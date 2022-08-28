Hei tā Tame Iti, kīhai i ngāwari te whakaari i a ia anō i te kiriata hōu o Muru, mō ngā pāhua whakatuma-kore o 2007

Koia tēnei te kanohi kitea o te whakatūtū Māori, kua roa e kīia nei he momo toi te ātetenga. Āianei, i āna kaumātuatanga 70, e whakamātauhia ana tētahi rawatoi hōu e Tame Iti. E kōrero ana ia ki a Florence Kerr i mua i tāna oroko kitenga i te whakaata nui.

The most recognisable face of Māori activism has always seen resistance as an art form. Now in his 70s, Tame Iti is trying a new medium. He talks to Florence Kerr ahead of his big screen debut.

E kore rawa te urupare a Tame Iti e ngoikore, kua kore tērā āhuatanga i ōna whakapapa. Koni atu i ngā tau e 50, mātakina ai ia e ngāi Aotearoa hei kaiwhakatūtū tūkaha rawa atu i te motu.

A response from Tame Iti is never going to be mediocre, it’s not in his whakapapa to do that. For more than 50 years, New Zealanders have watched him be the most non-mediocre indigenous activist in the country.

Read this story in English here.

He Tūhoe ia – he iwi i te Puku o Te Ika e whakanui ana i ētahi o ngā tino kaitito ruri, kaiwaiata, kaitito, mātanga, kaipūtaiao, pūkenga taiao o te motu, me te kanohi kitea o te whakatūtū Māori, ko Iti.

He is Tūhoe – a central North Island iwi that boasts some of the country’s best poets, singers, writers, academics, scientists, environmentalists and New Zealand’s most recognisable face of Māori resistance, Iti.

Nā reira, ka tae ana te wā kia uruparengia ngā mahinga taihara a ngā pirihimana ki te iwi Tūhoe nō ngā pāhua whakatuma-kore o 2007, kua kore rawa e whāia tētahi reta haumate i a Iti, te pokapū o ngā pāhua, kua mōhio pai ka rahi, ka whaimana, ka wehi.

So when it came time to respond to the unlawful actions of police against the people of Tūhoe during the 2007 anti-terror raids, the response was never going to be a tersely worded letter from Iti, who was the raids’ main target, it was always going to be big, meaningful and dramatic.

Nō te wiki tonu nei a Muru puta mai ai ki ngā whare pikitia, he kiriata nā te ringatohu Tearepa Kahi, hei uruparenga ki ngā pāhua whakatuma-kore a te Kāwanatanga i te 2007, engari kei whakapae he auahatanga o ēnā pānga.

This week Muru, a film directed by Tearepa Kahi in response to the unlawful 2007 Government-sanctioned anti-terror raids, premieres in cinemas, but please don’t mistake it for a recreation of those events.

Kua whakaarihia e Cliff Curtis te pirihimana ā-hapori i te tāone o Tāneatua, ki te Urewera, me te kore mōhio ki ngā whakaritenga o te Rōpū Rauhanga Motuhake maupū kia topa mai ki te awaawa kohukohu mā te waka topatopa.

Cliff Curtis plays a community cop in the Urewera community of Tāneatua, unaware of the machinations of the assault rifle-toting Special Tactics Group about to helicopter in to the misty valley.

Jawbone Pictures Nā Cliff Curtis te Tāriana Pirihimana nō Tūhoe, a “Taffy” Tawharau, ki te kiriata Muru, i whakaari. / Cliff Curtis plays police Sergeant ‘Taffy’ Tāwharau in the film Muru.

He hiringa i ngā tini pānga ki te kiriata nei, he mea o mua rā anō, he mea nōnātata nei hoki, mai i te mauherenga i a Rua Kēnana i te 1916, ki te mauheranga i a Tame Iti i te 2007, te pūhinga i a Steven Wallace i te 2000, me Toa, tētahi titonga kiriata nā Jason Nathan.

The big-screen action film draws inspiration from numerous events, both historical and recent, from the 1916 arrest of Rua Kēnana, the arrest of Tame Iti in 2007, the shooting of Steven Wallace in 2000, and Toa, a screenplay by Jason Nathan.

Ki tētahi tari paruhi i te Huarahi o Karangahape, noho ai a Iti ki tētahi tūru hāneanea tawhito. Ko ia tētahi o ngā kiripuaki matua i te kiriata, nāna anō tāna kiripuaki i whakaari.

In a swanky office on Karangahape Rd, Iti sits perched on a retro two-seater. He is one of the main characters of the film, he also plays himself.

Nā reira, he pēhea te whakaari i tētahi e whakapaetia ana he kaiwhakatuma – i a koe?

So what is it like playing an alleged terrorist - you?

“Hanga taumaha ana,” hei tāna.

“Quite challenging,” he reckons.

“Kāore i ngāwari. Ānō he momo whakangungu whai hā māku.”

“It wasn’t easy. It became like a breathing exercise for me.”

Jawbone Pictures Kua whakaariahia a Tame Iti e ia anō, i te kiriata Muru – he uruparenga ki ngā pāhua whakatuma-kore o 2007. / Tame Iti play himself in the film Muru – a response to the 2007 anti-terror raids.

He wāhi whakaraerae i a Iti e kōrero ana mō te kāpeka o tana mauherenga. Kua hoki ōna mahara ki te ata hāpara i tērā rangi i te 2007, ki te hāparangi a ngā pirihimana kia oho ake a Iti rātou ko tōna hoa rangatira, ko te hapori katoa, me te whakahau kia puta ia i tōna whare i Whakatāne.

There’s an open vulnerability as Iti describes the scene of his arrest. He is transported back to the early hours of that day in 2007 when police, using a loudhailer, woke Iti, his partner and the whole neighbourhood when they demanded he come outside of his Whakatāne unit.

Ka kōrero mō ōna kare ā-roto, ko tāna maharatanga ki te mauherenga, ko te wehiwehi i tāmokohia i te kanohi o tōna hoa rangatira nōna i puripuritia e ngā pirihimana ki te mata o te huarahi.

He never describes how he felt during it, his memory of the arrest is looking at the horror etched on his partner’s face as police held him face down on the road.

“Ka kūmea au i te whare, ka kūmea hoki ia, ka kitea hoki taku kanohi e ia,” hei tāna. “I mate au kia āhua tiro whakarunga kia hihiratia mēnā rānei ia e pai ana, he pana nō tētahi pū ki taku tuarā, he pēhi nō taku kanohi ki te huarahi, nā reira i hīkina taku kanohi e kitea ai ia.

“When I got dragged out of the house, she also got dragged out, and she saw my face,” he says. “I had to kind of look up to see if she was all right because they had the gun on my back and my face on the road and I pushed my face up, so I could see her.

“Nā reira, koia tētahi wāhanga i te kiriata i kino tōna ohorere.”

“So that was a moment for her in the movie that just shocked her.”

Mō te hunga kua kite i a Tame Iti hei tā te Pākehā titiro noa iho, kua āhua tauiwi pea tēnei taha whakaraerae ōna. Ehara noa a Iti i te kaiwhakatūtū Māori i pūhia te haki, i whakatū ai tōna tēneti ki waho i te Pāremata i ngā tau 70 kia whawhai i te motika Māori, he kaitoi hoki ia, he kaitito ruri, he ringa māra, he kaitiaki pī, he matua, he koro hoki.

For many who have only consumed Tame Iti through a Eurocentric lens, this vulnerable side might feel foreign. Iti is not just the flag-shooting Māori activist who once pitched his old man's tent outside Parliament in the 70s fighting for Māori rights, he is also an artist, poet, writer, gardener, beekeeper, father and a doting koro.

john selkirk/Stuff Ko Tame Iti rāua ko tōna mokopuna i te whakanuitanga Waitangi i te 2008. / Tame Iti with his grandson at a Waitangi Day commemoration event in 2008.

‘Kāhore he ture ō te toi’ | ‘There are no rules to art’

I te 2020, i āmiki kōrero a Iti mō ngā take o te arapāho auraki, me te pānga ki te Maori, hei wāhanga o tā Puna whakapāha ki te Māori i āna kōrerorero kaikiri nō ngā tau 160 tata nei. I pāngia a Iti e ngā kōrerorero kaikiri rā.

In 2020, Iti spoke at length about the issue of mainstream media and its effects on Māori as part of Stuff’s apology to Māori for its racist coverage spanning 160 years. Iti was a recipient of that racist coverage.

Hei tāna, he “taputapu o te kāwanatanga” te arapāho i whakamahia e tuketuke ai te taihaka ki ngā iwi taketake.

He called the media “a tool of the state” that was used to incite violence against indigenous people.

Nā, kua pēhea ōna whakaaro mō te arapāho?

So how is his relationship with the media now?

“Hei tāku, kua ngāwari ake te arapāho,” tana kōrero.

“I think the media are a lot softer,” he says.

“Kāore i te ōrite tonu te whakapae. Ina koa i te ao toi – kua whaimana ake au ināianei. I te ao toi, he wā ōna ka rite tonu taku rongo i te tangata e mea ana, ‘Ana, kei te whakamahi noa a Tame i te toi, he rongonui nōna.’ E kāo, kua roa nei taku kaingākau ki te toi, ā, he wāhi haumaru mōku e peitahia ai ērā pikitia. Kāhore he ture ō te toi, ka hanga noa, rēhia mai, kiriata mai rānei.”

“They no longer assume things. Particularly within the art world - they're taking me more seriously now. Within the art circles I would always hear from people who say, 'Oh Tame is just using art because he's got a profile.’ No, I've always loved art and art is a safe place for me to be able to paint those pictures. There are no rules to art, you just create, whether it be performing arts or making a movie.”

Virginia Woods-Jack/Stuff Hei tā Tame, he wāhi haumaru te toi mōna. / Tame says art has always been a safe space for him.

He ringatoi taketake a Iti e whakaaweawetia nei e ngā tini wāhanga o tōna ao e waihangatia ai te toi, mēnā rānei rā te whakatūtū, rā te pito rānei o te paraihe.

Iti is a native creative who has used the many stages throughout his life to create art, whether it be through activism or the tip of a paint brush.

E ai ki a ia, he momo toi te whakatūtū āianei, engari kei te āhua o te kaititiro tōna ake āhua.

He says activism is art but how it is perceived comes down to the viewer.

“He kupu nā te arapāho te whakatūtū, ka mutu, he wairua ngākau kino,” tana kōrero.

“The word activism is a media term with negative connotations to it,” he says.

“Hei tāku, me āhua hurirapa, me rerekē te titiro ki te whakatūtū. Ko tāku e kite nei, e rerekē ana i tā te arapāho kite, me te aha anō, hanga rorotu ana pea. Kaua pea ki te katoa, kāore pea e āta mataara ki tērā.”

“But I think you have got to twist it around, and look at activism from a different perspective. How I see it differs from how the media sees it and it can be quite trendy. Maybe not to some people, they might go watch out for that.”

Te toi o te reo | The art of language

Alexander Turnbull Library Ko Ngā Tamatoa ki te Pāremata. / Members of Ngā Tamatoa on the steps of Parliament, 1972. They are, from back left, Toro Waaka, John Ohia, Paul Kotara, Tame Iti, and, from front left, Orewa Barrett-Ohia, Rawiri Paratene and Tiata Witehira.

Kua mimiti haere tērā wairua kino, ā, kei te tatū mai te marea kia whakarongo atu ki a Iti. Kua kauhau atu ia ki ngā kairīpoata, ngā ākonga pirihimana, ki tērā hui TEDx rarawe mārika i Tāmaki. He whakakitenga toi āna, ā, he rite tonu tāna waihape ki te kāinga, ki tōna whenua, ki Rūātoki – ko tōna āhuru mōwai.

Those negative connotations have diminished as the wider public line up to hear Iti speak. He has given talks to journalists, police students and gave a wildly popular TEDx Talk in Auckland. He holds art exhibitions now and always returns home to his whenua in Rūātoki - it’s his safe space.

He mema a Iti o te rōpū motika Māori Ngā Tamatoa, ā, i mua ia i te aroaro o te motu nōna e rangatahi ana, me he tama makawe roa ia nō te Urewera, nā whai anō he kanohi kitea i ia kaupapa hirahira i ngā tau e 50 kua taha ake nei. Kua tae a Iti ki ōna kaumātuatanga 70, ā, pēnei i tā te motu kite i tōna tupu mai i te rangatahi ki te koro, kua tupu hoki te motu – he mahi nō rātou ko ngā kaiwhakatūtū Māori o te wā.

Iti was a member of the Māori rights group Ngā Tamatoa and came to the nation's attention in his late teens as a long haired tama from the Urewera whose face was seen at every major historical event for Māori over the past 50 years. Iti is in his 70s now and just like the nation has watched him grow from a young lad to a koro, the country has grown too - thanks in part to him and Māori activists from his era.

Ko tētahi o ngā take nui i whawhaitia e Ngā Tamatoa ko te mana o te reo Māori. Hei te marama e kainamu ana, ko te huringa tau 50 o te petihana i whakamanahia ai tō te motu reo taketake.

One of the major issues Ngā Tamatoa fought for was recognition of te reo Māori. Next month will be the 50th anniversary since the petition that finally recognised the country’s original language.

Mātāmua nei te reo o ōna tūpuna, nā Iti hoki i maimoa, ki tāna kiriata matua tuatahi.

The language of his ancestors, which Iti helped save, takes prominence in his first feature film.

Hei tā Iti, mā te whakatakoto kōrero mō ngā hītori me ngā pāmamae nōnātata nei i te kiriata, me te kōrero i te reo Māori e pēnā ai, e whaipānga ki te katoa. Kāpā ko Iti anake i te kiriata i whaiwāhi atu ai ki te pāhua, he tokomaha i ngā kāpeka i puritia, i mauheretia rānei e ngā pirihimanga rā ngā pāhua.

Iti says being able to address historical and recent trauma in the movie and do it using te reo Māori was meaningful for everyone involved. Iti was not the only actor in the film who was a real life participant in the raid, many of the people involved in the scenes were also detained or arrested by police during the raids.

“E hirahira ana ki ahau tā mātou tuari i ngā kōrero, he whakapapa,” tana kōrero.

“I think that it’s really important that we share our stories, because it's whakapapa,” he says.

“E kaha ana te rere o te reo i te kiriata, he Tūhoe, ā, nā mātou [te kiriata], ka mutu he momo mata anō ki ō mātou kōrero, ahakoa mā te toi, mā te tāraitanga, mā te tū ki waenga i te huarahi, mā te pae pāpori rānei.”

“The use of the language is very prevalent in the movie, it's Tūhoe and [the movie is] created by us and I think it adds another layer of the way we present our story whether it’s through art, whether it be through sculpture, whether it be standing in the middle of the streets, or through social media.”

Hei tā Iti, e āpiti ana te kiriata i ngā taumata anō ki te kōrero. Kua kōrerohia te taha Kāwanatanga i tērā wā, ā, nāia te wā kia āpitihia e Tūhoe ā rātou kōrero.

Iti describes the movie as adding layers to the narrative.The Government narrative had been told at the time, and now Tūhoe are adding their layer to it.

“Mōku ake, i oti i a mātou te peita i tētahi pikitia rerekē. I meinga ngā tae rerekē kia tuku ki te minenga,” tāna kōrero.

“I think we got to paint a different picture of it. We added different colours to it to present to the audience,” he says.

“Katoa ngā mea kua tukuna ki a koe i te kiriata, he mea tūturu, anā, kua tūturu ērā mea. Heoti, ehara tēnei i te auahatanga anō o ngā pāhua ake. Engari, he nui ngā mea i tēnā kiriata i pā tūturu mai ki tēnei motu. E mōhio pai ana au, kua pāngia au.”

“All that has been presented to you in the movie is actually real, you know, those things are real. Although, this is not a recreation of the raids itself. But a lot of those things that you see in this film actually happened here in this country. I know, I've been a target of that.”

Hei tāna, he pou matua o tōna umanga te kōrerotanga i tēnei kōrero i āna ake kupu.

He says the retelling of this story in their own words has marked a significant point in his career.

Kīhai a Tūhoe i mate kia tāria ngā tau 100 e whakaputaina ai ō rātou kōrero, hei tā Iti, pēnei āna tūpuna i patua e te toki o te ringa uruhi.

Tūhoe didn’t have to wait 100 years to get their side of the story out, Iti says, unlike his ancestors who experienced cruelty and death at the hands of constabulary forces.

Te whakataunga | Settling the dust

Te kino hoki o ngā hītori i waenga i a Tūhoe me te Karauna i muri i te 1840. I pāngia te iwi e te mōtekoteko kino rawa atu a te Kāwanatanga, i tae rā anō ki te kaupapa here whakatahu a te Karauna i te 1869, i tahuna ai ngā kāinga me ngā māra o te iwi Tūhoe i tā te Karauna whaiwhai i te rerenga Te Kooti. He tokomaha ngā mōrehu i mōnehu i te matekai.

The history of the Crown’s interactions with Tūhoe post-1840 is horrific. The tribe experienced some of the worst atrocities at the hands of the Government, which included the Crown’s brutal scorched earth policy of 1869, which saw the homes and crops of the Tūhoe people burned as the Crown sought the fugitive Te Kooti. Many who survived would later starve to death.

I te 1916, i pāhua anō ngā pirihimana i ngā whenua Tūhoe e mauheretia ai te rangatira Rua Kēnana i Maungapōhatu. I pūhia kia mate tā Kēnana tama, Toko, rāua ko tō Toko matua kēkē, ā, he tokomaha ngāi Tūhoe, tae rā anō ki ngā wāhine me ngā tamariki, i whara. I raupatuhia te whenua me te haukāinga o te iwi, Te Urewera, e te Kāwanatanga, ā, ā tōna wa i whakahoki ki a Tūhoe i tētahi whakaaetanga kāwanatanga-tahitanga i te 2014.

In 1916, police again raided Tūhoe lands to detain Tūhoe leader Rua Kēnana at Maungapōhatu. Kēnana’s son Toko and Toko’s uncle were shot dead and many Tūhoe, including women and children, were injured. The Crown confiscated land including the tribe’s spiritual homeland Te Urewera, which was eventually returned to Tūhoe guardianship in a co-governance agreement in 2014.

Kua hanga atawhai pea te āhua o te Karauna i te kiriata, ahakoa te roa o te mōtekoteko. He rua me te haurua tau te whiunga i a Iti ki te whare herehere, nā ngā hara pū, engari hei tāna, kāhore i pāngia tōna taha hinengaro.

The depiction of the Crown in the movie could be seen as generous, given the long history of atrocities. Iti, who was convicted on firearms charges after the raids and sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ prison, says jail didn’t affect his state of mind.

“He āhuatanga o te hinengaro te herehere. Kāore anō tērā āhuatanga hinengaro kia tau mai ki ahau, ahakoa taku noho ki te whare herehere.” tāna kī mai.

“Jail is a mindset. I've never been in that state of mind even when I was in jail,” he says.

“Me mōhio koe ki tō hinengaro, hei āhea te wā kia hoki mai, hei āhea hoki te wā kia tomo atu. Nōku e noho ana ki reira [ki te whare herehere] i mahi toi, i āwhinatia ngā mauhere. Nō ngā tau mātou porotēhi ai, i werohia te kāwanatanga, engari i kitea hoki te tohe mai a ētahi o ō mātou ake iwi. Koia tērā te tāmitanga – ehara i te mea me tae atu koe ki te whare herehere e hereherea ai, kei te āhua kē o tō hinengaro.

“You have to know your mind, when to pull back and then sometimes when you have to come back a bit in. I used my time there [in prison] for art and helping prisoners. During our protest years we were challenging the state but we were also seeing our own people go against us. That’s colonisation - you don’t have to go to jail to be in jail because it’s about your mindset.”

Ahakoa te tikanga o tō te kiriata ingoa, Muru, ehara i te mea kua murua ngā hara o te rā nā e te katoa o Tūhoe. Engari ehara i te mea e hiahia ana rātou kia noho pū ki te pukuriri, kia kaua e koke whakamua hoki. Kāpā he kōrero anake te kiriata, he momo whakaoranga ake hoki.

Although the movie’s name, Muru, means forgiveness it doesn’t mean all of Tūhoe forgive the actions on that day. But it doesn’t mean they want to stay rooted to anger and not progress forward. The movie is not just about telling the narrative, it’s also a healing tool.

“Kua tae te wā e tau ai te puehu, he kore nō mātou e taea nei te whanake, me te neke ina tutū tonu ana, nā whai anō ka kāpuapua haere, nā reira me tatari kia mārie anō,” tāna kōrero.

“I think it's time to settle the dust down, because we can't develop and move when the dust is still out there and the space becomes very cloudy so you have to wait for it to calm down,” he says.

“He paparanga ōna, ā, he momo whakangungu whai hā. Me taea e koe te whai hā, ka mutu, ina kāpuapua ana, e kore e oti i a koe, ka roromi, ka herea koe ki tētahi mirumiru.

“There are several layers of that and it becomes a breathing exercise. You have to be able to breathe and when it's too cloudy you can't breathe in it, because you get suffocated, and you put yourself in a little wee bubble.

“Nā reira, me whakawātea e mātou e kitea ai anō tātou. Kāhore i te kōrero mō ngā roro anake, e tae rā anō ana hoki ki tō katoa. He aha tātou? Mā hea mai tātou? He aha te take? He wāhanga ēnā katoa o ēnei paparanga. E hirahira ana tā mātou hoki ki onamata, mā konā e kitea ai te anamata. Ka kawea mai tēnā, ka tuhi anō ai, ka tārai ai, ka waihanga anō ai.

“So we have got to clear it away so that we can start seeing each other. So we're not just dealing with the brain, you're dealing with every particle of yourself. From what makes us? What brought us here? What is the purpose? So those are all part of these layers. It's important for us to go back through the ancient times because that's where the future is. And then we bring that, and we might have to rewrite it, reshape it and put another form into it.

“He wāhi ō ngā panonitanga ki te whanaketanga pēnā. E tino hirahira ana ki a mātou, ina koa i ēnei rā, te kōrero i ā mātou kōrero, engia he rongoā e koke whakamua ai tātou – tātou katoa.”

“So there's always room for changes in developing in that way. So it’s very important for us even more so today in telling our story and using that as a vehicle to heal ourselves and move forward from that together - everyone together.”

Te whai reo | Giving voice

E ai ki a Iti, he tōmina kotahi te kiriata mō te Māori: “He reo tō mātou ki tua.”

Iti says the movie is one of hope for Māori: “That we have a voice out there.”

He kiriata mā te katoa, kaua te tangata whenua anake.

And the movie is for everyone, not just tangata whenua.

E kōingo ana ka mātakina e te Pākehā hoki.

He hopes Pākehā will watch it too.

“Ka whai hua rātou. E pā ana hoki ki a rātou,” tana kōrero.

“I think it's good for them. It's also for them as well,” he says.

“E hirahira ana ki a rātou hoki. Ana, e oti i a rātou te tangi, e oti i a rātou te rongo i te riri, te whakamā rānei pea, ana, ērā mea katoa. Me whai wāhi rātou e kōrero ai. He rite tonu ā ngā tāngata kōrero mai ki au mō ēnei mea, ana, te kaikiri i roto anō i ō rātou ake whānau.

“I think it's important for them, too. You know, they can have their tangi with it, they can have their anger or feel whakamā about it, you know, all of that. They need a place to be able to talk about it. People often do talk to me about these things, you know, about racism within their own whānau.”

I whai wā a Iti, i mua i te tīmatanga o te kiriata, kia kōrero ki ngā whānau i pāngia e ngā pāhua, kia mōhio ki ō rātou whakaaro mō te hanga kiriata.

Iti spent time, prior to the movie getting under way, talking to whānau who were affected by the raids and their feelings on making a movie.

He whakataunga a te katoa, tā mātou takahi i tēnei ara. I kōrero ki te katoa i ngā tau i mua i te waihanga kiriata, e mōhio ai kua pai te noho ki ō rātou wairua. Ā, i ngākau tuwhera rātou, i whaiwāhi mai ki te ope whakaari hoki. Kua mate kia noho tahi tātou, nā te mea i kiriatatia i te hapori. Nō te tīmatanga, noho mai ai rātou.

“It had to be a collective decision that we were going to do this. I had those conversations with everyone a year or two before the movie was made and if they felt OK about it. And they were really quite open about it and were part of the cast. We had to be all in it together because it was made in the village.They were involved from the start.”

Nā reira, ki hea toro ai ināianei – tēnei tāne me tētahi o ngā kanohi rongonui rawa atu i Aotearoa?

So where to now for the man with one of the most recognisable faces in Aotearoa?

“Kei te mahi tonu au hei kai toi ukiuki, kei te peita, kei te tārai hoki, ā, ka pērā tonu kia rua, kia toru pea ngā tau,” tā Iti.

“I’m still working fulltime as an artist, I’m doing painting and sculptures and that’s ongoing for two to three years,” Iti says.

“E whai whakaaro ana au ki te raro pōtehetehe, kei aku kaumātuatanga 70 au, ā, kei te pīrangi kia tōroa ake rā te ngahurutau e whai ake nei. E hari ana au i tērā, he momo puiaki. E iwa anō ngā tau ki ahau e tae ai ki tērā taumata.”

“I’m conscious of the short span of time, I’m in my 70s and I want it to stretch out for the next decade. I'm happy about that and that’s a bonus. I’ve got another nine more years to get to that stage.”

I a ia e whakarite ana kia wehe i te whare paruhi nei i te Huarahi o Karangahape, kotahi anō pea kōrero māna.

As the non-mediocre man prepares to depart the flash digs on Karangahape Rd, he leaves with a parting shot.

“Herekore,” tāna kī mai.

“Freedom,” he says.

Kua mōhio au ki te herekore, mōku ake, i tōku kaumātautanga, ko te herekore, ko te mana kia mahi i tāku e pīrangi nei. Ā mohoa nei, ko taku ao katoa he meinga taku upoko ki te paraka mā te marea. Ka whakaaro ake ki tāku e waiho ake nei, ko te herekore, ko te waiho i te pūrākau ōku, o tōku whānau, tōku hapū, me tōku iwi.”

“Now I know what freedom is, freedom for me now at my age is being able to do what I want to do. My whole life really was about putting my head on the block for everyone else. I think about what I am leaving behind and, for me, freedom is also about leaving a legacy for myself, my whānau, my hāpu and my iwi.”

Tuwhera mai ai a Muru ki ngā wharepikitia o te motu hei te 1 o Hepetema.

Muru opens in cinemas nationwide on September 1.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.