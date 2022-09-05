He pikinga 40% i ngā hokonga pukapuka Māori — he raraunga hōu

‘Not worth the paper it’s printed on' is a common jibe at sub-standard journalism - but paper’s worth a lot these days and one of our biggest printing plants has closed citing shortages offshore. (Audio aired April 2022).

E piki haere ana te whakaputanga i te reo Māori, ā, kua 40 % te pikinga ake i te tau tata nei, e ai ki tētahi pūrongo hōu.

Te reo Māori publishing is on the rise with a 40% growth in sales last year, according to a new report.

Read this story in English here.

I te 2021, e 458,000 ngā pukapuka Māori i hokona atu. Nā tēnei, kua kitea te mana ake o te reo e ai ki a ngāi Aotearoa, hei tā te perehetini o te Te Rau Tākupu, Graeme Cosslett.

In 2021, 458,000 Māori books were sold. This showed the rising recognition of the importance of te reo to New Zealanders, Publishers’ Association of New Zealand president Graeme Cosslett said.

READ MORE:

* Wellington bookshop and publishers win big at 2021 Aotearoa Book Industry Awards

* Māori book sales in te wiki o te reo Māori suggest Kiwis increasingly eager to learn te reo

* Samoan-Māori author Lani Wendt Young calls out NZ publishing industry



“E motuhake ana [ēnei] kōrero tirohanga taketake ki a Aotearoa me ā mātou kaiwhakaputa. He tomokanga ki te ao Māori.”

“[These] New Zealand stories from an indigenous perspective are unique to Aotearoa and our publishers. They provide a bridge into te ao Māori.”

Koni atu i ngā kaiwhakaputa 10 i whakaputa i ngā pukapuka mō Matariki i mua tonu i te hararei ā-motu tuatahi i te Hune, nā whai anō i hua mai te $149,000 i ngā hokonga atu.

At least 10 publishers released Matariki-focused books in the lead-up to the first national public holiday in June, which generated some $149,000 in sales.

Ka mutu, i koni atu i te 10,000 ngā tāruatanga o te pukapuka Imagining Decolonisation i whakaputaina e Bridget Williams Books i hokona atu i ngā toa pukapuka ki Aotearoa.

And the acclaimed Imagining Decolonisation book published by Bridget Williams Books sold more than 10,000 copies in Kiwi bookstores.

Ahakoa te urutā, i piki te whiwhinga pūtea a tā Aotearoa mākete whakaputa ki te $304.4 miriona, he tupuranga 0.7% nō te tau o mua.

Despite the pandemic, total revenue for New Zealand’s publishing market rose to $304.4 million, a growth of 0.7% on the previous year.

He tokomaha ake hoki ngā tāngata e whiwhi mahi ana ki te rāngai whakaputanga, he maha ake ngā pukapuka, he pikinga whiwhinga pūtea i ngā puka i hokona i ngā toa, ā-tuihono hoki.

The publishing sector was also employing more people, published more books, and saw increases in revenue for books sold through physical bookstores and online sellers.

123rf E ora pai ana te ahumahi whakaputanga pukapuka, hei tā te perehetini o Te Rau Tākupu Graeme Cosslett. / The book industry is thriving, says president of the Publishers’ Association Graeme Cosslett.

“E ora pai ana te whakaputanga pukapuka... e taurikura ana,” hei tā Cosslett i tētahi uiuinga.

“Book publishing is alive and ... thriving,” Cosslett said in an interview.

I hua mai te nuinga o ngā whiwhinga pūtea i ngā hōputu tānga, arā, he 92.5%, hei tā te Pūrongo Book Industry Market Size o 2021.

Most publisher revenue came from print formats at 92.5%, the Book Industry Market Size Report 2021 found.

E 2644 ngā pukapuka i whakaputaina i te 2021 – he pikinga 5.8% nō te 2020.

There were 2644 books published in 2021 – a rise of 5.8% on 2020.

Ka mutu, ko ngā toa ake ngā wāhi e hokona ana ngā pukapuka e te nuinga, kātahi ko ngā kura me ngā wāhi ako, ko ngā ara tuihono, ko ngā whare pukapuka, ka mutu, ko ngā wāhi anō tae rā anō ki ngā umanga.

And bookstores continued to be the place most people were purchasing books from, followed by schools and educational institutions, online channels, libraries and then other sources including corporates.

Ko te wāhanga anake i hakahaka iho i te tau o 2020, ko te tapeke pukapuka i hokona atu, arā, i 21.1m – he hekenga 0.8%.

The only key figure lower than the 2020 number was the total number of books sold at 21.1m – a drop of 0.8%.

Hei tā Cosslett, ahakoa te hokonga ā-tuihono a te marea, kua hokona tonutia ngā pukapuka uhimāro, uhipepa hoki.

Cosslett said even when online shopping, people were purchasing hardback and paperback books.

E kaingākau tonu ana ngā tāngata ki ngā pukapuka e taea nei te pā, te rongo, te whakaatu hoki, tā Cosslett. E ngāwari ake ana ki tā te karu titiro, ā, e whaiwāhi atu ana ki te tangata kia puta i te toritori o te ao hangarau o te pāpori.

People still loved books they could touch, feel, smell, and display, Cosslett said. Physical books were easier on the eye, and gave people a chance to step outside the speed and pace of technology-driven society.

He pāngai ngākaupai hoki tā te pae pāpori ki ngā pukapuka. He tokomaha ake i pōti i te Rārangi 100 a Whitcoulls nō muri ake i tētahi kaupapa, ā, nā TikTok te whanaketanga o ngā hokonga atu, nā ngā tohu pēnei i a #BookTok.

Social media was also having a positive impact on books. More people voted in the Whitcoulls Top 100 list after a TikTok campaign, and TikTok was also driving sales increases through hashtags like #BookTok.

I ētahi wā, ina whakatairangahia te pukapuka ki TikTok, kua piki ake ngā hokonga mā te 250%, koni atu rānei.

In some cases where books were promoted on TikTok, sales increased by more than 250%.

Kua mate ngā tāngata kia whai i te mārietanga, kia puta ki tētahi ao pohewa, kia toro ki ngā āhuatanga katoa e taea nei ki te pukapuka i ngā āhuatanga katoa o te urutā, hei tā Cosslett.

People had a greater desire to find peace, and escape into a world of fantasy or all the other things a book could offer them during the uncertainty of the pandemic, Cosslett said.

E hāngai hoki ana ngā raraunga o te pūrongo hōu ki ngā āhuatanga tāwāhi, arā, he tupuranga ki Peretānia, Ahitereiria, Airani, me ngā tino tupuranga ki Āwherika ki te Tonga, Paniora, Itāria, Īnia, me Mēhiko.

The new report’s data matches international trends, which show publishing sector growth in the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and even bigger jumps in South Africa, Spain, Italy, India and Mexico.

supplied E whanake ana ngā hokonga pukapuka ki Aotearoa i ngā BookTok. / BookToks are helping promote book sales in New Zealand.

E ai ki a Cosslett, he rongo pai ki a rātou i te umanga pukapuka ki Aotearoa ahakoa te tāmi ahupūtea, te korenga haere o te pepa, me ngā raruraru ā-rawa nā te Kowheori kua kino kē atu i te tawhiti o Aotearoa i te ao.

Cosslett said those in New Zealand’s book sector were feeling positive despite inflation pressures, paper shortages and Covid-related supply chain issues that have been exacerbated by New Zealand’s remote geographic location.

Kua tāngia te nuinga o ngā pukapuka a Aotearoa i tāwāhi.

The majority of Kiwi books are printed offshore.

I whai tūāpapa ngā raraunga o te pūrongo i tētahi tauira kaiwhakaputa pukapuka e 25 nō te tau 2021, i kohikohia e Nielsen BookData.

The data in the report was based on a nationally representative sample of 25 publishers during the 2021 year, collected by Nielsen BookData.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.