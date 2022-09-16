Te reo Māori resurgence delights returning Kiwis

Former professional rugby player Simon Etheredge said it was all New Zealanders learnt te reo Māori.

Two Kiwis who have returned to the country after more than 15 years away are delighted at the resurgence of te reo Māori.

Former professional rugby player Simon Etheredge spent almost two decades living, playing and teaching in Britain and Singapore.

Returning to Marlborough four months ago, and said he was pleased to see and hear te reo being commonly used across all sections of New Zealand society.

“We really noticed a resurgence,” he said.

“It’s great to see that the language is thriving and coming back into education, into the media, into everything.

“When you’re back living in New Zealand, and you’re immersed back into New Zealand and Māori culture it’s great to see.”

As the country marks the 50th anniversary of the Māori Language Petition to Parliament and Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Etheredge said the Māori language played a significant part in New Zealand culture.

“I think it’s important that New Zealanders should be bilingual. It’s the indigenous language, and there was a lot of persecution against using it. There was institutionalised racism against the language and culture, and it almost made it extinct.”

Etheredge said he had seen similar movements to rejuvenate ancient, cultural languages in the UK and other parts of the world and was firmly in favour of revitalising te reo Māori.

Supplied/Stuff Teacher and keen linguist Kian Malone said he was delighted to return to New Zealand after 15-years away and see the resurgence of te reo Māori across the country.

“I think it’s (Te Wiki o te Reo Māori) a great, positive and important thing. It’s similar to what was happening in Wales with Welsh, and Ireland and parts of Scotland with Gaelic, and even the Cornish language Kernewek is coming back and being revived.

“Other indigenous languages all over the world are coming back well, and I think it’s great to see this happening here.”

Former Blenheim man Kian Malone returned to Aotearoa last year having spent 15 years teaching in London and said he was “delighted” to see te reo’s resurgence.

“It was a pleasant discovery to come back to. When I left, people would use te reo words like ‘kai’ (food) and ‘tumeke’ (too much), but now I’m learning new te reo Māori words each day by myself because it’s around me all the time, so I think it’s certainly a very good thing, and I’m enjoying it,” he said.

Supplied Malone said that even though his class was predominantly Pākehā, the kids were “very keen” to learn te reo Māori.

Now teaching in Christchurch, Malone said exploring te reo and tikanga Māori had been a learning curve for himself as well as his students.

“I love languages, and I’m delighted to have to bring it into my classroom.

“Our school is predominantly Pākehā, so I only have two tamariki that identify as Māori in my class, out of 29, so it’s still a foreign language to most, but it’s definitely something they are also familiar with.

“But, the kids are very keen to learn it, there are no problems whatsoever with the youth of today, the young people I’m teaching have zero problems getting stuck into it.

“We really celebrated Matariki at our school, which was a really big event, and we’re doing stuff every day for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori as well.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Nan Chadwick urged people to carry on using te reo long after Te Wiki o te Reo Māori has finished.

Malone said that on a personal level, the level of exposure he has had to te reo Māori since his return had made him see Aotearoa in a different light.

“As a lover of history I feel like I’ve got a lot more to look into to study our beautiful country.

“Personally, something I love is, I now look at place names in a very different way.

“Like Lake Taniwha down near Twizel, I always knew what ‘taniwha’ meant already, but it’s called Ruataniwha, so I’m thinking that’s Two Monsters Lake, so I love recognising words in the landscape, and now I’m fascinated by all the Māori legends,” Malone said.

Meanwhile, Marlborough’s Living Cultural Treasure Nan Chadwick has devoted her life to the practice and preservation of te ao Māori and said she had seen major changes to attitudes to te reo over recent years.

“When I first came to Marlborough, not many people spoke te reo. Now I think it’s awesome that te reo is being used so widely, and I’m grateful that people are using te reo.

Stuff The Government said it wants to integrate te reo Māori into early learning and school education by 2025.

“Te reo is flourishing, and we have a responsibility to teach it because it is our identity. We don’t want to give it away, we want to share it, and I’ll give it to them with open arms.

“I love and respect people that give it a go and I try to help them walk in that light. It’s beautiful to hear and beautiful to see that we can all use te reo. It’s re-educating people’s way of thinking,” she said.

Chadwick urged people to continue their learning of the language well beyond Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

“Te reo Māori is not just about talking the language, it’s about living the language.

“In te reo there are no full stops. It’s not just for a week, it’s for life.”