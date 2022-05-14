Distinguishing between types of nouns

Column: A noun is a word which gives a name to something.

In English, nouns are classified as either “common” or “proper” – “proper” nouns being those which name people, places, institutions and other things, distinguished in print by initial capital letters.

In te reo Māori nouns are separated into three classes: “common”, “personal” and “location”. The reason for classifying nouns in this manner is that the ways in which they are used in phrases differ, one class from another.

Differences are particularly highlighted in phrases beginning with prepositions.

Common nouns never follow a preposition directly. Whenever a preposition occurs it is always the first word in a phrase, and a definitive such as tēnei (“this”) or te (“the”) is always placed between the preposition and a following noun. e.g. Kei te kainga / au. (“At the home / I.” = “I’m at home.”).

This example highlights a difference between English and Māori. The word “home” is a common noun in English, and no word is needed between preposition and noun in the phrase “at home”.

Another difference is that English “at” is without any time-reference. The Māori kei specifies the present. Sometimes the time-frame will be further stressed in speech: Kei te kainga / au / ināianei. (“Now at the home / I / now.”), The Māori hei specifies future: Hei te kainga / au / āpōpō. (“Will be at the home / I / tomorrow.”)

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Casey Haverkamp and Nathan Mansell met while learning te reo Māori. They may still be learning, but they're teaching it to their son. (First published September 17, 2021)

A feature of personal nouns – such as a people’s names or personal pronouns – is that they may follow most prepositions directly, but (with one exception) an intervening word is required after any of the four location prepositions kei (“at” in the present) i (“at” in the past) hei (“at” in the future) and ki (which suggests “motion towards”, and is often, but not always, translatable by “to”).

The intervening word needed here is the personal article, a (a word with no parallel in English): Homai / te waiora / ki a au. (“Give / the water of life / to me.”).

The exception to this rule is that when the first-person au, is replaced by a variant form, such as ahau or awau, the personal article is dropped (possibly simply because it would be somewhat clumsy to include it): Homai / te waiora / ki ahau.

A distinctive feature of location nouns is that they are the only base words (other than ahau and awau just noted) which may follow a preposition directly: kei runga / i te tēpu (“at topside of the table”) kei Rotorua (“at Rotorua”) ma runga / hōiho (“on horseback”).