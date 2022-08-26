Te takirua hoa rangatira he kaitono pōtitanga, e hora ana i te kōrero okaoka-kore me ngā ariā kakai mōrearea

Hei tāna, i mau i a ia te mōwhiti haumaru me te kākahu matepā, kua uhia e te swastika me te ure, e toro atu ai ki te hokomaha. I pōhia e tōna hoa wahine i Pukamata. Āianei, kua tono rāua tahi ki ngā tūranga kaunihera paetata ki Tūranga Nui a Kiwa.

He says he wore goggles and a hazmat suit, emblazoned with a swastika and penis to visit the supermarket. His wife posted it on Facebook. Now they are both running for local council positions in Gisborne.

Read this story in English here.

He tangata ariā kakai 5G a Darin Brown e kōingo ana kia tū hei koromatua e whai ake nei ki te Tairāwhiti. E ai ki ngā tāuākī hē, mōrearea hoki, kua hōrapatia te Kowheori-19 e te ngaru waea pūkoro, kua ngoikore iho tā tātou awhikiri rānei, heoti, anō te whānui o te whakahēnga a ngā kaipūtaiao, me tā rātou kī mai e kore e taea ā-koiora.

Darin Brown is a 5G conspiracy theorist who wants to be the East Coast city’s next mayor. The inaccurate and dangerous claims that mobile phone signals either transmit Covid-19 or reduce our defences to it have been comprehensively debunked by scientists who say it is biologically impossible.

He kaiwhakarite tāna wahine Jen Brown i a Voices for Freedom, tētahi rōpū okoka-kore e ū ana ki te whāinga kia kāwanatanga-kore a Aotearoa, mā te konihi atu ki ngā hunga whakatau.

His wife Jen Brown is a local co-ordinator for Voices for Freedom, the anti-vaccination group that has vowed to make New Zealand ungovernable by infiltrating decision-making bodies.

I whaiwāhi atu a Jen Brown ki te nōhanga raumati ki ngā papa Pāremata, i mutu ai i te tahu whare, me te taikaha, ā, he rite tonu tāna pōhi i ngā mōhiohio hē i āna kōtaha pae pāpori.

Jen Brown participated in the summer occupation of Parliament’s grounds, which ended in arson and violence, and frequently posts disinformation on her social media profiles.

E ai ki ngā tautuhinga a Puna, e noho mai ana rāua ki tētahi tokorima kaitono mō te Kaunihera o Te Tairāwhiti, ā, ko tā rātou he tuari i te mōhiohio hē e kino ana, me ngā ariā kakai, te whaiwāhi atu ki ngā nekehanga e whakaparahakongia ai te mana o ngā mahi hauora tūmatanui.

They are among five Gisborne District Council candidates Stuff has identified that either share harmful disinformation and conspiracy theories, or participate in fringe movements that undermine public health effort.

Tērā tētahi pōhi kua mukua, i kitea ai a Darin Brown e mau nei tētahi kākahu matepā me ngā kīanga mō te manatuanui, te herekore, me te whakahaerenga. He ure anuanu kua tāngia hoki i te kākahu.

In one now deleted post, Darin Brown is seen wearing a hazmat suit with slogans about dictatorship, freedom and control. The outfit also features a crudely-drawn penis.

Supplied E pohanetia ana te tūranga koromatua ki Tūranga Nui a Kiwa e Darin Brown. / Darin Brown hopes to be Gisborne's next mayor.

I tukuna atu ngā whakaahua e Jen Brown, me te kōrero: “Koia tēnei te āhua e haere ai koe ki te hokomaha.” Ki tētahi atu pōhi, nō te 2020, e whakawehi ana ia i te topenga pourewa waea pūkoro.

The photos were uploaded by Jen Brown, with the comment: “This is how you go to the supermarket.” In another post, from 2020, he threatens to cut down cellphone towers.

He kaitono hoki a Darin Brown ki te Rohe Pōtitanga Māori o Tairāwhiti. Kāore ia mō te kōrero ki a Puna.

Darin Brown is also standing in the Tairāwhiti Māori Ward. He declined to talk to Stuff.

He kaitono pōtitanga whānui o mua a Jen Brown o Advance NZ. He harore rangitahi nā Billy Te Kahika, e noho nei ki te kōtinga me ngā whakapaenga i whaitake te korenga whai ōna i te Covid-19 Public Health Response Act mā te whakarite me te tae atu ki tētahi huihuinga ki waho, rāua tahi ko te MP o mua Jami-Lee Ross, e whakawāngia ana mō ngā whakapaenga takoha tinihanga.

Jen Brown is a former Advance NZ general election candidate. It was a short-lived vehicle started by Billy Te Kahika, currently in court charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by organising and attending an outdoor gathering, and ex-MP Jami-Lee Ross, now on trial over allegedly fraudulent donations.

I te nōhanga o Pepuere, i tū tahi te pouako o mua rāua ko Sue Grey, tētahi pou matua i te nekehanga okaoka-kore, ā, i mea ia, “ānō he pakanga” te porotēhi.

During February’s occupation, the former teacher posed alongside Sue Grey, a key figure in the anti-vax movement, and later described the protest as “a war zone.”

Facebook Ko Jen Brown, e kitea nei i te nōhanga ki Pāremata. Ko rāua ko tāna tāne he kaitono mō te pōtitanga ki te Kaunihera o Te Tairāwhiti. / Jen Brown, pictured at the occupation of Parliament. She and her husband Darin are standing for election to Gisborne District Council.

He rite tonu tā Jen Brown pōhi ki ngā pae pāpori, me te tuari i ngā mōhiohio kino mō te Kowheori-19, ngā mea nō te hōtaka kakai matau-tawhiti Counterspin Media, me te whakahēnga i ngā ariā kakai mō te ‘ao hōu’, te United Nations, me te World Economic Forum.

Jen Brown posts frequently to social media, often sharing Covid-19 misinformation, items from far-right conspiracy show Counterspin Media and debunked conspiracies about a ‘new world’ order, the United Nations and World Economic Forum.

Hei uruparenga ki ngā pātai, i kī ia, he “mema” rāua tahi ko tāna tāne “o VFF, ā, e poho kererū ana kia pēnā.” E tautoko ana hoki ia i a Groundswell, tētahi rōpū kaipāmu, nā rātou te ‘Howl of a Protest’ i tērā tau.

In response to questions, she said she and her husband are “members of VFF and proud to be so.” She also supports Groundswell, the farmer-led group behind last year’s ‘Howl of a Protest’.

Kīhai a Brown i whakautu i ngā pātai anō mō te kākahu matepa, mō te tuari rānei i te mōhiohio kino.

Brown didn’t answer further questions about the hazmat suit, or her sharing of misinformation.

He tangata okaoka-kore a Peter Jones. E whakahaere ana i ngā whārangi pukamata e rua, ā, kua kī pai i ngā mōhiohio kino, me ngā kōrero e hōrapa ana i ngā ariā kakai.

Peter Jones is an anti-vaxxer. He runs two Facebook pages, both of which are littered with disinformation and material spreading conspiracy theories.

Hei tā Jones, ehara ia i tētahi mema VFF. Heoti, he rite tonu te tapanga a ōna kaiwhakahaere i tāna whārangi matawhaiaro ki Pukamata, tae rā anō ki a Jen Brown, me te kaiwhakatū Clare Deeks.

Jones says he is not a member of VFF. However, his personal Facebook page is regularly tagged in posts by its organisers, including Jen Brown and founder Clare Deeks.

I tētahi uiui ki a Puna, i whakatūturu ia i te korenga ōna i okaokangia, ā, e whakapono ana he rūkahu te Kowheori, ka mutu, i whakarērea tōna hoa rangatira i tāna tūranga kaiāwhina pokanga ki te hōhipera, he whakanau nōna i te okaokanga. I whakamutua te waeatanga i tā mātou ui mō tāna tuari i te mōhiohio kino.

In an interview with Stuff, he confirmed he is unvaccinated, believes Covid is a hoax, and said his partner lost her job as a hospital theatre assistant for refusing the jab. He hung up when asked why he shared misinformation.

Supplied He tangata okaoka-kore a Peter Jones, e tono ana i te pōtitanga o Te Kaunihera o Te Tairāwhiti. / Peter Jones, an anti-vaxxer, standing for election to Gisborne District Council.

Tērā hoki a Leighton Packer, tētahi kaikauhau Destiny Church, e whakarite ana i ngā ‘porotēhi herekore’ mō tā Brian Tamaki Freedom and Rights Coalition e whakahē ana i te whakature.

Also standing is Leighton Packer, a Destiny Church pastor, who organises ‘freedom protests’ for Brian Tamaki’s anti-mandate Freedom and Rights Coalition.

I mua i te porotēhi i te Tūrei ki te Pāremata, i konā whakaarihia ai e Tamaki rātou ko āna kaitautoko tētahi ‘whakawānga haratau,’ i pōhi a Packer i ētahi whakaahua o te tāruru e wehe ana i a Tūranga Nui a Kiwa ki Pōneke.

Ahead of Tuesday’s protest at Parliament, where Tamaki and his supporters staged a ‘mock trail,’ Packer posted pictures of a convoy leaving Gisborne for Wellington.

Kua tuari hoki a Packer i ētahi whakaahua e whakapaengia nei tā te kāwanatanga “aupēhi” me te “tuanui angahaorawa”, nā rāua ko tāna tāne ngā whakahaerenga ASET, tētahi hunga whai takohatanga. Kāore ia i whakahoki kōrero mō te uiuinga.

Packer, who runs ASET, a community charity with her husband Ernest, has also shared posts accusing the Government of “tyranny” and “fascism.” She did not respond to a request for interview.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.