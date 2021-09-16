WHAKAARO: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is here. Whether you’re just starting out with te reo, or are fluent, this time of year brings about a whole lot of new video, music, apps and games in te reo.

The week itself commemorates the Māori language petition, signed by 30,000 people demanding the language be saved. It arrived at Parliament in 1972 – three years before New Zealand marked its first Māori Language Week.

Today, it marks a week of flurry and energy focused on te reo, with artists, politicians and organisations releasing their newest inventions, ideas and creations to foster te reo.

This year, already, we’ve seen new apps drop from companies such as Air New Zealand and BNZ, aiming to help teach te reo. More than 30 musicians released new songs in te reo earlier in September, and a new season of a hit Māori Television drama is set to launch on TVNZ On Demand.

From apps to the latest shows to watch, these are the best ways to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori from home:

Waiata | Song

Dozens of new songs in te reo Māori were released just before Te Wiki o te reo Māori kicked off, including a mini-album from Lorde.

The album, Te Ao Mārama, is a loose translation of her hits from Solar Power – and came together as a collaboration between Sir Tīmoti Kāretu, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, Hana Mereraiha and Hēmi Kelly. In just a day, the tracks had attracted upwards of 10 million streams.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Haka and poi at the Six60 concert in Tāmaki Makaurau

Six60’s newest single, Pepeha, has also taken off this week. It’s attracted major radio play and is now sitting at 17th in the top 40 singles chart. The bi-lingual track is a great way to learn both about pepeha, (the connections Māori use to introduce themselves) and it also repeats the chorus in both English and Māori – so is easy to follow.

New releases as part of the Waiata Anthems movement this year stretch from reggae to pop and hip-hop.

Che Fu released E Kore E Motu​, his te reo reprise of Fade Away, is a fantastic way to relive the early 2000s.

Alden Williams/Stuff Che Fu has released E Kore E Motu, based off Fade Away.

The Waiata Anthems programme, which started in 2019 with an album of pop hits translated into te reo, has proven a major success for reo Māori in mainstream music. Benee’s Kua Kore He Kupu, released in 2019 as a translation of Soaked, has become one of her most popular songs.

Listen to the Waiata Anthems playlist here for Apple Music, or on Spotify.

Reo irirangi & kōnae ipurangi | Radio & podcasts

The Hits host Stacey Morrison has released a new podcast, Up To Speed With Te Reo Māori. The 10-episode series is made up of super short lessons, covering the basics so everyone can learn to use just a little more te reo in their everyday conversations.

Morrison describes the series as a way to get listeners “up to speed with some Māori language phrases and words often heard in media, public addresses and everyday conversations”. And so she starts with the whakataukī which has become unavoidable at podiums, in political speeches and in the corporate world, “He waka eke noa”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Broadcaster Stacey Morrison has hosted a new podcast and streaming radio station, on iHeart Radio.

When you’re done with Up To Speed (it won’t take too long!), consider graduating to the Taringa podcast. With more than 200 episodes, Taringa is the biggest te reo Māori and te ao Māori podcast around, hosted by Paraone Gloyne and Lindsay Snowden at te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Or, if you want more music – stick with Stacey. She’s also hosting Waiata Anthems, a reo Māori and bi-lingual online radio station with interviews and music focused on te reo.

Ngā taupānga | Apps

Is there an app for that? Āe, there is.

Air New Zealand’s techies have released a new app this year, called Kia Rere, it hopes to help teach some of the basics such as mihi and greetings, as well pronunciations and place names.

“Kia rere” means to fly, which fits with the airline theme, but the company says it chose the name as a reference to the whakataukī from Sir Tīmoti Kāretu: “Ko te reo kia tika, ko te reo kia rere, ko te reo kia Māori. Let the language be correct, let the language fly, and let the language be Māori.”

While Kia Rere can help with place names and greetings, have a look at Tatau for counting. App developer Jacob Duncan released this game last year on Apple’s Appstore, to teach users how to count from zero to one million in te reo Māori. His game is a perfect example of the ever distraction genre of app, giving you the opportunity to give your mind a break while trying to beat your high score.

While you’re in the app store, don’t forget to download a few other brilliant apps for learning te reo Māori.

Te Aka, the Māori language dictionary, is essential for quick translation help.

Kupu, by Spark, lets you point your phone at any object and it will tell you what it’s called in te reo.

T.I.A, from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, tells stories of Māori superheroes in augmented reality.

Anton Matthews Toilet humour is a great way to get your family using te reo Māori at home.

Mātakitaki | Watch

Ahikāroa season four dropped this week on TVNZ OnDemand. The show is a hugely successful bi-lingual soap opera, which airs on Māori Television but has also become one of TVNZ’s most successful local titles on its streaming platform.

Turia Schmidt-Peke, an actor in this rangatahi drama, sums up the brilliance of Ahikāroa in its mission to spread te reo: “What I like about Ahikāroa, is it’s one of the few shows in te reo that isn’t obviously trying to teach you. There’s a lot of shows on Māori Television that explicitly teach you new sentences, on Ahikāroa we try to normalise te reo in the drama.”

The show follows four young Māori flatmates, navigating life in Auckland City – think of it as a bit like a Māori Home and Away, but without Alf and surfing.

If you’re not afraid to actively learn te reo, have a look at Anton Matthews' series on PlayStuff. Over two seasons of Everyday Te Reo Māori, Matthews teaches you all you need to know about how to kōrero with your tamariki – including detailed lessons on patero and mimi – as well as how to kōrero with adults at the office.