows Māori children who are educated through the Māori language medium do better than Māori students in English-speaking schools.

Māori history, links to the land and their ancestors have been replaced by the use of colonial names, but they are slowly being reinstated. Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission believes because te reo Māori is the first language of the land by right it belongs to everyone to use, not just Māori.

Te reo Māori shame is one way for critics and racists to stop its use. Don’t feel the shame of not being able to kōrero Māori, use what you can and enjoy it.