Mother uses kupu Māori to bring relief to grieving whānau

Kahurangi Ross uses kupu Māori of importance in the creation of her range of jewellery.

A wahine coping with the grief of her loved one has found a way to help others carry their whānau with them with kupu Māori.

Kahurangi Ross, 48, loves her three children. She raises two of them in her Manawatū home. The third is cherished in her mind.

Anahera Ross-Lewis died tragically in 2003 when she was three and a half years old.

It’s been 18 years and Ross’ love and hurt has never waned.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Kahurangi Ross' jewellery helps to give a voice to people without the need to speak.

Ross talks about Anahera with her friends and children, to keep her memory alive, but near the beginning of 2021 she was shocked by a request from a close friend.

Tired and uncomfortable of hearing about her daughter’s death, the friend asked Ross to stop saying her name.

It sparked a fire in her.

“Grief is forever,” she said.

No-one questions the remembrance of a parent or a friend, but people are uncomfortable remembering a dead child.

‘‘If you feel sad, imagine how I feel,” Ross said, challenging the woman. “But if I can't say her name, you’ll see it,” she thought.

From clay she fashioned earrings bearing Anahera’s name.

Ross thought that would be the end of it, but the more she wore them, the more people asked about Anahera.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Kahurangi Ross carries her daughter Anahera Lewis-Ross with her.

“Well, that’s my daughter," Ross said. Further questions follow: “Oh, and who are your parents, and where do you come from, and who are your people, and what iwi are you again?”

The kaupapa grew from Ahanera, to her mother, and her tīpuna, into an avenue for others to wear their grief and be empowered by it.

“Grief is forever, but life can be good again. You learn how to live with it.

“As Māori we have a beautiful way of grieving. It’s not behind closed doors. As the kupu gets smaller the kōrero gets bigger. They’re interested to know where it’s from and where you whakapapa to.

“It’s all about the pūrākau [story]. If it heals somebody because they get to talk about something that’s deep and meaningful for them then I’m all for that.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ross operates a laser engraving and cutting machine to create her acrylic jewellery.

It’s a concept of ‘’wearing’’ your loved ones that Ross hadn’t seen before.

“It was envisioned as a powerful way to honour, acknowledge and encourage conversations about precious people, events and other elements of life that should be remembered.”

Her defiance at being silenced sparked a drive to voice her aroha, her passions, and her protest – without having to say a word.

From her statements grew her moemoeā, or dream, to create her jewellery line Toi Kupu Gallery to help bring a voice to indigenous people who want to share their whakapapa and political views at a glance.

“All of a sudden you’ve got this big kōrero as opposed to viewing perhaps an iwi address like Te Arawa or Ngā Puhi.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ross' inscribed jewellery helps her and others with the pain of death and loss.

While earrings bearing ‘‘Land Back’’ and geometrical shapes are the most popular in her line, her heart lies with the ingoa, or name, of whānau.

“I’m more interested in holding the names of our tīpuna and our babies in our hands.

“When I'm making this taonga [gift] I know there’s going to be a big emotional response. When I’m painting the names on and I’m putting the jewellery together I really feel like I handle them differently to the other statement earrings.”

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, co-leader of the Māori Party, wore Ross’ Land Back earrings in Parliament, drawing the eyes of New Zealand’s leaders.

Afterwards Ross received an order for 26 pairs from one person.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Kahurangi Ross makes her earrings at her kitchen table in her Feilding home.

“It’s a statement for the people who don’t feel comfortable being in the front of the hīkoi [march] with a flag so they can convey the same message. It's a seen word for people who aren’t the loud activist, so they can have a voice too.”

Ngarewa-Packer said she was drawn to the earrings as a way to make a statement. They can help to bridge the gap, she said, as people read the kupu, or words, and think about the kaupapa behind them.

“When you speak Māori, you think Māori. When you think Māori you feel Māori.

“She’s using our taonga to create statements in a way that hasn’t been done. It’s a way of bridging.

“When you say ‘Land Back’ you're not just saying the physicality, but my language, my mana, my heritage and my culture.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says Māori want to wear their trauma without shame.

At its core, what Māori want is respect, she said. The earrings are a way to take that kōrero and create conversations that are anti-mainstream.

“For me, it’s about wearing our trauma without shame and not having to apologise for that.

“It’s so much more than wearing an earring because you’re starting a dialogue.”

Ross said the kupu had started uncomfortable conversations about how to bring land back and what Māori would use it for, but she hopes those involved would be constructive rather than antagonistic.

“Don't take it the wrong way, it’s not meant to displace you, just let us have the same rights that you do because right now we don’t.

“We don’t have equity of opportunity, that's what land back is about. That’s what Mana Motuhake [autonomy] is about, self-determination.”