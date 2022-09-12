Kua tokona tētahi tokorua ngāi Kōrea e ngā waiata Māori i tō rāua ara reo

E whai hononga ai ki Aotearoa, kua ākona ngā waiata reo Māori e Daniel rāua ko Ashley Chung. / Daniel and Ashley Chung have been learning waiata reo Māori to connect with their sense of belonging in Aotearoa.

Mā te ako i te reo Māori rā te waiata, kua whai mana tā Daniel rāua ko Ashley Chung noho mai ki Aotearoa.

Learning te reo Māori through waiata has given Daniel and Ashley Chung a sense of belonging to Aotearoa.

Read this story in English here.

I moe te tokorua, i hūnuku ai a Ashley i Ahitereiria e pai ai tō rāua ao ki Aotearoa.

When the couple married, Ashley moved from Australia so they could build their lives together in Aotearoa.

I hiahia te tokorua nō Kirikiriroa kia tūhono ki te ao Māori, anā, ko te puoro te tatau ki te ahurea me te reo.

The Hamilton-based couple wanted to connect to te ao Māori and found music to be a beautiful introduction to culture and language.

He korokoro tūī kē te tokorua nei, he tuku kē nō rāua i ngā waiata nō ngā tini momo pēnei i te arotini, te tautito, me te puoro nō Parīhi.

The couple were already musically predisposed, doing cover songs over a range of genres from pop, jazz and bossanova.

I mātua whakamātauhia a Pōkarekare Ana e te tokorua, ā, i waiatahia e Ashley ki te reo Māori me te reo Kōrea, e kotahi ai ō rāua tini ahurea.

The first waiata they tried was Pōkarekare Ana, which Ashley sung in te reo Māori and Korean, capturing their multicultural identity.

I rorotu te waiata nā ki ngā hōia Ngāti Tūmatauenga i te Pakanga o Kōrea, ki reira rangona ai e ngā kiritata o Kōrea ki te Tonga.

The song was popular among New Zealand Army soldiers during the Korean War, when they could be heard singing it by locals in South Korea.

Nā Pōkarekare Ana ētahi atu waiata i hua mai i te tokorua, he hiakai nō rāua ki ētahi waiata anō, ā, i te whiore o te tau 2018, i whakairi rāua i ngā kiriata o rāua e waiata ana ki TiriAta, ka rorotu haere ai puta noa i te ao.

Pōkarekarea Ana led to more covers from the couple who sought out more waiata to learn and, towards the end of 2018, the couple started posting videos of themselves singing on their YouTube channel, gaining popularity with audiences from around the world.

Supplied Hei tā Ashley Chung, ka kōrero i te reo Kōrea ki tā rāua kōhine kua rua tau, ā, e kōrero Pākehā ana ia i te puna kōhungahunga, ka mutu, ka mōhio hoki ki ētahi reo Māori nā ā rāua waiata. / Ashley Chung says they speak Korean to their 2-year-old daughter, who also speaks English at daycare and picks up some reo Māori around her through their music.

Nō taua wā, kua waiatahia ngā tini momo, mai i te hīmene, pēnei i He Hōnore, ki ngā waiata hōu, pēnei i Pepeha nā Six60.

Since then, they have covered a range of songs from hīmene (hymns) like He Hōnore, to modern waiata like Pepeha by Six60.

“Kua rongo kōrero i ētahi tāngata kua ako waiata i tā māua teihana. Kua [rongo hoki] i ētahi kōrero mō ngā kura me ngā puna kōhungahunga e whakaatu ana hoki i ngā kiriata,” tā Ashley

“We have heard from several people that they learn waiata from our channel. We’ve [also heard] that our videos have been played at schools and daycares,” Ashley said.

Hei tā te tokorua, he reo mā te katoa o Aotearoa te reo Māori, kāpā te hunga Māori anake.

The couple believe te reo Māori is not just for Māori but for everyone in Aotearoa.

“Korekore he wāhi rarawe ō te anganga i te reo Māori, ā, hei tā māua, kua tokona e māua.”

“There are definitely some positive movements happening towards te reo Māori, and we feel that we are contributing [to] it.”

I te tau nei, kua ōkawa te takahi i te ara o te reo mā tētahi kōhi taumata 4 ki Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

This year, they have embarked on learning the language formally through a level 4 course at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

“I mua nā, kua aro kē māua ki te ako i ngā waiata, kaua kē te reo ake,” tā Ashley.

“Before, we were more focused on learning the songs rather than the language itself,” Ashley said.

“Heoti, i tere kite i tā māua i taea. He kore nō māua i kōrero i te reo, kua mate ki te whirinaki ki ngā whakapākehātanga anō.”

“However, we saw our limit quite quickly. Because we do not speak the language we had to rely on the existing English translations.”

Kua ngana te tokorua kia whakaakona rāua ki te pukapuka, engari kua ngāwari ake te noho tahi ki te pouako.

The couple tried teaching themselves using a book to study on their own but have found it easier with a kaiako (teacher).

Kua toritori rāua i ngā whakangahau me tā rāua kōhine Ina, kua rua tau ia, ā, ānō he pūngorungoru e mitimiti ana i ngā tini reo e taiāwhio ana.

They juggle their gigs and jobs with 2-year-old daughter Ina, who is absorbing multiple languages around her.

“E ngana ana māua kia kōrero i te reo Kōrea anake ki a ia. Ka toro ana ia i te puna kōhungahunga, ka rongo i te reo Pākehā, [nā reira] e waia haere ana ki ngā kupu me ngā kīanga... e mōhio ana māua ka roa ake te wā kia kōrerohia koni atu i te reo kotahi, i te [wā] ōrite.”

“We try to speak mostly Korean to her. She goes to a daycare and there she hears English [so she is] picking up some words and phrases … we know it takes some time to learn more than one language at the same [time].

“Me tana reo, e whakaari ana ia i te karanga, e waiata ana hoki i te waiata ā-motu i te reo Māori. Koia ēnei ngā mea ka rongo, ka ako hoki i te puna kōhungahunga,” hei tā Ashley.

“With te reo, she does imitate karanga, and she sings the national anthem in Māori. These are what she hears and learns from her daycare,” Ashley said.

Kua kitea e te tokorua ngā ōritenga i ngā ahurea o Kōrea me te Māori.

The couple have noticed similarities between Korean and Māori culture.

“Ko te kotahitanga te tūāpapa o tō māua ahurea, nā reira e kaha nei te rongo i te wairua o te hapori,” tā Ashley.

“Our culture is based on collectivism, therefore we have strong sense of community,” Ashley said.

Supplied Kua takahi te takirua i te ara o te reo Māori ki Te Wānanga o Aotearoa i te tau nei. / The couple have embarked on formally learning te reo Māori this year through Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Kua ohorere hoki rāua i te ōrite o ētahi tikanga. Hei tauira, e kore e noho ki te tēpu, te hīkoi rānei ki te wāhi rāhui, hei tā te takirua.

They are also surprised to have similar tikanga. For example, there is no sitting on the dining table or stepping on the threshold, say the couple.

“Ko tētahi atu mea, ko te waiwai hoki o te kai ki a ngāi Kōrea! E hirahira ana te noho tahi, tuari ai i ngā kai.

“Another is that Koreans are serious about kai too! We think it is important to share meals together.

“Kua nui te akiaki me te aroha ki a māua,” e ai ki a Ashley. Hei tāna, nā te ako me te waiata i te reo Māori, kua nui ngā whaiwāhitanga kia whakangahau, kia whakaaweawe hoki i ngā whakapae a te tangata mō te reo.

“We’ve received heaps of love and encouragement,” said Ashley. She said that learning and singing in te reo Māori has given them many opportunities to perform and influence people’s perceptions of the language.

“E uaua tonu ana tā te manene noho hāneanea mai ki tēnei motu,” tā Ashley.

“It is often that immigrants find it difficult to feel to be part of this country,” said Ashley.

“Ehara māua i te Pākehā, ehara hoki i te Māori, engari e whaiwāhi tonu ana ki tēnei whenua.”

“We are not Pākehā nor Māori, but we are those who also belong to this whenua.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.