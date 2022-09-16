Ki te awaawa: Ko Rūātoki me te orokohanga o ngā kura reorua

Husband and wife teaching duo Tāwhirimātea and Kaa Williams returned home to open New Zealand's first bilingual school in Rūātoki, Bay of Plenty, in the late 1970s.

Kua maiaoreretia e Hinepūkohurangi, ā, i te awaawa iti e kīia nei ko Rūātoki, nā ngā tamariki Ngāi Tūhoe tētahi kaupapa motuhake.

Within the protective veil of Hinepūkohurangi – the Tūhoe maiden of the mist – in the small valley of Rūātoki, Ngāi Tūhoe tamariki made history.

Ko te 1977 te tau i tīmata ai ngā tamariki i Rūātoki ki te ako i te reo ki te kura. Koia te kura reorua tuatahi i Aotearoa, he kaupapa ka tōaitia huri taiāwhio nei i te motu, e parangia ai te huarahi ki te kura kaupapa Māori.

It was 1977 when tamariki in Rūātoki began learning te reo in school. It was the first bilingual school in Aotearoa, a move that would be replicated across the nation, eventually leading to full immersion kura.

Kāhore he wāhi i tua atu i tēnei mō te whakatū i te kura reo Māori.

It was the perfect place to start the first Māori-medium school.

E tauaro ana i te reo Māori o ngā tāone, tērā te reo o Tūhoe e patere pai ana i ngā awaawa o Te Urewera, ahakoa te ngau o te tāmitanga e marū nei i te wāhi mohoao nei.

Unlike te reo Māori in urban centres, te reo o Tūhoe in the valleys of Te Urewera was strong, despite the hands of colonisation clawing at the isolated area.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Nā Tāwhirimātea rāua ko Kaa Williams i whakahoahoa te āhua o te kura reorua tuatahi ki Aotearoa. / Tāwhirimātea and Kaa Williams helped to build the blueprint for the first bilingual school in Aotearoa.

Ka arahina te kura hōu e ngā pouako Ngāi Tūhoe e rua, e rongo i te karanga o te haukāinga.

The new school would be led by two Tūhoe kaiako who felt the calling to go home.

I te kitenga i te whaiwāhitanga kia whakaako i te reo ki Rūātoki, i kotahi atu a Tāwhirimātea Williams (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Whakatōhea, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto), te tumuaki i taua wā, rāua ko tāna wahine pouako, Kaa Williams (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Maniapoto).

When the opportunity arose to teach te reo in Rūātoki, Tāwhirimātea Williams (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Whakatōhea, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto), who was a principal at the time, and his wife, Kaa Williams (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Maniapoto), a teacher, jumped at the chance.

Ka taka mai ngā tau e rima i muri i tā Ngā Tamatoa me Te Reo Māori Society tuku i te Petihana Reo Māori ki te Pāremata.

The return home came five years after Ngā Tamatoa and the Te Reo Māori Society delivered the Māori Language Petition to Parliament.

Koni atu i te 30,000 ngā waitohu i whakakaongia i ngā pito o te motu e tautoko ana i te whakaako i te reo Māori i ngā kura. Āianei, e hoki ana ngā mahara a Papa Tāwhiri, 81, ki ngā rā o maro mahue ki Rūātoki. Kāore i a ia te reo i taua wā, engari anō tāna wahine, a Nanny Kaa, 83, i rere pai tōna reo, he tupu nōna i tētahi kāinga kōrero Māori ahakoa kīhai i whakaaetia e te pūnaha mātauranga te kōrerotanga ki ngā kura.

More than 30,000 signatures were collected from across the nation in support of reo Māori being taught in schools. Now 81, Papa Tāwhiri recalls the early years in Rūātoki. He didn’t have the reo then but his wife, Nanny Kaa, 83, was fluent, having grown up speaking Māori at home despite the education system preventing its use in school.

Hei tā Papa Tāwhiri, he whaiwāhitanga motuhake kia ākona te reo i ngā kākā o Ngāi Tūhoe, kia whakaako hoki i ā rātou tamariki mā te ao Māori.

For Papa Tāwhiri, it was the opportunity of a lifetime to learn te reo from the eloquent reo speakers of Ngāi Tūhoe, and help teach their tamariki through te ao Māori, the Māori world view.

Christel Yardley/Stuff E noho ana Te Wharekura o Rūātoki ki te awaawa kei ngā rekereke o Te Urewera. / Te Wharekura o Rūātoki is nestled in the valley at the feet of Te Urewera.

I tā rāua taenga atu, kua whakatūpatohia a Papa Tāwhiri e tētahi kaumātua.

When they arrived, Papa Tāwhiri was told by a kaumātua to be careful.

“Kei te kapu o ō ringa te mana, te mauri, me te tapu o Tūhoe, tiakina,” te maharatanga o Papa Tāwhiri. “Kaua mā te whakapākehā, engari mā te whanake tonu.”

“In your hands is the mana, mauri, tapu of Tūhoe, look after it,” Papa Tāwhiri recollects. “That wasn’t by making them Pākehā, but continuing to enhance themselves.”

E rua anake ngā kaupeka kia whakatahangia ai ngā ture, kia rumakina ai e te reo Māori, hei tā Nanny Kaa, engari i taumaha te whakahoahoa i tētahi marautanga ki tētahi reo kāore anō kia rāhiri mai ki te mātauranga.

It took them two terms to throw the rule book out the window and go full immersion reo Māori, says Nanny Kaa, but starting a curriculum from scratch in a language that hadn’t been invited into education before was difficult.

“Kāhore he tautoko. He kore nō ngā rauemi Māori, ngā pukapuka, ngā rawa rānei i te kura, i mate mātou ki te hanga i ā mātou ake.”

“There was no support. Because there were no Māori rauemi, or books, resources in the school, we had to turn around and make our own.”

I a Nanny Kaa e toro tahi ana i tō rāua kāinga ki ngā tamariki, e whakamahi ana i ngā rauemi e wātea ana hei ārahi i te mātauranga, ko Papa Tāwhiri tēnā e whakapeto ngoi ana ki ngā pouako i Whakatāne e mārama ai ki te āhuatanga o te whakahoahoa i te mātauranga i te ao Māori.

As Nanny Kaa took the tamariki around their kāinga (village), using the natural resources available to guide their education, Papa Tāwhiri tried to help educators in Whakatāne understand how they were building a new blueprint for te ao Māori education.

Kīhai i pērā te anganga i tā rāua i manakohia ai.

It didn’t go the way he had hoped.

“I ngākaukino te wairua i Whakatāne i tā mātou noho hei kura reorua, hei kura rumaki rānei ki Rūātoki,” te kī a Papa Tāwhiri.

“It was quite a negative reaction to us being a bilingual school or a Māori-medium school in Rūātoki, from the Whakatāne area,” Papa Tāwhiri says.

“I rongo au i te mataku. Tērā mataku e whakapae nei ka whakaakona a Rūātoki kia ngākaukino ki te Pākehā, kia noho hei kaitoariri ki te ao tauiwi me te tangata tauiwi, engari kāore i pērā.

“There was a feeling of, I suppose, fear. Fear that Rūātoki were being taught to be anti-Pākehā, to be antagonists to the European world and to the European person, but it was nothing like that at all.

“Ko tā mātou noa he whakawhanake i ā mātou tamariki hei Tūhoe ake, kia kaua kē e Pākehā.

“All we were doing was enhancing our children as Tūhoe people instead of trying to make them Pākehā.”

I ngā tau 19 hei tumuaki ki Rūātoki, kāore ia i toro atu ki tētahi hui anō.

In the 19 years he spent as tumuaki of Rūātoki, he never went to another hui.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff I tere waia a Tāwhirimātea Williams ki te mōhio kāhore he tautoko ō ngā tumuaki anō mō te anganga reorua a Rūātoki. / Tāwhirimātea Williams realised the principals of neighbouring schools were not supportive of Rūātoki Bilingual School’s reo Māori approach.

I ēnei rā, i ngā tau e 45 nō te tuwhera i ngā tatau o Rūātoki Bilingual School, kua rerekē te āhua, te ingoa, me ngā kaihautū o te kura, engari kua ōrite tonu ana mātāpono.

Today, 45 years after Rūātoki Bilingual School opened its doors, the look, name and leaders of the kura have changed, but its priorities remain the same.

E hia kē nei ngā whakareanga tamariki Tūhoe kua kuraina ki Te Wharekura o Rūātoki, ki tā te tirohanga, te reo, me te whakapapa Tūhoe, e nau mai ai te ao mātauranga ki Rūātoki.

Te Wharekura o Rūātoki has educated generations of Tūhoe tamariki using its unique Tūhoe lens, Tūhoe reo and whakapapa to bring the world of academia to Rūātoki.

Kua pēnā te hanga o tāna marautanga, hei tā te tumuaki o te kura, Hans Tiakiwai.

Its curriculum is built that way, the school’s tumuaki (principal) Hans Tiakiwai says.

Tērā ētahi o te hunga tamariki āhua 300 e oma haere ana i ngā papa nei, he mokopuna ā ngā tauira i kuraina tuatahitia.

Some of the 300 or so tamariki who run barefoot around the grounds are mokopuna of those who first attended the kura.

Hei tā Tiakiwai, mā te whakakaha i te hononga ki te whakapapa, te whenua me te tuakiri Tūhoe e takatū ai te tamariki hei te anamata.

Tiakiwai says strengthening their connection to their whakapapa, whenua and who they are as Tūhoe, ensures tamariki are prepared for the future.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ka āmio haere ngā hōiho i tāwahi i te huarahi ki Te Wharekura o Rūātoki, kua pēnā mai rā anō. / Horses roam freely across the road from Te Wharekura o Rūātoki today, as they have done for generations.

E whitu tau te kaumātuatanga o Tiakiwai (Ngāi Tūhoe) nō te taenga mai a Papa Tāwhiri rāua ko Nanny Kaa ki te awaawa.

Tiakiwai (Ngāi Tūhoe) was 7 when Papa Tāwhiri and Nanny Kaa arrived in the valley.

“Ina kōrero mātou mō te kura, kua kōrero mō [Tāwhiri] rāua ko Kaa, me te anamata i waiho mai.

“When we talk about kura, we talk about [Tāwhiri] and Kaa and the future that was made for us.

“I konā rāua, he tauira ki a mātou, i tōkeke a [Tāwhiri]... engari i pai, ā, i mōhio hoki mātou ki te painga. Ko Kaa kē te tauaro, he tangata atawhai.”

“They were there, they were our role models, [Tāwhiri] was very strict … but it was good, and we knew why. Kaa was the opposite, she was very nurturing.”

Ka kata a Papa Tāwhiri rāua ko Nanny Kaa. Kua mōhio pai rāua ki tā Tiakiwai kōrero.

Papa Tāwhiri and Nanny Kaa laugh. They know exactly what Tiakiwai is talking about.

Ahakoa kīhai a Papa Tāwhiri i matatau ki te reo, i kawatau ia i te kōrero Māori a te katoa, ina koa ngā tamariki.

Despite Papa Tāwhiri not being fluent in the reo, he expected everyone to speak in Māori, especially the tamariki.

Christel Yardley/Stuff E kōrero Māori ana a Stanlee Waaka rāua ko Kohine Teepa i a rāua e whakarite ana i tētahi whakataetae kapa haka e kainamu ana. / Stanlee Waaka and Kohine Teepa kōrero Māori as they practise for an upcoming kapa haka competition.

“Hei tāku i whakaaro ake rātou, ‘Ko wai hoki koe e meinga nei kia whakaakona te reo Māori e mātou, kei te ako koe i te reo, tē mōhio.’

“I’m sure they thought, ‘Who the heck are you to tell us how to teach Māori, you’re learning the language, you don’t know it.’

“Engari ko au te tumuaki, kei te hiahia kia rangona te reo i ngā tamariki.”

“But I’m the principal, I want to hear the children speaking.”

Kāore e tika kia whakahīhī mō te kura, hei tā Tiakiwai, engari he pānga tonu tō ngā mahi a ngā tauira o mua i te ao Māori, mā te ao Māori hoki.

It’s not appropriate to boast about the kura, Tiakiwai says, but looking at what past students have achieved in te ao Māori, and for te ao Māori, has made an impact.

Ko te pānga nui rawa atu ko te tuakiri, tā Tiakiwai kī mai.

But the biggest impact has been in identity, Tiakiwai says.

“He Tūhoe ahau, nō Tūhoe ahau, ko Tūhoe ahau.”

I am related to Tūhoe, I’m from Tūhoe, I am Tūhoe.

Ko te reo te tomokanga ki te mōhiotanga, kaua anake ā-wetereo, engari kē ia ā-tuakiri hoki, hei tā Tiakiwai.

The reo opens the doors to knowing, not just linguistically, but who you are, Tiakiwai says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff He ākonga a Hans Tiakiwai, te tumuaki ki Te Wharekura o Rūātoki nō te taenga mai a Tāwhirimātea rāua ko Kaa Williams i te 1977. / Te Wharekura o Rūātoki tumuaki Hans Tiakiwai was a student when Tāwhirimātea and Kaa Williams arrived in 1977.

“E ora ai te reo, kōrerohia. E oti i a tātou te kōrero.

“For language to survive it has to be spoken. We’re in a position where it can be spoken.

“Me kore ake ko te kura, tērā ētahi o mātou kua kore tonu e kōrero i te reo.”

“If it wasn't for the kura, some of us wouldn't still be talking in te reo now.”

E mihia ana e Tiakiwai te petihana, a Papa Tāwhiri rāua ko Nanny Kāa, ngā pouako, me te kura, i te whakarauoratanga i te reo.

Tiakiwai credits the petition, Papa Tāwhiri and Nanny Kaa, the kaiako and the kura for reo revitalisation.

“He whakaatu ana i tōna māoritanga, me tōna pai. E whakamana i ngā mea e mōhiotia nei, e mahia nei hoki, ā, he tohu.

“It’s showing that this normal, it’s OK. It’s validating what we know, it’s validating what we do, and it’s a beacon.

“Pēnei i ngā haerenga katoa, kāore i te mōhio ki te tūnga whakamutunga, he mea tē mōhio. Mā ngā uri o āpōpō tātou e ārahi.”

“Like every journey, we don’t know what the destination is because it’s unknown. The next generation will lead us towards it.”

Tukuna ō kōrero, ō ohia, ō tākupu hoki ki poutiaki@stuff.co.nz

Send your tips, story ideas and comments to poutiaki@stuff.co.nz

Ki a Nanny Kaa, kīhai ia i te whakaaro ki te hirahira o te kura reorua tae noa ki tā rāua ko Papa Tāwhiri kite i ngā kura me ngā tāngata puta noa i te motu e hāpai ana i te mānuka e ako ai i te reo Māori.

For Nanny Kaa, she wasn’t thinking about the significance of the bilingual school until she and Papa Tāwhiri began seeing other schools and people across the nation taking on the wero (challenge) of learning te reo Māori.

“E rahi ana, anō te rahi kāore i mōhio ki tōna hirahira.

“It’s huge, really, it’s so huge that we don’t realise what it is.

“Heoti, hei tāku kua āhua hurirapangia e whakapae ai te tangata kua mahue tētahi mea i a ia.”

“But I think what has happened is that we have turned it around so that people feel they have missed something.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff E whakatinanatia ana a Stanlee Waaka, he ākonga ki Te Wharekura o Rūātoki, i te moemoeā o Tāwhirimātea rāua ko Kaa Williams, he kura mō ngā tamariki Tūhoe. / Te Wharekura o Rūātoki student Stanlee Waaka is living the vision Tāwhirimātea and Kaa Williams hoped the school would provide for tamariki Tūhoe.

E hautū ana a Papa Tāwhiri rāua ko Nanny Kaa i tētahi akoranga kura kaupapa reo rumaki ki Tāmaki Makaurau, ki Te Wānanga Takirua o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa, mā rātou e manako ana kia noho hei pouako ki te kura kaupapa.

Papa Tāwhiri and Nanny Kaa now lead a full-immersion kura kaupapa course in Tāmaki Makaurau, at Te Wānanga Takirua o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa, for those who want to become kaiako at kura kaupapa.

Mai i te kāinga iti o Rūātoki tētahi kaupapa i puāwai, ā, e manahua ana ki te motu whānui.

From the small village of Rūātoki has grown a movement that spread across the nation.

Hei tā Papa Tāwhiri, kāhore te mahi i oti, engari kua pai tonu te mahi i Rūātoki.

For Papa Tāwhiri, the work is not over, but it’s been a job well done at Rūātoki.

“Kua 19 tau, pō te ao, ao te pō, kua whakapau i tōku katoa.”

“For 19 years, 24 hours a day, I gave it my best shot.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.