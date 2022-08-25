Ka pakanga ngā kiritaki o Aotearoa i ngā utunga hokomaha he rite tonu nei te panoni

The Government is creating the role of grocery commissioner in an attempt to better regulate supermarket rivals Countdown and Foodstuffs. (Video first published on July 7, 2022)

He rite tonu nō ngā panonitanga me te kaumingomingo hoki o ngā utu hokohoko, e kore e taea te whai mārika i te rawa tika e whaihua ana, e pai ana hoki te utu, hei tā tētahi pūkenga hokohoko.

Faced with supermarkets’ ever-changing and sometimes confusing pricing, it’s impossible to do a perfect job finding the best value product for the best price, a marketing expert says.

Read this story in English here.

I te wiki kotahi, i heke te utu o tētahi hokohoko waiwai ki ngā hokomaha Countdown e toru, ā, i heke i ngā hokomaha New World e rua i ngā mea e toru, ka mutu, i piki, i ōrite rānei i ngā hokomaha Pak’n Save e toru.

In one week the price of a basic shop fell at three Countdown supermarkets, fell at two out of three New World supermarkets, and rose or stayed the same at three Pak’n Save supermarkets.

READ MORE:

* New World's every day low price savings will benefit consumers differently

* Chicken prices taking off as supply chain issues continue to bite

* My Food Bag says it can't pass on higher costs to customers as households face cost of living squeeze



Kua whakarewa a Puna i tētahi putu raraunga e whakaatu ana i te panonitanga pēheatanga ki ngā hokomaha e toru, i ngā tāone matua e toru. Ka whakahōungia ngā raraunga i ia marama.

Stuff has launched a database to show how prices are changing at three supermarkets in three main centres. The figures will be updated each month.

Ko Pak’n Save Mount Albert ki Tāmaki Makaurau te hokomaha me te utu hakahaka rawa atu o ngā mea e iwa i uiuia ā-tuihono e Puna mō ngā rawa kai 19, tae rā anō ki ngā hua rākau me ngā hua whenua, te miraka, tīhi me te pata, te mīti me te parāoa.

Pak’n Save Mount Albert in Auckland was the cheapest supermarket out of the nine surveyed online by Stuff for 19 standard food items, including fresh fruit and vegetables, milk cheese and butter, meat and bread.

He $104.92 te utu o te hokonga kai i te 15 o Ākuhata, engari ka taka mai tētahi wiki, kua piki mā te $2.09, e ai ki te uiuinga a Puna i ngā Mane e rua.

The grocery shop cost $104.92 on August 15, although it was $2.09 more expensive a week later, according to the Stuff survey on the two Mondays.

Ko New World Stanmore Rd ki Ōtautahi te utu nui rawa atu, he $130.59 i te 22 o Ākuhata, kua piki i te $127.43 nō te wiki o mua mai.

New World Stanmore Rd in Christchurch was the most expensive at $130.59 on August 22, up from $127.43 a week earlier.

Kāore i pērā rawa te whakaehu o ngā utu kai ki ngā hokomaha Foodstuffs, kua whakahaerehia e ngā kaipupuri, engari he tohatohanga ā-pokapū.

Countdown supermarkets varied much less in price than Foodstuffs’ supermarkets, which are owner operated but with centralised distribution.

He ūnga ā Countdown me Foodstuffs, ngā kaipupuri o Pak’n Save me New World, mō ngā utunga, he eke nō tāmi ahupūtea ki tōna teitei i ngā tau e 32.

Both Countdown and Foodstuffs, owner of the Pak’n Save and New World brands, have made commitments about prices with inflation at a 32-year high.

I te tīmatanga o te marama nei, i whakatōroa a Foodstuffs i tā rātou “hokinga” utunga i ngā hua rorotu rawa kia toru anō ngā marama. I te Mei, i whakahoki a New World, Pak’n Save me Four Square i ngā utu o ngā hua koni atu i te 110 ki ngā utu i te tīmatanga o 2021. E ai ki a Foodstuffs, koni atu i te $13.8m kua penapenatia e te kiritaki nō te Mei.

Earlier this month Foodstuffs extended its price “rollback” on best-selling products for a further three months. In May, New World, Pak‘n Save and Four Square rolled back prices of more than 110 products to what they were in early 2021. Foodstuffs said shoppers had saved $13.8 million since May.

I te Mei, i kī a Countdown ka whakatokangia āna utu i ngā hua koni atu i te 600 rā ngā marama hōtoke. I tae rā anō te whakatokanga utu ki ngā toki o te pātaka, engari i tae hoki ki ngā mea pēnei i te hāmana whakapua me ngā inu waipiro.

Countdown said in May it would freeze the prices of more than 600 products over the winter months. The price freeze included pantry staples but also items such as smoked salmon and alcoholic drinks.

E whakataurite ana i ngā kāroti ki ngā kāroti

Comparing carrots with carrots

Kua nui ake te utu o te kai? Kei te āhua o tō wāhi hoko.

Is food more expensive? It depends on where you shop.

Kotahi tau ki mua, kua $2.89 te kirokaramu panana, hei tā te Tātai Utu Kai a Tatauranga Aotearoa i te Ākuhata 2021. E kore te tātai ā-marama e whakaatu i ngā ingoa pakihi i uiuia.

A year ago bananas cost $2.89 per kilogram, according to Stats NZ’s August 2021 Food Price Index. The monthly index does not show which brands were surveyed.

I te 22 o Ākuhata, 2022, he $2.99 tētahi kirokaramu panana ki Pak’n Save, tae noa ki te $3.60 ki Countdown i Ōtautahi.

On August 22, 2022, 1kg of bananas ranged in price from $2.99 at Pak’n Save to $3.60 at Countdown in Christchurch.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Kua nui ake te utu o te kai? Kei te āhua o tō wāhi hoko. / Is food more expensive? It depends on where you shop.

He $2.09 tētahi kirokaramu kāroti i te Ākuhata 2021. I te Ākuhata 2022, he $1.79 ia kirokaramu ki New World Miramar, tae noa ki te $2.99 ki Countdown me New World i Tāmaki.

Carrots cost $2.09 per kg in August 2021. In August 2022, they ranged from $1.79 per kg at New World Miramar to $2.99 at Countdown and New World in Auckland.

He $16.00 tētahi kirokaramu mīti nakunaku i te Ākuhata 2021. I te Ākuhata 2022, he $12.99 ia kirokaramu ki Pak’n Save i Tāmaki, tae noa ki tōna teitei, he $19.99 ki New World i Tāmaki me Pōneke.

Mince cost $16.00 per kg in August 2021. In August 2022, it ranged between a low of $12.99 at Pak’n Save in Auckland and a high of $19.99 at New World in Auckland and Wellington.

He $3.80 te miraka rua rita i te Ākuhata 2021. I te Ākuhata 2022, he $3.79 ki Pak’n Save i Ōtautahi, tae noa ki te $4.09 ki New World i Pōneke.

Standard milk cost $3.80 for two litres in August 2021. In August 2022, it cost between $3.79 at Pak’n Save in Christchurch and $4.09 at New World in Wellington.

He $1.81 ngā tipi 150g i te Ākuhata 2021. I te Ākuhata 2022, he $1.99 ki Pak’n Save i Tāmaki, tae noa ki te $2.65 ki New World i Ōtautahi.

Potato chips cost $1.81 for 150 grams in August 2021. In August 2022, they cost between $1.99 at Pak’n Save Auckland and $2.65 at New World in Christchurch.

He $5.31 te pata 500g i te Ākuhata 2021. I te Ākuhata 2022, he $4.99 ki Pak’n Save i Tāmaki, tae noa ki te $5.40 ki Countdown.

Butter cost $5.31 for 500 grams in August 2021. In August 22 it ranged in price from $4.99 at Pak’n Save in Auckland to $5.40 at Countdown.

Ella Bates-Herman/Stuff He $2.98 te kirokaramu panana nō te tau kotahi ki mua, āianei kua $3.60. / Bananas were $2.98 a kilogram a year ago, and cost up to $3.60 now.

‘Kua ohomauri pai’

‘The mind boggles’.

Hei tā Bodo Land, te kaihautū hokohoko ki te kura pakihi o Waipapa Taumata Rau, kua “tikanga kore rawa atu” ngā utunga whare me te kai.

Bodo Lang, head of marketing at Auckland University’s business school, said the cost of housing and groceries was “completely out of control”.

“Me pono te kōrero, kāore au i te mōhio kua pēhea ngā whānau whai pūtea māori noa, e ora tonu i Aotearoa, kua ohomauri katoa ahau”

“Frankly I don't know how families with normal incomes exist in New Zealand, you know, the mind boggles, it really does.

“E oti i a koe te karo i ētahi [mea], ehara i te mea me whai tīhi, engari me whakaaro tonu koe, he whenua whaimana tātou. He take anō te kawhiā, engari he mea waiwai noa te tīhi.”

“You can cut some [items], you don't have to have cheese, but you also have to think, we're a civilised, developed country. Caviar would be a different issue, but cheese seems like a relatively basic thing.”

E kore e taea e te kiritaki te whai mārika i te rawa tika e whaihua ana, e pai ana hoki te utu, he pīroiroi rawa nō te whakataurite i ngā utu ā-kiko. Heoti, he whakaaro pai kia hihira i te waihanganga o ngā rawa he rite tonu te hokonga, hei tāna.

It was impossible for shoppers to do a perfect job finding the best product at the best value for money, because comparing ingredient prices made it too complicated. But it was a good idea to occasionally check that the formulation of regularly purchased items, he said.

Mā te utu ā-inenga, hei tauira ā-kirokaramu, e ngāwari ake ai tā te tangata whaihua i tāna whakatau i te hokomaha.

Unit pricing, for example the price per kilogram, would make it easier for people to make informed decisions at the supermarket.

Ko te whakature i ngā utu ā-inenga i ngā hokomaha tētahi o ngā marohitanga a te Komihana Tauhokohoko i te tīmatanga o te tau nei.

Making unit pricing mandatory for grocery retailers was one of the recommendations the Commerce Commission made earlier this year.

Supplied Kua “tikanga kore rawa atu” ngā utunga whare me te kai, hei tā Bodo Land, te kaihautū hokohoko ki te kura pakihi o Waipapa Taumata Rau. / The cost of housing and groceries is “completely out of control”, says Bodo Lang, head of marketing at Auckland University’s business school.

E whakaatu kē ana ngā hokomaha i ētahi utu ā-inenga, engari kāore i matea i ngā rawa ā-pouaka, ka mutu, kāore i ōrite puta noa i ngā toa hokohoko, ngā rawa rānei.

Supermarkets already displayed some unit pricing, but it was not required for pre-packaged products and was not standardised across retailers or products.

“Kua ngāwari te kukume atu i te kiritaki i tētahi wāhi e whakapono nei, kua āhua iti iho te utu o tēnei. Engari ko te mea ia, e iti iho kē ana tāna whainga mō te utunga, ā, i te horopaki hāngaitanga, kātahi anō ia ka hoko i tētahi rawa kua nui kē atu te utu,” tā Lang.

“Consumers are easily led astray in the sort of environment where they think, this one's a bit cheaper. But actually they're getting less product for the price and in fact on a relative basis, they've just bought a more expensive product,” Lang said.

E ai ki a Sergio Biggemann, tētahi ahorangi tautoko i te tauhokohoko ki te kura pakihi i Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou, e hāngai ana ngā ūnga utunga a ngā hokomaha ki ngā rawa waiwai, engari kua “tua o tāwauwau” ngā utunga kē atu.

Sergio Biggemann, an associate professor in marketing at the University of Otago business school, said supermarkets’ price commitments were on basic items and many other prices had “gone through the roof”.

Kua taumaha te mōhio mēnā rānei e pēnā ana te utu nā te tami ahupūtea, hei tāna. “Engari kāore au e whakapae kua tino whaipānga ngā utunga whakatoka ki ngā tahua a ngā tāngata.”

It was hard to tell if the price rises were due to inflation, he said. “But I don't think frozen prices on some items have made any significant difference on people's budget.”

Hei uruparenga ki tā te komihana rangahau, i mea mai te Kāwanatanga, ka whakaritea tētahi komihana kai e hōmiromirotia ai ngā ture hōu, mō te āhuatanga o te kaiwhakaputa; e rāhuitia ai te whakamahinga kawenata whenua me ngā rīhi; me te whakature mai i ngā utu ā-inenga, me ngā kaupapa piripono e mārama ake nei.

In response to the commission’s study, the Government said it would appoint a grocery commissioner to oversee a new code of conduct to govern how suppliers are treated; ban the use of land covenants and leases; and introduce compulsory unit pricing and more transparent loyalty schemes.

I te Wenerei, i mea mai te Minita Tauhokohoko David Clark, ka tono te Kāwanatanga i a Countdown me Foodstuffs kia hoko atu i ngā rawa kai ki ngā hoariri hokohoko, i te rahinga pūtea e ai ki ngā ture mēnā e kore e “rawaka” tā rātou toha tūao ki te hoariri.

On Wednesday, Commerce Minister David Clark said the Government will force Countdown and Foodstuffs to sell groceries to rival retailers at prices set by regulation if they fail to supply rivals “adequately” voluntarily.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.