Muru: Anō te rerehua, te atamai, me te nanakia o te 'uruparenga' nei ki te pāhua, me te ao

Muru (M, 104 meneti) Ko Tearepa Kahi te Ringatohu

Muru (M, 104 mins) Directed by Tearepa Kahi

I te 15 me te 16 o Oketopa 2007, i pāhua ngā pirihimana maupū i ngā nōhanga ki te tāone, taiāwhio hoki i te tāone o Rūātoki, ki te rāwhiti o Te Ika a Māui.

On October 15 and 16, 2007, armed police raided a number of properties in and around the town of Rūātoki, in the eastern part of Te Ika a Māui.

Koni atu i te tau kotahi, tūteia ai tētahi hunga kiritata. I whakapae ngā pirihimana he wāhanga rātou o tētahi ope whakatuma e takatū ana kia whakahaerehia tētahi takiwā o Te Urewera.

A group of residents had been under surveillance for over a year. The police believed that they were a part of a “terrorist cell” who planned to take control of a part of Te Urewera.

Kāore tētahi matā i puhia, kāore tētahi i whara, i hinga rānei, ā, i mauheretia tōpūtia ngā tāngata 18. Ka taka te wā – ngā tau e rima – tokowhā ngā tāne i whakawāngia mō ngā hara pū, me ētahi atu hara.

No shots were fired, no one was injured or killed and a total of 18 people were arrested. Eventually – some five years later – four men went to trial on various firearms and other charges.

Tērā ētahi pakipūmeka mō ngā pāhuatanga 2007 kua kiriatatia – inā rā te pai o tā Errol Wright rāua ko Abi King-Jones Operation 8. E wātea tonu ana kia mātakina i te pae Beamafilm, kia retihia hoki i Alice’s me Aro Video i te mōkito – engari kāore anō tētahi kia ngana ki te waihanga kiriata nui mō ngā pānga.

There have been a couple of documentaries made about the 2007 raids – Errol Wright and Abi King-Jones' Operation 8 is especially good. It is still available to watch on the Beamafilm platform and to rent at Alice’s and Aro Video at least – but no one has attempted to make a feature film of the events.

Kāore tonu anō kia pēnā.

They still haven't.

Ahakoa pea tāu i pānui ai, ki ngā tuhipoka i tā Whānau Mārama (NZIFF) puka, me te whakarāpopototanga – nō te wā o te tuhinga nei – o Muru ki tā Whānau Mārama pae tukutuku, ehara a Muru i tētahi whakakitenga o ngā hohenga o 2007.

Despite what you may have read, in the notes in the New Zealand International Film Festival catalogue and the synopsis – at time of writing – of Muru on the NZ Film Commission's website, Muru is not a depiction of the events of 2007.

Pēnei i tā te ringatohu Tearepa Kahi kōrero, i mua i te whakaatu i a Muru i te pō tuwheratanga o te NZIFF ki Pōneke, he “uruparenga” a Muru, ehara i te auahatanga anō.

As director Tearepa Kahi told us, before Muru played at the opening night of the NZIFF in Wellington, Muru is a “response”, not a recreation.

Ehara tēnei i tētahi Out Of The Blue, tētahi Bad Blood anō. Ehara a Muru i tētahi whakaurunga ki tā Aotearoa tikanga iti, engari whaimana, o te waihanga kiriata mō ngā aituā tūturu.

This is not another Out Of The Blue or Bad Blood. Muru is not an entry in Aotearoa's small, but terrific tradition of making films based on real-life tragedies.

Jawbone Pictures Nā Cliff Curtis te Tāriana Pirihimana nō Tūhoe, a “Taffy” Tawharau, ki te kiriata Muru, i whakaari. / Cliff Curtis plays Tūhoe Police Sergeant “Taffy” Tawharau in Muru.

He nui ngā ōritetanga o Muru me tā Geoff Murphy Utu, tā Roger Donaldson Sleeping Dogs rānei. He titonga a Muru e whakapātari ana, e āhua whakatumatuma ana, engari e mīharo pai ana, ā, kua puta mai hei kiriata me ngā tohu katoa o te paki pohopā, i ētahi wā, o te kiriata mātātoa, me te whakaari o te taikaha e pupū ake ana i tētahi tāone iti. He kōrero pakimaero, engari e hāngai tonu ana ki ngā pānga, ngā kiripuaki me ngā whaiwāhitanga tūturu, me te aha, ka āhua pūrehurehu te rārangi o te “hiringa” me te pohewatanga.

Muru has more in common with Geoff Murphy's Utu, or Roger Donaldson's Sleeping Dogs. Muru is a provocative, occasionally aggravating and mostly absolutely bloody brilliant piece of writing, made into a film that ticks every box as a political thriller, as an occasional action movie and as a drama of violence unfolding in a small town. It is a fictional story, but one that brushes up against actual events, characters and possibilities in a way that occasionally blurs the line on where the “inspiration” ends and imagination takes over.

Ana, he paku whakatuapeka pea te tapa i a Muru hei “uruparenga” ki ngā pāhua o 2007. Mōku ake, kei te “urupare” a Tearepa Kahi me tāna kiriata ki tētahi rautau o te whawhai, te whakatīwheta, me te pōkaku a Tūhoe me ngā tini kāwanatanga. Ā, inā rā te hiranga i ngā pāhua o Āperira 1916, i mauheretia ai te rangatira Rua Kēnana e ngā pirihimana maupū i te whakataunga o Maungapōhatu. I mau ngā pū i taua rangi, i whawhai, ā, tokorua ngā tāne i hinga, koni atu rānei. Me kua mātakina te whakatairanga mō Muru, kua mōhio koe, e kore e takakino i te kīnga, ahakoa te nōhanga inamata nei o te kiriata, he nui kē atu ngā oritetanga ki ngā pānga o 1916, i ērā o 2007.

In fact, even calling Muru a “response” to the 2007 raids is maybe misleading. It seems to me that Tearepa Kahi and his film are “responding” to a century of conflict, harassment and misunderstanding between Tūhoe and various governments. And that Muru is very specifically inspired by the raids of April 1916, when the leader and prophet Rua Kēnana was arrested by heavily armed police at the settlement of Maungapōhatu. Guns were drawn that day, there was a firefight and at least two men were killed. Anyone who has watched the trailer for Muru will know it is not a spoiler to say, that despite the present-day setting, events in the film have more in common with what happened in 1916, than in 2007.

Anō te rerehua me te atamai o tā Tearepa Kahi angitu nei. E noho ana ngā pūkenga whakaaritanga, me ngā hangarau – ina koa tā Fred Renata kiriatatanga – ki tētāhi taumata e taurangi ai ngā hokonga ā-ao. Engari he momo nanakia, he momo hīanga tonu tō Muru ki te kāinga nei, ā, korekore i ngākau reka tēnā ki a Tame Iti – nāna anō tōna ake kiripuaki.

What Tearepa Kahi has achieved here is poetic and wildly clever. The performances and technical credits – Fred Renata's cinematography especially – are all at a level that will guarantee international sales. But Muru also has a very local mischievousness and ingenuity to it that I reckon Tame Iti – playing a projection of himself here – must have appreciated.

Kāore e kore, he tokomaha ka mātakina a Muru, ka whakapono ai he “whakakitenga “tūturu i ngā pānga”. Ā, ka hē rātou. Ehara a Muru i tētahi kiriata “o” ngā pāhua o 2007.

It is inevitable that many people will watch Muru and believe they have seen a representation of “what really happened”. And they will be wrong. Muru is not a film “of” the raids of 2007.

Engari kē ia, he uruparenga ki ngā hītori nō mua rā anō – he mea e whakamana ana i ngā kōrero o mua o Tūhoe, ānō nō te wiki tata nei – me he waka rōnaki a Muru. Ka whakahahanitia e ērā tē mōhio – e tinga ana ka whakanuia hoki e ērā tāngata.

But as a response to a far longer history – and as an acknowledgement that history is as much a part of Tūhoe today, as if it happened last week – Muru is a hell of a ride. It will be vilified by people who fail to understand – and probably celebrated by the same.

Hei tāku, kua waia a Tūhoe ki tēnā.

Tūhoe, I imagine, are used to that.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.