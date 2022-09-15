Ka hiamo pai ngā tamariki puta noa i te motu i tā Disney Frozen i te reo Māori

The original film Frozen, which will be translated in to te reo Māori.

He angitu nō ngā whakamāoritanga o Lion King me Moana, kua takatū a Frozen Reo Māori kia mātua tukuna i Tāmaki Makaurau hei te 25 o Oketopa.

After the success of the Lion King and Moana’s reo Māori adaptation, Frozen Reo Māori is set to premiere in Tāmaki Makaurau on October 25.

E whakanui ana a Frozen Reo Māori i ngā reo o Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Rangitāne me Te Tairāwhiti.

Frozen Reo Māori celebrates dialects from Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Rangitāne and Te Tairāwhiti.

Hei tā Awhimai Fraser (Waikato, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Pūkenga), ko ia te reo o Elsa, nōna te maringanui i mahi tahi ai ki ngā puru rourou o te kōrero, te whakamāori, te tohutohu, me te whakaputa i tēnei kaupapa.

Awhimai Fraser (Waikato, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Pūkenga), who plays Elsa, says she is honoured to be working with the best speakers, translators, consultants and producers on this kaupapa.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hei tā Awhimai Fraser, te reo o Elsa, he koha a Frozen Reo Māori ki ā tātou tamariki. / Awhimai Fraser, who plays Elsa, says that Frozen Reo Māori is a gift for our children.

“Kua waimarie au i āku mahi katoa, engari hei tāku ka toro atu tēnei ki ngā kāinga katoa, ka pāngia hoki ngā ngākau o te tokomaha.”

“I’ve felt honoured in all my areas of work, but this is one that feels like it's going to sink into every home and hopefully touch many, many hearts.”

I te whakamōhio atu ko ia te reo o Elsa, i hoki ngā mahara ōna ki a ia e mātaki ana i te Disney, ki tana ara reo, ki tōna whaea kēkē Awhimai, nāna te huarahi i para māna.

When she learnt that she was going to play Elsa, she reflected on her childhood of watching Disney, her reo learning journey, and thought about her aunty Awhimai, who paved the way for her.

“Ehara noa i aku kare ā-roto i taua wā tonu, engari ko aku aurongo mō... mātou, hei iwi... ā, he momo taumahatanga tō tēnā, ki au nei, engari he taumahatanga pai.”

“It was not just how I felt in that moment, but I actually was feeling for … us as a people … with that comes a weight, I feel, but it's a welcomed weight.”

Kua mōhio a Fraser ki te reo Māori engari kāore i ako i te reo tae noa ki ōna kaumātuatanga 20.

Fraser was familiar with te reo Māori but did not learn the language until her mid-20s.

“Hei āpitihanga ki te akoranga [reo] ko te taumahatanga o ō mātou tūpuna, whānau hoki i motoa, e kore ai e kōrerotia tō rātou reo,” hei tāna.

“With us learning [te reo] also comes the weight of our tūpuna and whānau who were literally beaten to not speak their reo,” she says.

“Nā reira, kua kawea hoki rātou ki ngā kaupapa pēnei, ā, kua kawea hoki ki ngā wāhi katoa, kia whāia ai tērā wāhi anō. Kua tau hoki te wairua, kua hīkaka [hoki] i te whainga a ā mātou tamariki i ngā kiriata pēnei.

“So we also carry them with us into kaupapa like this, and we carry them with us into every space that we go to, to reclaim that space for them. I am so relieved [and] excited that our tamariki now get to have movies like this.

supplied Ka tukuna a Frozen Reo Māori i ngā whare pikitia ki Aotearoa me Ahitereiria hei te 27 o Oketopa. / Frozen Reo Māori will screen in cinemas in Aotearoa and Australia from October 27.

“Ina e oti i a mātou tētahi whare pikitia kī pai ana i ngā tamariki e kata ana, e whakanuia ana, e rangona ana, e kitea ana,... e poho kūkupa ana hoki i te noho mai ki taua whare, kua tutuki tērā manakotanga o mātou.”

“If we can have a cinema full of tamariki who are laughing and feel celebrated and heard and seen, and … are proud to be in that cinema at that point, then I think we've done what we're what we're trying to do.”

E ai ki a Fraser, e tae rā anō ana te tokomaha ki te raweketanga i ngā kiripuaki e ai ki tā te tirohanga ao Māori.

Fraser emphasises that the adaptation of the kiripuaki (characters) through a te ao Māori lens incorporated many talented people.

“E whakatinana ana ngā rārangi reo Māori katoa a mātou, me ngā tikanga o ia kupu i ngā ngākau me ngā whakapapa a te takitini.”

“The dialogue that we say, the reo Māori that we say, the tikanga that's imbued in every single word that we say comes from many hearts and many lines of whakapapa.”

Hei tā Fraser, ko te horopaki pū o te kaupapa nei “ko te ao Māori”, ā, kua whāia te tikanga, kua kōrerotia te reo Māori rangi mai, rangi atu.

Fraser says that the environment of this kaupapa is “innately te ao Māori”, where tikanga is adhered to and reo Māori is spoken every day.

“Kāhore he tāmitanga, kāhore he wairua kino, he mea kē tēnei mā ā tātou tamariki... E hirahira pai ana te noho ki ngā horopaki kua kore he kaupapa huna ā tētahi anō, e whanake noa ana mātou e whāia ai ngā tamariki i te wheako nei,” tāna kī mai.

“There's no hierarchy, there's no ego, it's all for our tamariki … It's really inspiring to be in those environments where no one has an agenda, we just push for our tamariki to have this experience,” she says.

“He kaupapa mā ngā tamariki, ā, kā pēnā mō ake tonu.”

“It's a kaupapa that is for, and will always be for, our kids.”

Mā te tūhono ki tāna kōhinetanga hei eweewe, hei epeepe, hei irāmutu, hei whaea kēkē, hei mokopuna hoki, e tūhono atu ai a Fraser ki tana kiripuaki.E ai ki a ia, ahakoa he pakiwaitara a Frozen mō te aroha me te pukuhohe, he kōrero hoki mō te kōhinetanga.

Fraser connects to her character by tapping into her identity as a sister, cousin, niece, aunty and mokopuna. She says that even though Frozen is a story of romance and comedy, it’s also about sisterhood.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff E tūmanako ana a Fraser ka whakaaweawetia ngā tamariki e ngā tāhū o te kiriata, kia mōhio hoki rātou, he ara tēnei e taea nei e te raranga. / Fraser hopes that tamariki are not only inspired by themes in the film but also know that this pathway is something they can weave towards.

“Mōku ake, korekore ka tōaitia tērā aurongo o te whakapau i tō katoa mā tō whānau, ahakoa pea he whakaherenga ōna i tērā ara.”

“For me, that feeling of doing everything and anything that you can for those you love, even if it means that sacrifice has to happen along the way, is something that I would do over and over and over again, without a doubt.”

Kei te hiahia ia kia kaha ā-reo o tōna kiripuaki.

She wants her character to come across as strong, vocally.

“Ko tāku e nako nei ko tā Elsa tū hei mana wahine ake, nā reira i noho mārū tana tangi ki tōku puku,” hei tāna.

“I really wanted Elsa to be a mana wahine in her own right, and so she was naturally pitched lower into my puku,” she said.

“Ka rerekē tana wairua, me te āhuatanga o tōna reo kōrero, me āna nekehanga tā te mea he tirohanga kē nō te ao Māori... kei te mōhio rāua tahi ki te aroha herekore, kei te mōhio rāua ki te mamae, [ā,] ka tō ana te rā, kua whai mana ā rāua tū.”

“Her feeling and the way she talked and the way she moved would be different because she’s coming from a te ao Māori perspective … they both know unconditional love, they both know pain [and] at the end of the day find themselves and stand strong in their own mana.”

E tūmanako ana a Fraser ka whakaaweawetia ngā tamariki e ngā tāhū o te kiriata, kia mōhio hoki rātou, he ara tēnei i ngā mahi a te rēhia e taurikura ai rātou.

Fraser hopes that tamariki who watch the film are not only inspired by the themes of the story but also know that this pathway of performing arts is something that they can flourish in.

“E manakohia nei ā ngā tāngata katakata mai, tangi mai, kaingākau mai [hoki] ki ngā parapara mīharo e whakatinanatia nei ki ēnei kiripuaki... Mōku ake, he whakaputanga rarawe nā te hunga paruhi, mā te iwi, nā te iwi.”

“I hope that people laugh and cry with us [and] fall in love with the incredible talents who are embodying these kiripuaki … I think it’s an incredible production made by incredible people, for our people and by our people.”

Ka tukuna a Frozen Reo Māori i ngā whare pikitia ki Aotearoa me Ahitereiria hei te 27 o Oketopa.

Frozen Reo Māori will be screened across Aotearoa and Australia from October 27.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.