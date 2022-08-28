He ohia i hua ake i te pāpōuri hapūtanga e whāia ai te wāhi hapori Māori

Eli Maiava set up Whare Manaaki after she moved to Greymouth to connect with her whakapapa

Nā te pānga a te pāpōuri hapūtanga me te mate ahotea i muri i te whānautanga o tāna tamaiti tuawhā, i mataku a Eli Maiava i te noho taratahi me tāna pēpi

Suffering from perinatal depression and postnatal psychosis after the birth of her fourth child, Eli Maiava felt scared to be at home alone with her baby.

Read this story in English here.

“Ka hīkoi au mā te tahatika ki tētahi wāhi hapori me taku mōhio he wāhine ki reira, ka puritia ai tāku pēpi e rātou, ka noho noa ai au, inumia ana tētahi kapu tī kia hawhe hāora, ka ngākau reka au ki te haumarutanga o te katoa.”

“I would walk down the road to this community space and knew there would be these women there, and they would hold my baby, and I would get to sit and have a cup of tea for half an hour and just enjoy that safety of it.”

I pēnā nō Maiava (Waitaha, Ngāti Mamoe, Poutini Ngāi Tahu) e noho ana ki Pōneke, ki reira, i a ia te kōwhiringa kia tae atu ki ngā marae me ngā wāhi hapori e rima kua tatū mai ngā tāngata, tūhono atu ai ki ō rātou ahurea.

That was when Maiava (Waitaha, Ngāti Mamoe, Poutini Ngāi Tahu) lived in Wellington, where she had the option of going to five local marae and community spaces where people gathered to connect with their culture.

Nā, i tāna hikipapa ki Māwhera, ki Te Tai Poutini, kāore i kitea tētahi wāhi kaupapa Māori, nā whai anō i whakatūria tētahi.

So when she moved to Greymouth, on the South Island’s West Coast, and found no kaupapa Māori space, she decided to create one.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Whakaritea ai te Whare Manaaki o Te Tai Poutini e Eli Maiava i muri i tāna hūku ki Māwhera, me te korenga o ngā wāhi ki Māori ki reira. / Eli Maiava set up Whare Manaaki o te Tai Poutini after moving to Greymouth and finding no Māori community space.

Kua angitu te Whare Manaaki o Te Tai Poutini, nō tāna tuwheratanga i te Hānuere 2021, ā, kua whakawhiwhi mahi ki ngā tāngata 10, ka mutu e whakawhānui atu ana i tāna māra hapori ki te whenua kiritata.

Whare Manaaki o Te Tai Poutini, which she opened in January 2021, has been so successful it now employs 10 people and is expanding its community garden into the section next door.

He wheako whakaako kōhungahunga ōna, me te aha anō, kua whai pūtea i Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu e tū ai tētahi kaupapa mātua.

With a background in early childhood teaching, Maiava secured funding from Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu for a parenting programme.

Engari, ka tae mai te Kowheori, ka rerekē ngā hiahia a te hapori.

But when Covid hit, the needs of the community changed.

I kōrero ia ki ngā whānau Māori i Te Tai Poutini, ko te hua, i raro rātou e putu ana, kua mate ki te whai wāhi e kotahi ai.

She spoke to Māori whānau across the West Coast and found they were struggling and needed a place to gather.

Joanne Naish/Stuff He kaupapa Māori te Whare Manaaki o Te Tai Poutini e tautoko ana i ngā whānau me ngā mātua. / Whare Manaaki o te Tai Poutini is a kaupapa Māori organisation on the West Coast supporting whānau and parents.

I toro atu ia ki a Mawhera Inc, he whenua ō rātou ki Māwhera, ā, i whakaae kia noho utukore ia ki tētahi whare i te Huarahi o Tainui.

She approached Mawhera Inc, which owns land in Greymouth, and was given a building on Tainui St rent free.

He wāhi mō te hapori, he whāngaitanga kai ōna, he māra, he mōkī kai, he awheawhe rangatahi, he rōpū tākaro, he kaitiaki i muri i te kura, he wānanga reo Māori, he hauora me te oranga, he mahi mātua, he toi taketake Māori, he rongoā Māori hoki.

It is a space for the community, offering dinners, a garden, food parcels, drop-in sessions for rangatahi, playgroups, after-school care, and workshops in te reo Māori, health and wellness, parenting, traditional Māori art and instruments, and Māori healing.

“Ehara i te mea me Māori koe e noho mai ai, engari me ngākaupai koe ki ā mātou mahi i te horopaki o te ao Māori. He kaupapa Māori mā te hapori katoa.”

“You don’t have to be Māori to be here, but you have to be comfortable with the fact that what we do we do in a Māori way. It’s kaupapa Māori for the entire community.”

Mā te whanaungatanga te whare e ora ai, ā, kua taumaha tā Maiava whakamārama i tēnei – kāore e tino tika ngā kupu koha, utukore rānei, hei tāna.

The whare works on reciprocity, which Maiava has found difficult to articulate – the words free or koha do not quite fit, she says.

Joanne Naish/Stuff He māra nui tō te Whare Manaaki o Te Tai Poutini e hora ake ana ki te whenua kiritata. / Whare Manaaki o te Tai Poutini has a large community garden that is expanding onto a neighbouring section.

Kua upoko pakaru mātou kia whai pūtea e kore ai e ārai i tā mātou e taea nei te whakarato, engari he tepenga tō te pūtea, he tīmatanga, engari e kore e ora ake i tērā.

“We work hard to access funding to make sure there are no barriers in what we can offer, but the money is only finite, it gets things started, but it won’t be what allows it to carry on.

“Ko te tikanga anake o konei, ko te whakaute. Te whakaute i a mātou ake, i ētahi atu, me te wāhi e tuaritia nei.”

“Our only tikanga here is respect. Respect for ourselves, others and our shared space.”

He wāhi hoki e whai tautoko ai ngā whāea hōu.

It’s also a place for new mothers to find support.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Mahi ana a Trish Anderson ki te Whare Manaaki o Te Tai Poutini i a ia e ako ana i te mahi pāpori me te reo Māori. / Trish Anderson works at Whare Manaaki o te Tai Poutini while studying social work and te reo Māori.

I hikipapa a Trish Anderson (Te Arawa) ki Māwhera e ono tau ki muri, mai i Te Papaioea, e whāia ai tētahi huarahi hōu, ki tua i te pūroi, te waranga, me te taihara.

Trish Anderson (Te Arawa) moved to Greymouth six years ago from Palmerston North for a fresh start away from drugs, addiction and crime.

“Nō māua ko tāku tāne hūnuku ki konei, i tīkina ia i te whare herehere, i hūnuku mai, nā te mea i herea māua ki tēnei hurihanga i ngā tau āhua 10. I pīrangi noa au ki te panonitanga.”

“When I moved here with my husband, I literally picked him up from jail and moved here because we were just stuck in this cycle for about 10 years. I just wanted a change.”

I nonoke tāna noho tau ki te hapori, kia kite rā anō ai te Whare Manaaki.

She struggled to fit into the community, until she found Whare Manaaki.

“Kāore au i tino rongo i te kiri parauri tae noa ki taku hūnuku ki Māwhera. I kite au i ngā whakatairanga mō te wāhi nei i tērā tau, i arohanui. I rite tonu taku haramai.”

“I had never really felt brown until I moved to Greymouth. When I saw this place advertised last year I came down and just loved it. I started coming all the time.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Missy Campbell helps mums by holding their babies, giving them a break, at Whare Manaaki o te Tai Poutini.

I muri i ngā marama o te āwhina i te rūma koha i te whare, i whai mahi ukiuki ia, ā, ko ia te kaiwhakahaere.

After a few months of helping with the whare’s koha room, she became a full-time employee and is now kaiwhakahaere/manager.

“I muri i ngā marama o te mahi ki konei, i hemo taku tāne, ka mutu, me kore ake ko tōna whānau, kāore pea au e whakapae kua pēnā rawa te pai o taku oranga ake.

“A few months after I started working here my husband passed away and without this whānau I don’t know if I would have got through it as well as I did.

“Ka hinga ia, kua tae te kōrero o taku hapūtanga, nā reira i korā tā mātou tīma i te whānautanga mai.”

“I found out I was pregnant after he passed away, so our team were there when I had baby.”

Kua āwhinatia ia e te Whare Manaaki kia tūhono ki tōna whakapapa, tōna ahurea, me tōna reo, nā whai anō kua māia ake. Kua whai mahi rā tā te Manatū Whakahiato Ora kaupapa Mana i te Mahi, e tae rā anō ana ki tētahi herenga kia ako, ā, kua uru atu ia ki ngā akoranga mahi pāpori me te reo Maōri.

Whare Manaaki has helped her connect with her whakapapa, culture and language, and helped her gain confidence. She is employed through the Ministry of Social Development’s mana in mahi programme, which includes a requirement to study, and is now enrolled in social work and te reo online classes.

“Kua rahi aku akoranga. Kei te rongo au i te wairua pai, engari he pōuritanga hoki, kua 36 au, engari kātahi anō ka ako. Me kua ako i tēnei nōku e tamaiti ana, kua rerekē katoa taku ara i tēnei ao.”

“I’ve been able to learn so much. I feel so blessed, but there is also sadness that I’m 36 now and I’m only just learning it. If I’d learned this when I was a young girl the whole course of my life could have been different.”

Ko ō Maiava whāinga haere ake nei, ko tētahi whare mātauranga mō ngā tamariki/kura kaupapa, ngā kōhanga reo, me tētahi wāhi e takoto ai te tūpāpaku, kia tangi tahi ai te whānau.

Maiava’s next goals are to have a Māori immersion education centre for children/kura kaupapa, kōhanga reo and a space to hold tūpāpaku/bodies for tangi so whānau can grieve together.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.