Hari ana te nuinga o ngāi Aotearoa, ngā wāhine, me ngā iwi iti i tā Whittaker's tiakarete uhi Māori – engari anō ngā tāne kiritea

Kua whakamāorihia tā Whittaker’s paraka Creamy Milk ki te Miraka Kirīmi mō te Wiki o te Reo Māori. / Whittaker's new limited edition Creamy Milk block has been translated to Miraka Kirīmi for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

E ai ki tētahi uiuinga tuihono ā-motu, koni atu i te toru-hauwhā ngāi rangatahi ki Aotearoa e tautokona ana tā Whittaker’s tiakarete uhi Reo Māori, ā, kei te tutū tonu te puehu i tā te kamupene whakaputanga taupua Miraka Kirīmi.

A nationwide online survey has found that over three-quarters of young Kiwis support Whittaker’s Te Reo-labelled chocolate packaging, as the brand’s limited edition Miraka Kirīmi (the te reo Māori translation for Creamy Milk) block continues to create a stir.

Read this story in English here.

Hei tā te uiui nā Talbot Mills Research, e whānui ana te tautoko i te whakamāoritanga i tā Whittaker’s paraka, ahakoa he rōpū waha papā ā-tuihono e ū ana ki te karo i tā te kamupene whakatau.

The survey by Talbot Mills Research found broad support for that Whittaker's new limited edition block being translated into Te Reo, even as a vocal online faction commit to boycotting the company’s decision.

READ MORE:

* Whittaker's still New Zealand's most trusted brand

* The new Whittaker's block is peanut butter and jelly - but is it really?

* New Zealand's most trusted brand hasn't changed in a decade, survey says

* Whittaker's holds most-loved brand top spot



E ai ki te uiuinga, he 76% ngāi Aotearoa e rangatahi iho ana i te 30 kua whakaae ki te uhi, waihoki te 62% wāhine, te 76% Māori, me te 75% ngāi Moana, engari kua iti iho te tautoko a ngāi Pākehā, ngāi tāne hoki.

The survey found 76% of Kiwis under 30 were in favour of the packaging, along with 62% of women, 76% Maori, and 75% Pasifika, though support was lower among NZ European groups and men.

Hei tā te uiuinga hoki, he 30% noa iho ngā kaiurupare koni atu i te 60 tau i tautokona te uhi.

The survey also showed that only 30% of respondents aged 60+ were in support of the labelling.

Kua hokona ngā paraka e ngai makau ki te tiakarete, me rātou e ngākau nui ana ki a Whittaker’s kia tautokona te pakihi, kia patu i te kōrero kaikiri kua pupū ake i ngā tāngata e pōhi ana i ā rātou paraka Miraka Kirīmi, me te poho kūkupa hoki.

Chocolate lovers and Whittaker’s fans have been buying up blocks to support the company, standing up against the racist backlash by sparking an online trend of chocolate lovers proudly posting their Miraka Kirīmi blocks.

Tērā hoki ētahi tino makau tiakarete kua whakamaua te paetata e whai utu ai, nā konā kua whakauhi anō i ētahi o ā Whittaker’s paraka tiakarete mā.

Certain chocaholics have seized the opportunity to take their sweet revenge, with some creatively relabelling the Whittaker’s white chocolate blocks as well.

Ahakoa tā te uiuinga whakaatu i te tautoko whānui a ngāi Aotearoa rangatahi ake i te 30, ngāi wāhine, ngāi Māori, ngāi Moana hoki i te whakamahinga i te reo, me tau pea ērā e kore e whakaae ana ki te uhi reo kē ā mua i tā rātou kōwhiri i te tofu, te ramen, te muesli rānei – e hia kē nei ngā hua ki ngā hokomaha ehara i te ingoa reo Pākehā.

While the survey indicates widespread support from New Zealanders under 30, women, and Māori and Pasifika for the use of Te Reo, those who do not support labelling products with non-English names may have to pause before next choosing tofu, ramen, or muesli – there are many products with non-English names on our supermarket shelves.

Kāore te katoa i harikoa i te kitenga i tā Whittaker’s tautoko i te kaupapa reo Māori, ā, tērā ētahi kaikōrero e tukuna ana ō rātou whakaaro i Twitter: “E tautoko ana au i tā te tangata ako i Te Reo, engari kaua pēnei. Ānō he okaokanga kua whakaturengia”; “Me whakamā koutou, Whittakers [kua hē] e kore mātou e hoko i ō tiakarete haere ake nei...”; me “Me whakamāori i ngā mea katoa ki te mari [kua hē].”

Not everyone has been happy to see Whittaker’s supporting the te reo Māori kaupapa, with some commentators offering their opinions on Twitter: “I support people learning Te Reo, but not in this manner. It feels like forced mandated injections”; “Shame on you Whittakers [sic] we certainly won't be buying your chocolates anymore...”; and “Does everything have to be translated into mari [sic].”

Katoa katoa, ko tā te uiui a Talbot Mills Research he marohi kua iti iho te tūpono ka whakaae ngā tāne pēperekōu ngāi Pākehā ki tā Whittaker’s momo reo.

Overall, the Talbot Mills Research survey suggests that older European males are less likely to be in support of the new Te Reo Whittaker’s version.

Anā, hei tā te tāne pēperekōu ngāi Pākehā me te kaipahupahu Hinu Tohorā, Cameron Slater, e tū ana ki te pari o te rua kaihau, hei uruparenga ki te uhi hōu: “Kei moe, e mone... mā te wā @WhittakersNZ,” me tētahi whakaahua o te uhi reo Māori.

In fact, older European male and Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater, who is facing bankruptcy himself, tweeted in response to the new labelling: "Go woke, go broke... see ya @WhittakersNZ,” with a picture of the te reo Māori packaging.

Ka mutu, he tokomaha ngā kiritaki Whittaker’s me ngā mātanga pakihi e kī ana, ehara i te mea ko te tiakarete ake, ko te tikanga kē ia o te tiakarete.

Indeed, many Whittaker’s consumers and brand experts felt that it wasn’t about the chocolate, it’s about what the chocolate represents.

I tētahi pōhi Pukamata, i kī a Whittaker’s, kua poho kūkupa rātou i te whakanui i te Wiki o te Reo Māori mā te tuku i te reo ki te motu mā tāna tiakarete, paraka mai, paraka atu, ā te 22 o Ākuhata.

In a Facebook post, Whittaker’s said it was proud to celebrate Māori Language Week by delivering te reo to the nation through its chocolate, one block at a time, from August 22.

“Ahakoa kua whakamahia kētia te uhi nei, koia tēnei te wā tuatahi kua wātea taupua nei ki ngā Makau Tiakatere i ngā toa puta noa i te motu!” te kī a te pōhi.

“While we’ve had this label before, this is the first time we’re making it available for Chocolate Lovers in stores nationwide for a limited time!” the post said.

“Ko te tūmanako, ka whaiwāhi te uhi ki te whakarauoratanga o te reo ki Aotearoa, ā, e tūmanako ana ka rata ngā Makau Tiakarete rātou ko ngā hoa, ko ngā whānau, ki tētahi paraka Miraka Kirīmi.”

“Our hope is that the label contributes to revitalising te reo in New Zealand, and we hope Chocolate Lovers enjoy a block of Miraka Kirīmi with their friends and whānau.”

I kī mai Te Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins, e rāhiri nei Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori i te whakaputanga o te paraka.

Māori Language Commissioner Professor Rawinia Higgins said Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori welcomed the block’s release.

“Kei te tautoko ngā rangatahi ngāi Aotearoa i te panonitanga. Kāore rātou e rongo i te wehi ina kite, ina rongo rānei i te reo; he mea māori katoa te reo ki a rātou.”

“Young New Zealanders are helping to drive change. They are not threatened when they see or hear te reo; they see te reo as absolutely normal.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.