He $14.9m ka tukuna ki ngā whakahōunga kura nōhanga Māori

Kua kī te Minita mō te Whanaketanga Māori, Willie Jackson, ka tukuna te $14.9 miriona ki ngā kura nōhanga Māori e whā. / The Minister for Māori Development, Willie Jackson, has announced $14.9 million towards four Māori boarding schools.

Ka whāia ngā kura nōhanga Māori e whā te $14.9 miriona mai i te Kāwanatanga e tutuki ai ngā whakahōunga kua roa nei e tārewa ana.

Māori boarding schools will get a $14.9 million injection from the Government with the money going towards long overdue upgrades.

I kī te Minita Whanaketanga Māori Willie Jackson, ka tuaritia te pūtea ki ngā kura e whā, ka mutu, he wāhanga o te haumitanga $20m o te Tahua 2021 mō te kaupapa Kura Nōhanga Māori.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said the money will be shared among four schools and is part of the $20m Budget 2021 investment into the Māori Boarding Schools initiative.

Ko ngā kaiwhiwhi pūtea e whā ko Te Kāreti Kōhine Māori o Hato Hōhepa, ko Hato Pāora, ko Te Aute, me Te Kāreti Kōhine o Hukarere.

The four recipients of the cash injection are St Joseph Māori Girls’ College, Hato Pāora College, Te Aute College and Hukarere Girls’ College.

Hei tā te māngai poari o Te Kāreti Kōhine Māori o Hato Hōhepa, Rakeipoho Taiaroa, kua tau te manawa i te whai i tā te kura wāhi $6.2 miriona.

St Joseph Māori Girls’ College board of trustees member Rakeipoho Taiaroa said the school was relieved to receive its$6.2m allocation.

“Āianei, hei hinonga nui tā Hato Hōhepa ki mua i te aroaro mō te takatū i te rū whenua, ā, he nui ngā mahi matua hoki kia whakaoti,” hei tāna.

“Currently, St Joseph have quite a big project ahead of us in terms of earthquake readiness and a lot of capital work to be done,” he said.

“Nā ngā āhuatanga o te wā, e piki haere ana ngā utu o tētahi hinonga pēnei.”

“With the current procurement times we are in at the moment, cost are going up and up and up for such a project.”

Me aukati ngā wāhi o te kura, tae rā anō ki te whare inoi, nā ngā tūraru a ngā whare.

Areas of the school including the chapel had to be closed due to the risks the buildings posed.

I kī ia, me hihira te haumarutanga o ētahi o ngā kōrere wai me tētahi o ngā wāhi moe ai ngā kōtiro.

He said that some waterworks and one of the areas where the girls slept also needed to be examined for safety.

Hei tāna, ahakoa te pai o tā te kura angitu ā-rēhia, ā-mātauranga, ko ngā “pereki me te raima” te āwangawanga.

He said that while the school was performing well both culturally and academically, the “bricks and mortar” that were of concern.

Ka tukuna te $2.7m ki a Hato Pāora, ā, ka whakamahia te pūtea e hōu ai ngā whare. Kāore anō te kura kia whai whakahōunga i ngā tau 17, ka mutu, kua kore ngā wāhi nōhanga e whakahōu nō te ngahurutau 1990.

Hato Pāora College, which was allocated $2.7m, will use the money to upgrade buildings. The school has not had any major upgrades in the past 17 years and living quarters have not been upgraded since the 1990s.

Ka riro i Te Aute te $5m, ā, ka riro i Te Kāreti Kōhine o Hukarere te $981,300.

Te Aute College will receive $5m and Hukarere Girls’ College will receive $981,300.

I whakatauria ngā wāwahi pūtea ki te aronga pū kia whakatika i ngā raruraru rawa waiwai, e haumaru ai, e ora ai te wāhi ako e ai ki ngā ture o nāianei.

The funding allocations were determined with particular consideration into resolving critical infrastructure issues to ensure a healthy and safe learning environment in line with current regulations.

“He tino kura Māori ēnei kua kuraina ngā rangatira pēnei i a Tā Āpirana Ngata rātou koTā Peter Te Rangi Hīroa Buck, ko Kahurangi Whina Cooper, ko wai atu hoki ki ō tātou hapori, ō tātou iwi hoki,” hei tā Jackson.

“These kura are iconic Māori institutions that have produced eminent Māori leaders such as Tā Āpirana Ngāta, Tā Peter Te Rangi Hīroa Buck and Dame Whina Cooper, and countless other leaders in our communities and iwi,” Jackson said.

“E hirahira ana te whakahōu i ngā rawa waiwai o ēnei kura e taea tonutia ai e rātou e whāngai i te rangatahi Māori, me te whakarato i te mātauranga kounga.”

“Upgrading the critical facilities for these kura is crucial to ensuring they can continue to nurture rangatahi Māori leaders and provide quality education.”

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.