Whakamātau ana a Waipapa Taumata Rau i tētahi kaupapa rongoā e tere ake ai tā Māori whakahaumanutanga

Rongoā is the traditional healing system of Māori that encompasses herbal remedies, physical therapies and spiritual healing.

Tērā tētahi kaupapa hōu kua whakahoahoatia kia tere ake ai te whakaoranga a te Māori i te wharanga, e whakamātauhia nei i Waipapa Taumata Rau.

A new programme designed to help Māori recover faster from injury is being piloted at the University of Auckland.

Kua tapaina ko Ngākau Oho, ā, ko tā te kaupapa ACC he whakarato i te rongoā Māori ki ngā pūnaha hauora tūmatanui i Aotearoa.

Named Ngākau Oho, the university and ACC programme aims to implement rongoā Māori (traditional healing practices) in mainstream healthcare systems in Aotearoa.

Ko te Rongoā Māori ko ngā tikanga hauora Māori taketake e whakahaumanutia ai, e whakaorangia ai ngā mate me ngā wharanga.

Rongoā Māori is the name of a number of traditional Māori healthcare practices and remedies to cure ailments and injuries.

He mea tuku rā ngā whakareanga o te whānau me te hapū, ā, e tae rā anō ana te rongoā Māori ki te whakahaumanutanga ā-tinana, ā-hinengaro, ā-wairua hoki.

Passed down through generations of whānau and hapū, rongoā Māori involves physical, mental and spiritual therapy.

E tae rā anō ana a Ngākau Oho ki ngā wānanga tuihono, ā-tinana hoki mō te rongoā Māori, tae noa ki ngā otaota rongoā taketake, te romiromi, te maramataka, te whakawātea hinengaro, me te mahi tinana.

Ngākau Oho includes online and in-person wānanga on rongoā Māori, including the use of medicinal native plants, romiromi (body alignment), maramataka (relationships to the lunar calendar) meditation and mahi tinana (body movement).

SUPPLIED Kua whāia te rongoā Māori e tētahi wahine. / A woman receives traditional Māori healing (rongoā Māori).

I te wā tonu nei, e 20 ngā kiritaki ACC, rātou ko ō rātou whānau, e noho nei ki te kaupapa.

Currently, 20 ACC clients and their whānau are in the programme.

He kaupapa e ārahina ana e Tākuta Tia Reihana (Ngāti Hine) nō Waipapa Taumata Rau, rātou ko Piripi Kirton-Morunga (Ngāpuhi), tētahi pūkenga romiromi, ko Tākuta Teah Carlson (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Porou).

The program is led by Dr Tia Reihana (Ngāti Hine) of the University of Auckland, Piripi Kirton-Morunga (Ngāpuhi), a romiromi or indigenous healing practitioner, and Dr Teah Carlson (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Porou).

“Nōnātata nei, kua aro ngā mahi e whakatikaina ai ngā manarite-kore a te Māori puta noa i te rāngai hauora ki te whakatupu i te tokomaha kaimahi ngaio Māori, me te āheinga ki ngā ratonga whakahaumanutanga e hāngai ana ki te ahurea,” hei tā Reihana.

“Recent efforts to address Māori health inequities across the health sector have focused on increasing the number of Māori health professionals and access to culturally relevant rehabilitation services,” Reihana said.

“Tērā hoki te tohe, ka noho tonu ngā manarite-kore hauora mānā ka anga ki te whaimana ōrite o ngā āhuatanga haumanutanga tikanga Māori.”

“We would argue that healthcare inequities will persist unless there is also a move towards attributing equal value to customary Māori forms of healing.”

STUFF Kua kī a ACC, e whanake haere ana rātou kia noho ngā ratonga Māori hei kōwhiringa haumanutanga ki te hunga whara. / ACC said it is working on improving Māori services as rehabilitation options for injured people. (File photo)

Kua whakahoahoatia te kaupapa kia noho mai ai te whānau, kia whakanuia ai te tūranga o te whānau i te hauora me te haumanutanga.

The programme is designed to include whānau and emphasise the role of the family in healthcare and rehabilitation.

“He anganga atu i te hauora takitahi, e anga atu ai ki te mahinga tahitanga,” tā Reihana.

“It’s a move away from individualised healthcare to working more towards a collective,” Reihana said.

Mā te kaupapa te āmiki tirohanga e tuku ki a ACC mō te pēhea o tā te rongoā Māori pāhekoheko mai i roto anō i ngā ratonga hauora kua whakaritea kētia.

The programme will provide ACC with insight on how rongoā Māori could be embedded within established healthcare services.

“Ki te whai kōwhiringa te Māori mō te ara oranga me te hauora, tae rā anō ki te mōhiotanga, me te whai āheinga ki te rongoā Māori, ka koke tahi tātou i te ara o te mana ōrite,” hei tā Reihana.

“When Māori have a choice in their health and wellbeing journey, including knowledge of and access to rongoā Māori, we will have moved further on our journey of achieving equity,” Reihana said.

“E whakapono ana mātou, he auahatanga tā mātou whanaketanga, e taea nei e te pūnaha hauora, e ngā kaimahi hauora Māori, e ngā kaiwhakarato me ngā whānau, kia whakatūturu ai te āheinga ngāwari ki te rongoā Māori hei kōwhiringa mō te hauora me te haumanutanga.”

“We believe the approach we develop will be an innovation that can be used within the health system and importantly, by Māori health practitioners, providers and whānau, helping ensure that rongoā Māori practices can be a real and easily accessed option for Māori in wellbeing and recovery.”

E ai ki te kaiwhakahere hauora Māori ki ACC Eldon Paea, e takahi ana a ACC i te ara e ōrite ai te mana kōwhiringa a te Māori.

ACC Māori health manager Eldon Paea said ACC was taking steps to improve equity of choice for Māori.

“Nō te Hune 2020, kua whakatūria tā mātou ratonga rongoā Māori e whanaketia ai te mana kōwhiringa, te āheinga, te wheako, me ngā hua ki te Māori kua whara, kia whakamanahia hoki ā mātou herenga ki te Māori e ai ki Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” tāna kōrero.

“In June 2020, we stood up our rongoā Māori service to help us improve equity of choice, access, experience and outcomes for Māori who are injured, and uphold our responsibilities to Māori under Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” he said.

“Ā mohoa nei, kua whakaaetia te rongoā Māori i ngā kerēme koni atu i te 2500, ā, kua whāngai ā-pūtea ngā nōhanga koni atu i te 16,000.

“To date, we have approved rongoā Māori in over 2500 claims and funded more than 16,600 sessions.

“E 90 ā mātou pūkenga rongoā Māori kua rēhita ki ACC puta noa i te motu, mai i Kaitāia ki Waihōpai – ka mutu, e tupu tonu ana tērā.”

“We have 90 ACC-registered rongoā Māori practitioners across the motu, from Kaitaia to Invercargill – and that list is growing.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.