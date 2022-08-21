Ko ngā mōkī pūtaiao pea te tino toa o Celebrity Treasure Island Aotearoa

House of Science is a charity that makes and delivers bilingual science kits on all kinds of topics to primary schools.

Kei te hiahia Te Whare Pūtaiao kia tukuna ētahi mōkī akoranga pūtaiao, ki ia kura i te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau.

Te Whare Pūtaiao, the House of Science, wants to get its ready-made science lessons to every single school in south Auckland.

Kua tīmata pai – kua riro kē i ngā kura 17, o ngā mea e 80, i te takiwā tonga o Tāmaki, ngā mōkī i ia rua wiki ki ō rātou akomanga, mai i ngā akoranga whakatewhatehwa ki ngā mahi ā-hiko, te panonitanga huarere, me te pūnaha hauropi o te moana.

It’s off to a good start – of the 80 schools in the south Auckland region, 17 are already registered to receive fortnightly kits in their classrooms, teaching everything from forensics to electronics, climate change and the ecosystem of the ocean.

Ka whakatakangia ngā mōkī ki ngā ipu kirihōu kua āta whakaingoa, me ngā rauemi mā ia tamariki i te akomanga, me ngā aratakinga ngohe mā te pouako i te reo Pākehā me te reo Māori, e ngāwari ai te whakamahinga ki te kura kaupapa hoki.

The kits are delivered to schools in easy-to-unpack and meticulously-labelled plastic tubs, with resources for every child in the classroom, and exercise guides for the teachers in both English and te reo Māori, making them easy for kura kaupapa to use too.

Āianei, he kaihapahapai hōu tō Te Whare Pūtaiao, me te tūpono pea ka toa i te $100,000 nā te kairangahau Tākuta Joel Rindelaub, nō Waipapa Taumata Rau.

Now Te Whare Pūtaiao has a new ambassador and a chance to win $100,000, thanks to Auckland University research fellow Dr Joel Rindelaub.

He pūkenga wairehu a Rindelaub, e hapahapai kaha nei i te rere o te āngi, me te okaokanga, e patua ai te urutā Kowheori-19.

Rindelaub, who has been a passionate advocate for ventilation and vaccination in defending against the Covid-19 pandemic, is an aerosol chemist.

He toki hoki ia ki Celebrity Treasure Island Aotearoa, e whakataetae ana mā Te Whare Pūtaiao, te hunga whai aroha nāna anō i kōwhiri.

He’s also a contestant on Celebrity Treasure Island New Zealand, competing for House of Science, his charity of choice.

“Mōku ake, ka whakakī i tētahi āputa nui i te mātauranga o Aotearoa mā te tuku i ngā whakaaturanga ā-ringa ki ngā tamariki,” hei tā Rindelaub nō Te Whare Pūtaiao.

“I think they fill a major gap in New Zealand education by providing hands-on science demonstrations to children,” Rindelaub said of Te Whare Pūtaiao.

Cole Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ He toki a Tākuta Joel Rindelaub ki Celebrity Treasure Island ināianei. / Dr Joel Rindelaub is now a contestant on Celebrity Treasure Island.

“Te pai hoki o ā rātou mahi e ngahau ai te pūtaiao, e whanake mai ai te whakareanga ākonga haere ake nei.”

“They do a great job of making science exciting and help build the next generation of learners and discoverers.”

Ki te Kura Wymondley, tētahi o ngā kura 17 ki te tonga o Tāmaki i uru mai ki te kaupapa, nā ngā mōkī pūtaiao kua hihiko mai ngā tamariki tē tino rata ki te kaupapa.

At Wymondley School, one of the 17 south Auckland schools already enrolled in the programme, the science kits help even the less-enthusiastic kids get involved.

I kī mai a Losaline Vainikolo, kua tekau tau, kāore ia i tino aro ki te pūtaiao i mua i te tau nei, engari kua ngahau ake nō te taenga mai a ngā mōkī ki tōna akomanga.

Ten-year-old Losaline Vainikolo said she wasn’t a big science fan before this year, but has found herself more intrigued since the kits were introduced to her classroom.

SAPEER MAYRON/Stuff Nō te Tūrei, i ako ngā ākonga ki te Kura o Wymondley mō te honnga o ngā tukutuku kai o te moana. / On Tuesday, Wymondley School students learned about the interconnected food webs in the ocean, and how if one piece of the puzzle goes extinct... others may follow.

Hei tāna, kāore i pērā te hihiko o ngā akoranga pūtaiao i ngā akoranga o nāianei, ā, e oti i ngā ākonga te tū me te nekeneke haere i a rātou e ako ana.

She said science lessons weren’t always as active as they are now, where the students get to stand up and move around as they learn.

“Ko te matū, he nui ngā kōrero, he iti te whakatewhatewha,” te whakaae mai a Amariah Tu, 10.

“It was basically a lot of talking but not investigation,” Amariah Tu, 10, agreed.

Nō te toronga a Puna ki te kura tuatahi i Ōtara, kua ako ngā ākonga e pā ana ki te pūnaha hauropi i te moana, me te mōwhakiwhaki hoki o te pūnaha katoa.

When Stuff visited the Ōtara primary school, the students were learning about the ecosystem of the ocean, and how precarious the entire system is.

SAPEER MAYRON/Stuff Hei tā ngā ākonga o te Kura o Wymondley, Tori-lee Nganu rātou ko Losaline Vainikolo, ko Amariah Tu, kua ngahau ngā akoranga i ngā mōkī a Te Whare Pūtaiao. / Wymondley School students Tori-lee Nganu, Losaline Vainikolo and Amariah Tu say the House of Science kits make classes more interesting.

He hei kakī tō ia tamaiti, me tētahi pikitia o te ika a tangaroa. Ki te angamate, he whakaahua o āna kai. Me kimi ngā ākonga i āna kai, me tūhono mā te taura, ka hua mai ai tētahi ‘tukutuku kai’ pīroiroi.

Each child had a lanyard around their neck, with a picture of a sea creature on it. On the back, they had pictures of their food. The class had to find their food, and link out to them with a piece of string, forming a complex ‘food web’.

Kātahi, i korehāhā te hunga meroiti, ā, kua noho. Ko ērā katoa i kai anake i a rātou? I mate hoki.

Suddenly, everyone who was ‘plankton’ went extinct, and had to sit down. Everyone who relied on them for food? Also dead.

Hei tā te pouako Robyn Wills, he kore nō tōna pūmanawa pūtaiao, kua ngahau ake ai ngā akoranga i ngā mōkī nei.

The class teacher Robyn Wills said given science isn’t her own passion, the kits make teaching it a lot more engaging.

SAPEER MAYRON/Stuff Hei tā Robyn Wills, ka hiamo āna ākonga Tau 4 me te 5 i ngā mōkī a Te Whare Pūtaiao. / Robyn Wills says her class of Year 4 and Year 5 students get excited to use House of Science kits.

Me te aha anō, he mea mā te katoa, kua whakaritea kētia, nā reira kua kore e āwangawanga mō te whakarite i ngā rauemi akoranga.

Plus there is enough for everyone, and it’s ready for her, meaning less rushing about preparing lesson resources.

Ka maha ake ngā pātai a ngā tamariki – ā, ehara i te mea hei tērā wā tonu, engari ka whai hononga ki tētahi mea i a mātou e pānui ana, e mahi pāngarau ana rānei.

“The kids come up with more questions – and it might not be then while we’re doing it, but they’ll make a connection to something we’re doing in reading, in maths.

“Nā te mahi pānga ā-ringa, ehara i te ‘pūtaiao hōhā o mua,’ kua rawe.”

“Because it’s so tactile, and it’s not ‘boring old science,’ it’s great.”

Hei tā Rindelaub, ka whanake ngā mōkī i te reo pūtaiao me te māiatanga o ngā tauira, ina koa ngā ākonga Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, e kore e tino kitea i te wā nei ki ngā umanga pūtaiao.

Rindelaub said the kits would improve not only science literacy but also confidence in this generation of students, especially for Māori and Pasifika who today are underrepresented in the science professions.

SAPEER MAYRON/Stuff E hiamo pai ana te kaiwhakahaere o Te Whare Pūtaiao, Andrea Lun, kia tohaina ngā mōkī ki ngā kura. / House of Science south Auckland branch manager Andrea Lun says she can’t wait to get more kits out to more local schools.

Me pai ake tā mātou mahi e rumakina ai mātou i te takiwā o Tāmaki ki te tonga, e ngahau ai te kawenga o te pūtaiao,” hei tāna.

“We need to do a better job of immersing ourselves into the south Auckland area to help bring science to them in a way that is engaging,” he said.

“Koia tētahi mea e whāia mārika nei e tēnei peka o Te Whare Pūtaiao.”

“That’s something this particular branch of House of Science is looking to accomplish.”

Mēnā a Rindelaub e toa i te puiaki $100,000, ko te tūmanako a te kaiwhakahaere o te peka Tāmaki ki te tonga o Te Whare Pūtaiao, Andrea Lun, kia hokona tētahi waka e whakatakangia ai ngā mōkī ki ngā kura.

If Rindelaub manages to win that $100,000 prize, House of Science south Auckland branch manager Andrea Lun is hoping to buy a van to get kits delivered out to the schools.

Ā muri ake, me whāngai ā-pūtea i ngā mōkī anō mā ngā kura anō. Ka āhua $2500 (+ GST) kia waihanga i te mōkī, kia whakarite i ngā taputapu me ngā wāhanga ā muri i ia whakamahinga, kia kawe atu, kia kawe mai hoki i ngā kura.

After that, she needs to fund more kits for more schools. They cost $2500 (plus GST), which covers building the kit, replacing the equipment and parts after each use, and transporting them to and from the schools.

Heoti, kua tautokona ā-pūtea mā ngā kura. E oti i te kura te whai i tētahi mōkī i ia rua wiki mā tētahi akomanga, he $800 + GST te utu ā-tau – hanga haurua tāra mā ia tauira, i ia iwi, e taea ana rānei ngā mōkī e rua, he $1200 i ia tau.

They are subsidised for the schools though. A school can get a kit per fortnight for a classroom for $800 plus GST per year - about a dollar per student per week, and two kits a fortnight is $1200 a year.

I te nuinga o te wā, kua tautokona ngā mōkī e ngā pakihi, ā, tērā hoki ētahi umanga nui e tautoko ana i ngā pūtea ā-tau a te kaimahi.

The kits are often sponsored by businesses, and larger organisations even pitch in to fund staff salaries.

I kī a Lun, ki te rahi ake ngā kaitautoko o Te Whare Pūtaiao, ka rahi kē atu ngā kura e taea nei ki te kaupapa.

Lun said the more sponsors House of Science has, the more schools can be part of the programme.

E tautokona ai tētahi mōkī, e takoha ai rānei, toroa te pae tukutuku a Te Whare Pūtaiao, te whārangi Givealittle rānei.

To sponsor a kit or make a donation, visit the House of Science website or Givealittle page.

