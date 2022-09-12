I tokona te reo o Kāi Tahu e te Māori o te Nōta, mai i 'te pari o te rua' kia 'poho kererū, kia maia' hoki ngā uri whakaheke

Tērā tētahi ohu whānau iti i Kāi Tahu, tae rā anō ki a Hana O’Regan, i whakahohe i te whakarauoratanga i te reo o roto anō i a Kāi Tahu i te 1994. / In 1994, Hana O'Regan and a small rōpu of Kāi Tahu whānau began the fight for the revival of their reo.

I toro ake a Hana O’Regan ki te Kura Noho Kōhine Māori o Kuīni Wikitoria ki Tāmaki Makaurau nōna e tekau mā rua tau ana, me tōna pōhēhē kua pai katoa tana reo.

Twelve-year-old Hana O’Regan went off up to Auckland's Queen Victoria Māori Girls' Boarding School confident she had a good grasp of her reo.

Read this story in English here.

Tērā pōhēhē, tēnā; nā tana mōhio anake ki ngā kongakonga pēnei i ngā tae Māori, ngā wāhanga o te tinana, me ngā mihi, kāore te reo i patere pai ki ōna hoa matatau i te nōta.

Then she realised snippets of Māori colours, body parts, and greetings did not make good conversation with her more fluent northern peers.

READ MORE:

* Iwi wants to protect and own their memories with archive partnership

* Tainui royalty and Ngāti Kahungunu jokesters wanted for Māori Lion King

* We've come a long way as a nation, using te reo Māori more and everywhere



Koia i pupū ake tērā moemoeā ōna kia whakaorangia te reo i “te pari o te rua” i tōna ake iwi – Kāi (Ngāi) Tahu – me tōna whānau.

So began her dream to help reclaim te reo Māori from a “grave of language death” within her iwi – Kāi (Ngāi) Tahu – and her whānau.

Vicktoria Johnson/Stuff Engia he korimako te tangata ina patere pai te reo Māori i a ia. / Eloquent reo Māori speakers are often compared to the melodious korimako.

Kāore i tua o tāwauwau ngā whakaaro a te rangatahi me ko Tā Tipene O’Regan tana matua, ā, nāna te whakataunga Tiriti a te iwi i ārahi.

Not an unthinkable idea for a teenager whose father, Tā Tipene O’Regan, later led the iwi’s Treaty settlement battle.

Kua rua tekau mā rua tau nō tā te iwi whakarewa i tāna waka whakarauora reo, he tokoiti noa rātou i taua wā, ā, he rau tāngata e kōrerorero ana – ina koa āna rakatahi “ihumanea, poho kereru, māia hoki”, hei tā ngā kaihautū reo.

Twenty-two years after the iwi launched its language revival strategy with only a handful of speakers, there are now hundreds holding fluent kōrerorero – particularly its “switched on, proud, and confident” rakatahi (youth), its language leaders say.

Tērā tētahi ohu iti, tae rā anō ki a Hana O’Regan, i whakahohe i te whakarauoratanga i te reo o roto anō i a Kāi Tahu i te 1994 – i ārahina e Tahu Pōtiki – ā, kua hanga rima noa ngā whānau i taua wā e kōrero Māori ana i te kāinga.

A small team, including Hana O’Regan, started lobbying to revive the language within Kāi Tahu in 1994 – driven by Tahu Pōtiki – when there were only about five families speaking te reo Māori in the home.

I te 2000, i oti te whakarewa i tā rātou rautaki whakarauoratanga, ko Kotahi Mano Kāika, Kotahi Mano Wawata, ka mutu, he rawa whakatairanga ā rātou, he pukapuka, he rauemi ā-oro hoki.

Their revitalisation strategy, Kotahi Mano Kāika, Kotahi Mano Wawata (1000 Homes, 1000 Dreams), was launched complete with promotional merchandise, textbooks and audio resources in 2000.

Hei tā O’Regan, me kore ake ko ngā mātanga reo i Te Ika-a-Māui pēnei i a Tākuta Rangi Nicholson, nāna te whakataukī a te kaupapa i tito i te 3am i tētahi pō.

O’Regan said they could not have done it without the help of Te Ika-a-Māui language experts like Dr Rangi Nicholson, who came up with the strategy’s whakataukī at 3am one night.

Tērā hoki ētahi o “ngā kaikōrero kounga rawa i te motu” i whakapau wā, i whakapeto ngoi hoki, pēnei i a Tā Tīmoti Kāretu rātou ko Te Wharehuia Milroy ko Tā Pou Temara i tautoko i a rātou kia hīkina te reo.

They received an “incredible” investment of time and energy from some of the “best native speakers in the country”, like Tā Tīmoti Kāretu, Te Wharehuia Milroy and Tā Pou Temara, to help them lift their language.

“Kua whai hua tātou katoa i kā haumi i te nōta.”

“We have benefited from incredible investment from people in the north.”

Hei tā Kāi Tahu, kua whakapoapoa te kaupapa nei i ngā rau tāngata i te tau kotahi.

Kāi Tahu thought the movement would attract a couple of hundred learners within a year.

“I hua kē mai ko kā tākata e 4000 i kā marama e ono,” tā O’Regan.

“We ended up with 4000 people register within six months,” O’Regan said.

Supplied Ko Kāi Tahu Reo Rumaki e ako ana i te waiata ki Te Tai Poutini, i te 1996. / Kāi Tahu Reo Rumaki learning waiata in Te Tai Poutini, West Coast in 1996.

I whakawāteahia ngā mutunga wiki me ngā hararei e ngā pouako kia tautoko i tō rātou iwi kia whakaora i te reo ki ngā wānaka, engari me pēnā hoki ki ngā whakareanga anō e totoka ai ngā manako.

Tutors gave up weekends and holidays to tautoko (support) their people in reclaiming their language with wānaka (courses), but it would take generations to embed those efforts.

Hei tāna, kua inoi atu ia ki ngā tāngata kia whakatupu tamariki kia noho mātāmua te reo Māori, “mea rawa ake, i puta mai āku ake i te 2003, ka tau tērā whakaaro, ‘Anō hoki te taumaha o tēnei.’”

She said she had been preaching to people to raise kids with te reo as a first language and, “suddenly, when I had my own in 2003, I realised, ‘Oh this is actually quite hard.’”

E ai ki te tatauranga 2006, ko Kāi Tahu tērā i raro e pūtu ana mō te rere o te reo i ngā iwi o te motu, he 12% noa iho nō rātou i taea te kōrerorero.

The 2006 census found Kāi Tahu had the lowest proficiency of te reo Māori among the nation’s iwi, with just 12 per cent able to hold a conversation.

I whakapae a O’Regan mā, kua hanga rūkahu tonu tēnā.

O’Regan and the revitalisation team thought even that number was a stretch.

“I whakaaro ake mātou... kei hea hoki rātou?” tana kōrero.

“We thought … where the bloody hell are they?” she said.

I rite tonu te whakahaere a ngā pouako Kāi Tahu i ngā wānaka, kātahi ka whakatūria tā te iwi kura reo tuatahi i te 2009, koia te wā tuatahi i kite a O’Regan i ētahi whānau me ngā whakareanga e toru e kōrero ana.

Regular wānaka continued among Kāi Tahu tutors, then when the tribe held their first full immersion camp – kura reo – in 2009, it was the first event O’Regan realised there were whānau with three generations of speakers.

Koia tēnei te wā tuatahi ki ētahi i ngā tau 150 kua kōrero ētahi whānau i te reo Māori.

Some whānau were speaking te reo Māori for the first time in 150 years.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere Kotahi Mano Kāika Paulette Tamati-Elliffe, i “āhua pōuriuri, i pōkēkē” ētahi i ngā raraunga, “engari hei tāku, e taea anake ana te anga whakarunga”.

Kotahi Mano Kāika manager Paulette Tamati-Elliffe said the statistics at the beginning were “quite doomy and gloomy, but I thought … the only way is up”.

“Arā kā mahi katoa e whakaora ai te reo, hei takitahi, hei whānau, hei iwi, hei motu... e hia kē nei ōna whakapaparaka.”

“The efforts that it takes to restore a language, as an individual, a whānau, an iwi, and a nation … there are so many layers to it.”

I mōhio ia kua hapa te tatauranga o mua, nā reira kāore i tino mārama kehokeho ki te taumata tūturu o te matatau ki te reo, engari i te hinga tonu ngā kaumātua matatau, ka mutu, me kaua e kiriora.

She understood there was a botch up in the last census, so the exact level of fluency within the iwi was unclear, but the iwi continued to lose native speaking kaumātua, and it was not a time to get complacent.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere o Kotahi Mano Kāika, Paulette Tamati-Elliffe, me ngeangea ngā whakapaparanga o te ahunga e whakarauoratia ai te reo. / Kotahi Mano Kāika manager Paulette Tamati-Elliffe says it has to be a multi-layered approach when reviving a language.

“Ekari, kei konei hoki ēnei whakareaka hōu e kōrero Māori ana, ā, kua kore e pēnā.

“But we’ve got these new generations of Māori speakers that we’ve never had before.

“Kua atamai, kua poho kererū, kua māia rātou.

“They are switched on, they are proud, they are confident.

“E mārama ana rātou ki te reo o te iwi, e mārama hoki ana ki te motuhaketaka o te reo ki a mātou.”

“They understand the language history of our people and understand how precious our reo is to us.”

Hei tā Tamati-Elliffe, i te orokohanga o ngā kura reo mā ngā whānau me ngā rakatahi, me uaua ka 10 ngā whānau e taea nei te noho rumaki ki te marae i ngā rangi e rima – āianei, kua herea ngā whakaurunga ki te 140.

Tamati-Elliffe said at the beginning of the kura reo for whānau and rakatahi, they struggled to get 10 families together who could maintain full immersion for five days on the marae – now they have to cut registrations off at 140.

He tamariki kōrero Māori ā ngā wāhine e rua nei, kua kitea te tupuranga o te reo i roto i te iwi me te motu, me te aha anō, tērā tētahi rakatahi Kāi Tahu, ko ia te whakaihuwaka o Te Hiranga i Te Reo Rangatira nō te 2020.

Both wāhine have fluent children who have watched the language evolve within the iwi and nation, and a Kāi Tahu rakatahi even won the top mark in the country for NCEA Scholarship Te Reo Rangatira exams in 2020.

“I roto anō i a Kāi Tahu, e koke tonu ana mātou. Kua tae ki tētahi taumata matua me tēnei whakareaka e haere ake ana,” te kī a O’Regan.

“Within Kāi Tahu, we’re still getting there. We’ve definitely achieved a milestone with this next generation,” O’Regan said.

I whakawhetai a Tamati-Elliffe ki tā te iwi haumi atu ki tēnei rautaki, he tini nō ngā iwi kua kore e pēnā, e whakatau tonu ana me te Kāwanatanga.

Tamati-Elliffe was grateful the iwi was able to invest in the strategy, since many iwi had none while still trying to settle with the Government.

Ko te kaupapa e kainamu ana ko te pupuru ki te tangi o te reo, ngā kupu ahurei, me ngā whakataukī e tūraru ana ka ngaro hoki i ngā kaumātua ki te kore e whāngaia.

The next kaupapa was ensuring they could retain the dialect, unique kupu, and whakataukī that risks being lost with kaumātua if not fostered.

Kei te whakawhanake hoki a Kāi Tahu i te mōhiotanga ki te reo i ngā horopaki taiao, pēnei i te hao tuna, me ngā mahi taiao, te raranga rānei.

Kāi Tahu is also developing knowledge of te reo in more environmental settings like harvesting tuna, engaging with the environment, or weaving.

“Mā te reo te takata e tūhono ki tōna whenua, tōna marae hoki, me te aha, ōhona tūpuna,” hei tā Tamati-Elliffe.

“Te reo can really help someone feel more connected to not only their whenua and their marae, but their ancestors and their tīpuna,” Tamati-Elliffe said.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.