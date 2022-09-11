Aku akoranga mōku ake i taku ako i te reo Māori

He kairīpoata matua a Hannah Martin ki tō Puna tari pānui ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

Hannah Martin is a senior reporter in Stuff’s Auckland newsroom.

HUATAU: I te hui Topa, i te mohoaotanga, i uaua taku whakataha i te wero o te roimata, me te māngeongeo o taku ihu, i taku kōrero ki tētahi wahine kāore anō kia tūtaki ā-kanohi.

OPINION: On Zoom in lockdown, I struggled to push aside the stinging of tears and a rising prickling feeling in my nose, talking to a woman I’d never met in person.

Read this story in English here.

I noho tonu au i muri i tētahi wānanga Te Ara Reo Māori, he akoranga Taumata 1 nā Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, kia kōrero ki taku pouako mō te aromatawai rangahau, me te kōrero ki te tuku i te pepeha.

I’d hung back after an online Te Ara Reo Māori Level 1 class, held by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, to talk with my kaiako (teacher) about an assignment to research and say aloud our pepeha.

READ MORE:

* Te Wiki o te Reo Māori: Celebration of our unique Kiwi identity

* Hinemoa Elder: My Mum's generation was strapped at school for speaking our language

* How learning te reo has led me on a journey of discovering my Māori roots

* A middle-aged Pākehā takes his first, slightly shaky steps on a te reo journey



E oti i te katoa tētahi pepeha, engari hanga rerekē ana te takoto o te kupu a te Māori i tā te Pākehā/tauiwi.

Anyone can have a pepeha (a way of introducing yourself, which tells people who you are by sharing your connections with the people and places important to you), but the wording is a little different for Māori than it is for Pākehā/tauiwi.

I tōtara wāhirua au, i tonoa ōna whakamaherehere. He whakapapa Māori ōku, tāku ki a ia, engari tē tino mōhio ki taku whānau, ki hea hoki mātou ahu mai ai.

I was torn about which camp I fell in, and asked for her advice. I have Māori heritage, I told her, but I didn’t know much about my whānau or where we came from.

Kāore anō kia tū ahau ki Mātihetihe marae; kāore i oti i ahau te tohu atu i te maunga o ōku tūpuna ki tētahi mahere; kua kaukau au ki te Hokianga i ētahi hararei ki te Nōta nōku e tamaiti noa ana. Ko wai hoki au ki te kōrero i ēnei? “Me aha au?”, tāku ki a ia.

I’d never stepped foot on Mātihetihe marae; couldn’t point to the maunga my grandfather’s ancestors grew up under on a map; had only splashed in the Hokianga on infrequent holidays up North as a child. What right did I have to any of it? “What do I do?”, I asked her.

SUPPLIED I tupu ake au me taku mōhio he Māori au, engari he rite tonu te kore hāngai ki tōku āhua, me taku whakatere atu ki te ao: hei Pākehā. / I grew up knowing I was Māori, but it often felt of step with how I looked and navigated the world: as Pākehā.

Nōku e tupu ana ki Tāmaki Makaurau i ngā tau 1990, kua muimui noa taku wheako i te ao me te reo Māori.

Growing up in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) in the 1990s, my exposure to te ao and te reo Māori was fairly basic.

Rā te puna kōhungahunga me te kura tuatahi, i ākona e mātou ngā tae, ngā tau, me ngā rā o te wiki. I waiatahia Oma Rāpeti, i tākaro i te kēmu rākau E Papā Waiari i muri i te kura, me ngā makahēni Woman’s Weekly kua pōkaitia, kua herea ki ngā hererapa.

Through kindergarten and primary school we learned to rattle off colours, numbers and days of the week. We sang Oma Rāpeti, and played the E Papā Waiari rākau (stick) game with rolled up, rubber-banded copies of the Woman’s Weekly at after-school care.

I mōhio rā anō he Māori te whānau o tōku matua, engari kāore i ōrite ki tōku hanga: me aku makewe urukehu pai nō taku māmā, ōku whatu kikorangi, taku kiri kua ūhia mārika nei ki te SPF50, me taku ingoa whānau rānei.

I always knew my father’s family were Māori, but it felt incongruous with how I looked: with my mother’s near-white blonde hair, blue eyes and skin constantly slathered in SPF50, or with my last name.

Ānō he wāhanga ōku, he wāhanga kua motu hoki.

It felt somehow both part of me, and not part of me.

Kāore au i tūtaki ki taku koroua, Albert William Montgomery Martin (i tapaina ko Monty), engari e mōhio ana au nō Mitimiti ia ki te tai hauāuru i te Hiku o te Ika, nō Te Rarawa ia.

I never met my grandfather, Albert William Montgomery Martin (Monty, as he was known), but know he hailed from Mitimiti on the west coast of the Far North, from Te Rarawa iwi.

Kāore au i te mōhio ki te take – ainī pea he tauwehe i te whānau, he taumahatanga rānei i pā mai i tana whai kāinga i ngā tau 1950 ki te uru o Tāmaki, tā te mea he Māori ia – engari i ngaro i a Monty tana Māoritanga: he momo wairua i makere mai ki āna tamariki tokorima, tae noa ki taku pāpā, Steven, ka mutu, kīhai rātou i tino whai wāhi atu ki te whakapapa o tō rātou matua.

For reasons not entirely known – maybe due to rifts in his family, or struggles he endured getting a home in late 1950s west Auckland due to being Māori – Monty lost touch with his Māoritanga: a sentiment passed down to his five children, including my dad, Steven, who never totally felt part of his father’s heritage.

SUPPLIED Kāore au i tūtaki ki tōku koroua Monty. / I never got to meet my grandfather Monty, in the far upper right corner (pictured with my grandmother, and some of my aunts, uncles and cousins). Somewhere along the way he lost touch with his Māori culture – a feeling passed to my Dad, in the bottom right corner, and to me.

Ahakoa tēnā, nō mua rā anō, kua tohua ngā pouaka e rua ina whakauru ana ki te tākuta, ina rēhita ana kia pōti, ina whakakī ana i te tatauranga ā-motu rānei: te Pākehā ki Aoteroa, me te Māori. Rā tōku oranga katoa, kua whakaaro au he Māori au, ā, i pīrangi ahau ki kautehia pēnā hoki.

Even so, for as long as I can remember I have ticked two boxes when enroling at the doctor, registering to vote, or filling out the census: New Zealand European and Māori. I’ve always thought of myself as Māori, and wanted to be counted as such.

Engari i parahako hoki au i ngā whakapae kua Māori noa iho au e whai karahipi ai ki te whare wānanga, ā, kāore i noho ki te rārangi pōtitanga Māori: kāore i te hiahia kia whānako i ngā whaiwāhitanga i ētahi atu, kua kore e rawaka taku Māoritanga.

But I also rebuffed suggestions that I put my hat in the ring for Māori scholarships when applying for university, and did not join the Māori electoral roll: not wanting to take space from another, never feeling Māori enough.

Tae mai ana ki taku tū ki te tuku i te pepeha, ka motoa ai au e tēnei rongorua kua kawea nei.

It wasn’t until faced with doing my pepeha that this conflict I’d been carrying truly hit me.

Kīhai au i huna i taku whakapapa Māori – i poho kūkupa au, ahakoa te hūiki o te katakata ka mamamama i aku ngutu i te rongo ‘Kāore koe e hanga Māori ana’, hei urupare rānei ki ngā pātai mō taku ‘ōrau’.

I’d never hid having Māori whakapapa – it was always something I was proud of, even through the inevitable awkward laughter I’d stutter out hearing ‘You don’t look Māori’, or in response to questions about ‘what percent’ I was.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori Aotearoa celebrates Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in September to remember the efforts of those who paved the way for language revitalisation before us. (First published September 2021)

I reira ahau: Ko te ngako o te pātai ki taku pouako, mēnā rānei kua ‘rawaka taku Māoritanga’ e oti ai i ahau te tuku pepeha ‘Māori’. Me taku ohorere i te aurongo i rangona e au i tana kī mai: “Me he whakapapa Māori tōu, he Māori koe.”

So there I was: Asking my kaiako, in essence, to tell me if I was ‘Māori enough’ to do my pepeha in the ‘Māori way’. Surprised by the emotion I felt as she said: “If you whakapapa Māori, you are Māori.”

E hia kē nei ngā piki me ngā heke o te tīmatanga o taku ara reo: i poho kererū, i whakamā, i harikoa, i pōuri hoki.

Taking the first small step to learning te reo was a bit of an emotional roller-coaster: fraught with pride, shame, happiness and sadness.

“I mārama au ki taku waimarie kia whai wāhi atu ki ngā akoranga, me tētahi kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi e hiahia ana kia utua aku akoranga, me te mōhio tonu kua whānakohia te reo i te tokomaha.

I was aware of the immense privilege of being able to access lessons, and having an employer willing to pay for me to learn, when so many had their language forcibly taken from them.

I rongo au i te wehi, i tau te hūmārie, he wā hoki i whakamā au i taku takamuri.

It felt empowering, humbling, and at times a bit embarrassing that it had taken me so long.

Nā konā i mate au ki te mōhio ki te katoa o ngā kōrero mō taku whānau – nā reira kua whakahōhā au i taku matua rāua ko taku matua kēkē i ngā pātai mō tō rāua tupuranga me ō mātou tūpuna – kia toro hoki ki Mitimiti, kitea ai te marae ā mua i taku huringa tau 30 ā te tau e kainamu ana.

It made me determined to learn more about my family – I have since pestered my dad and uncle with questions about their upbringing and our tūpuna – and to visit Mitimiti and see their marae before I turn 30 next year.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff I pupū ake te whakamā, te kaniawhea me te pōuri i taku tīmata i ngā akoranga reo Māori, engari kua hāneanea taku noho ki tōku ao, hei tā Hannah Martin. / Taking a beginner’s te reo Māori class gave rise to shame, guilt and sadness, but has helped me start to feel more comfortable in who I am, says Hannah Martin.

Ahakoa pea kua taupua te tārewatanga i taku ara ako i te reo, he tokomaha nō ngā ohaurunga ki te taumata 2 nōku i whakauru atu (me te pai hoki o te tohu nā, e tupu haere ana te rorotu o tētahi reo ā-ture i te motu nei), ko te manako nei he arumanga tē mutu.

And while my te reo learning has been paused temporarily as the level 2 class was oversubscribed when I applied (which can only be a good sign of the growing popularity of learning one of our country’s official languages), I hope it is a life-long journey.

He taonga te reo Māori, me ngana tātou katoa ki te kōrero, ahakoa pea te iti – kaua noa hei te huringa tau 50 o Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori e tīmata ana hei ākengokengo – engari kē ia, pō te ao, ao te pō.

Te reo Māori is a taonga, and we should all try to speak it, even if just in small ways – not just during the 50th anniversary of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) starting tomorrow – but as often as we can.

Ko ia kāhore nei i rapu, tē kitea (He who does not seek will not find).

Karawhiua!

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.