35 years ago te reo Māori became an official language, but experts say its survival still isn't guaranteed

Aotearoa isn’t ready for compulsory te reo Māori in schools: Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis says the day will come, but the country isn’t there yet.

Te reo Māori became an official language of Aotearoa New Zealand on this day 35 years ago. But the battle for its survival has yet to be won, experts say.

The Māori Language Act came into action on August 1, 1987, and granted te reo status as an official language of New Zealand

Māori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins said it's been a hard fight to revitalise the language.

“The battle for te reo Māori has been fought in communities across Aotearoa, from our smallest towns to our biggest cities. In 1987 some warned that making te reo an official language would divide New Zealanders but 35-years later, te reo is something that unites us,” she said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Māori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins said the battle for te reo Māori has been fought in communities across Aotearoa.

READ MORE:

* Dream of a bilingual nation - what will the linguistic future of Aotearoa New Zealand look like?

* Mind your language: the backlash against the te reo revival

* Complaint about Stuff's use of 'Kia ora, Aotearoa' thrown out by Media Council



“For Māori New Zealanders, te reo is an integral part of our identity. It tells the story of our families and links us forever to our ancestors and to Aotearoa. The battle for its survival is part of the story of every Māori family.”

Higgins said there needed to be at least 1 million fluent speakers by 2040 to ensure the language’s survival.

“Those babies born today will be the first adult generation of speakers in 2040, the countdown is on.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Development Minister at the time Nanaia Mahuta said it was important for everyone to feel supported in their efforts using te reo.

A million speakers by 2040 is just one of the goals included in Maihi Karauna, the crown's Māori language strategy.

Maihi Karauna was launched in 2019 as part of the Crown's commitment towards helping te reo Māori revitalisation in New Zealand.

"I know that for te reo to thrive by 2040 we all need to do our part, working together to make te reo a working, living language," Māori Development Minister at the time Nanaia Mahuta said.

Stuff The Māori Language Petition march in 1972

"Importantly we want young people to feel confident in who they are and coming from New Zealand – a way to achieve this is to share a connection through te reo Māori."

This comes after Stats NZ data revealed three in five New Zealanders believed te reo should be a compulsory language in primary schools.

This year is also the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language petition, in which over thirty thousand signatures were delivered to the Government for active recognition of te reo Māori in 1972.

Te reo is one of two languages – next to NZ Sign Language – to hold an official status. English is not an official language of New Zealand.