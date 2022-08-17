Kāore anō ngā whakataetae rohe pōtitanga Māori kia pēnei rawa te kaha

The Manawatū District Council has overturned its previous decision and voted for Māori wards.

Kei te kaha haere te whakataetae mō ngā tūru rohe pōtitanga Māori huri noa i Aotearoa ki ngā pōtitanga ā-rohe i te tau nei, ā, he tokomaha ake ngā kaitono i ērā o ngā pōtitanga o mua.

Competition for a Māori ward seat around Aotearoa at this year’s local body elections is heating up, with candidate numbers surpassing those seen in previous elections.

142 ngā kaitono mō ngā kaikaunihera rohe Māori e 62, puta noa i ngā mana e 34, hei tā ngā raraunga tautapanga i ngā paetukutuku a tērā, a tērā o ngā kaunihera. Ko te tikanga ia, he 2.3 te toharite tāngata e tono ana i ia tūranga.

There are 142 candidates standing for 62 Māori ward councillors across 34 local bodies, according to nomination data from individual councils’ websites. This means there’s an average of 2.3 people running for each position.

Hei whakataurite, kua āhua 2 ngā kaitono ki ia tūranga i ngā pōtitanga paetata nō ngā ngahurutau e rua kua taha ake nei.

In contrast, competition for a position at local government elections during the past two decades have been around two candidates per seat.

E 34 ngā mana e pōtihia ana ngā tūru rohe Māori ki te pōtitanga i tēnei tau. He tuatahitanga tēnei ki ngā mea e 31. / 34 local bodies are having elections for Māori ward seats in this year’s election. For 31 of them, this is happening for the first time. (File photo)

Ko te pōtitanga o te tau nei te wā tuatahi kua whakaritea ngā rohe pōtitanga Māori e ngā mana ā-rohe e 31, tae rā anō ki ngā kaunihera o Kirikiriroa me Pōneke, nā konā kua koni atu i te 50 ngā tūru e wātea mai ana.

The year’s election is also the first time 31 of those local authorities, including the city councils of Hamilton and Wellington, have established Māori wards, meaning more than 50 new seats are up for grabs.

He tautapanga ki ngā tūru Māori katoa, engari 10, nō ngā tūranga e 62, kua kore e whai whakataetae, tae rā anō ki ngā tūru Te Pūao Māori ki te Kaunihera o Te Papaioea; me ngā tūranga e rua ki te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Rangitīkei, me ngā rohe Māori o Tiikeitia ki Tai, me Tiikeitia ki Uta.

All Māori seats received nominations, but 10 positions out of the total 62 were uncontested, including both Te Pūao Māori ward seats on the Palmerston North City Council; and the two Rangitīkei District Council roles at the Tiikeitia ki Tai (Coastal) Ward and the Tiikeitia ki Uta (Inland) Ward.

Ko ngā tino tūranga e aruarumia nei kei Te Tai Tokerau, me te tokorima e tautapa ana ki te tūru Māori kotahi o Te Moananui o Kaipara ki te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Kaipara. Anā, ki Te Kaunihera o Te Tai Tokerau ki te Raki, 18 ngā kaitono e aru ana i ngā tūru e whā ki te rohe pōtitanga Māori o Ngā Tai o Tokerau.

The most sought-after positions are located in Te Tai Tokerau, with five people putting their hand up for the only Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward seat at the Kaipara District Council. Meanwhile, the Far North District Council saw 18 candidates lining up for the four seats of the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward.

David Unwin/Stuff 142 ngā kaitono mō ngā tūranga kaikaunihera rohe Māori e 62 i ngā pōtitanga ā-rohe i te tau nei. / 142 candidates are standing for 62 Māori ward councillor spots in this year’s local body elections. (File photo)

Kua tae atu ngā tautapanga tekau mā toru ki te Kaunihera o Te Tai Rāwhiti mō ōna tūru Māori e rima.

Gisborne City Council received thirteen nominations for its five Tairāwhiti Māori Ward seats.

Hei tā Bonita Bigham (Ngāruahine, Te Ātiawa), te upoko poari o Te Maruata (Te Komiti Māori) o Ko Tātou (LGNZ), kāore ia i ohorere i te tokomaha kaitono e ū ana ki te pōtitanga.

Bonita Bigham (Ngāruahine, Te Ātiawa), chairperson of Te Maruata (the Māori Committee) at Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ), said she was not surprised to see the number of committed candidates at the election.

“He whakatinanatanga o ngā mahi a te whānau, te hapū, me te iwi mō te arotakenga whakakanohitanga ki ngā kaunihera puta noa i te motu,” hei tāna.

“It’s a reflection of the work that whānau, hapu and iwi put into the representation review for councils around the country,” she said.

Kāore hoki a Bigham i whawhaitia mō te tūranga Māori hōu ki te Kaunihera o Taranaki, ā, hei tāna, ehara i te mea rerekē kia kore e whawhai i ēnei tūranga i te ao Māori, he nui nō ngā mahi a te hāpai ō nō te whakamana o ngā tūru Māori.

Bigham, who stood unopposed to fill the new Taranaki Regional Council’s Māori constituency, also said it was not unusual in Te Ao Māori to have roles uncontested as a lot of work was done behind the scenes since Māori seats were established.

Supplied Kāore a Bonita Bigham i ohorere i te tokomaha kaitono e ū ana ki te pōtitanga. / Bonita Bigham, the chairperson of Te Maruata (the Māori Committee) at Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ), is not surprised to see the number of committed candidates at the election. (File photo)

“Kua tohua mai ngā kaitono [e ngā iwi me ngā hapū], kua kōrero hoki ki ngā tāngata e kimihia ai ērā tāngata e tino hāngai pai ana,” tāna kōrero.

“[Iwi and hapu] will have been identifying candidates and talking to people to look for those who they thought was most suitable,” she said.

Engari he nui tonu ngā mahi e mārama ai ngā hapori ki te hirahira o ngā reo Māori ki ngā āmiki whakataunga; waihoki te whāngai i ngā hononga i waenga i ngā hapū me ngā iwi, e kotahi ai te ao Māori i roto anō i ngā whakatau, tāna kī mai.

But more needed to be done to help communities understand the importance of having more Māori voices in the decision-making process; as well as fostering better relationships between iwi and hapū so the decisions are inclusive of all te ao Māori, she said.

I kī te tumu o LGNZ, Susan Freeman-Greene, he rawe te kite i ngā tāngata e arumia ana ngā tūru Māori.

LGNZ Chief Executive Susan Freeman-Greene said it was fantastic to see people running for Māori seats.

Supplied E ai ki a Susan Freeman-Greene, te tumu o Ko Tātou, e waiwai ana ngā kanohi Māori ki te kāwanatanga paetata. / Susan Freeman-Greene, the chief executive of LGNZ, says it is critical Māori are represented at local government. (File photo)

“He whakataunga nui ā ngā kaunihera e whai pānga ana ki ō tātou hapori katoa, nā reira e waiwai ana kia whai kanohi a ngāi Māori e whai reo ai ki ērā whakataunga,” hei tāna.

“Councils make important decisions that affect all our communities, so it is critical Māori are represented and have a say in those decisions,” she said.

“Kei te hiahia mātou kia pērā tonu ngā tēpu kaunihera i ngā hapori e whakakanohitia ana, ā, e mōhio ana mātou kua tokoiti noa ngā kanohi Māori o mua ki ō tātou kaunihera.”

“We always want our council tables to look like the communities they serve, and we know historically we’ve had low representation of Māori on our councils.”

Ka tukuna ngā puka pōtihanga e ngā kaunihera paetata i waenga i te 16 me te 21 o Hepetema, ka aukati ai hei te tūhoetanga o te 8 o Oketopa.

Voting documents are sent out by local councils between September 16-21, with voting closes at midday on October 8.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.