Ngā wāhi ki Te Tai Tokerau e hōhonu ake ai tō māramatanga ki te ao Māori

He mea whakahihiko i te pohewatanga me te wairua, te tae atu ki Te Tai Tokerau. Kāpā ko ngā tuarongo takutai, ngā wai kārikiōrangi, me ngā ngahere taketake toitū anake, engari ia e ora pai ana te ao Māori i te rohe.

Visiting Northland can be a surreal and spiritual experience. Not only for the breathtaking coastal panoramas, crystal-clear turquoise waters and untouched native forest, but for the rich Māori culture running through the region.

Mai i ngā kōrero mō te orokohanga o Aotearoa, i hīia ake ai te ika e Māui, tae noa ki te ahurea Māori e toro ana ki te ūnga a Kupe ki tai, me Te Rēinga/Te Rerenga Wairua, te wāhi e hoki atu ai ngā wairua ki Hawaiki mā tētahi rākau pōhutukawa nui.

From Aotearoa’s creation myth in which Māui fished up the North Island (Te Ika-a-Māui), Māori culture in the north extends to the site where great Polynesian navigator Kupe first touched down in Aotearoa and the sacred Cape Rēinga/Te Rerenga Wairua where spirits are believed to depart to their ancestral homeland of Hawaiki via a giant pōhutukawa tree.

I te rohe pārūrū, e oti i a koe te whakahōhonu i ō māramatanga ki te ao Māori, mā te toro atu ki ēnei wāhi motuhake, te rongo hoki i ngā kōrero mō te taenga mai a te Pākehā, me te tae ā-tinana atu ki tētahi kauri rangatira.

In the subtropical region you can deepen your understanding of te ao Māori (the Māori world) by visiting these sacred sites, as well as hear about Māori life in the times of European settlement and get up close to giant sacred kauri.

Manea Footprints of Kupe/Supplied Mā te wheako whakaari a Manea e tuari i ngā kōrero o Kupe. / Manea Footprints of Kupe uses a theatrical experience to tell the story of Kupe.

Manea – He Wheako mō Kupe | Manea - Footprints of Kupe Experience

I a Māui e hī ake ana i tana ika, kua whakatokangia tōna waka (Te Waka o Māui), ā, e ai ki ngā kōrero a Ngāpuhi, ko Kupe tēnā i mātua kitea a Aotearoa. Ko te whakaaro nā, i tae atu te kaiwhakatere ngāi Moana ki te Hokianga i te takiwā 925AD.

While Māui fished up Te Ika-a-Māui and his waka became the South Island (Te Waka a Māui), according to Ngāpuhi tribal traditions it was Kupe who first discovered Aotearoa. It’s believed that the great Polynesian navigator and explorer settled in Hokianga around 925AD.

E kīia nei ko Te Hokianga nui a Kupe tētahi o ngā wāhi tawhito rawa i Aotearoa i nōhia e te tangata, ā, ko te wāhi hoki i waihape atu te kaiwhakatere ki tōna kāinga. Hei āpitihanga hoki ki ngā tirohanga wehiwehi o ngā tāhuahua me ngā wai wheriko, e oti i te manuhiri ki Hokianga te tae atu ki Manea – He wheako mō Kupe.

The harbour Te Hokianga-nui-a-Kupe, or ‘the place of Kupe's great return’, is considered to be one of the oldest settlements in Aotearoa and the site from where the discoverer later departed back to his homeland. As well as taking in the breathtaking outlook across the towering sand dunes and sparkling harbour, visitors to Hokianga can stop into the Manea – Footprints of Kupe Experience.

Ka tīmata te wheako hanga 75 mēneti nei ki tētahi pōhiri me tētahi whakangahau nā ngā uri o Kupe. Ā muri ake, ka whaiwāhi te manuhiri kia ako mō te kaiwhakatere mā ngā pūrākau, ngā toi, ngā taonga, ngā kiriata, me ngā rawa matihiko.

A welcome pōwhiri and live performance features actual descendants of Kupe and kicks off the guided 75-minute experience. From there, visitors have the opportunity to learn all about the intrepid voyager through a combination of storytelling, art, taonga, film and digital interaction.

Ka kite ana koe i te Hokianga, ka tārake te kite hoki i te take kua noho mai a Kupe i ngā tau 1000 ki muri. Āta tōmenetia te rohe, mai i ngā Toka o Koutu, ki ngā papakāinga o Ōmāpere me Ōpononi, tae noa ki te tāone takutai o Rawene. Tirohia: maneafootprints.co.nz

The stunning Hokianga backdrop will make you realise why Kupe decided to hang around here 1000 years ago. Take some time to explore the region, between the Koutu Boulders, the settlements of Ōmāpere and Ōpononi, and historical coastal town of Rawene. See: maneafootprints.co.nz

Northland Inc Ko Waipoua te ngahere pārūrū nui rawa atu e mōrehu nei. / Waipoua Forest is the largest remaining sanctuary of ancient subtropical rainforest.

Te Ngahere Waipoua | Waipoua Forest

Tērā tētahi ngahere, he toru tekau mēneti whakarunga i te kāinga hauāuru, e kīia nei he kāinga mō te hunga kiwi rahi rawa atu i Te Tai Tokerau. Ko Waipoua – me ōna hoa tata Mataraua me Waima – ngā ngahere pārūrū onamata nui rawa atu e mōrehu nei i te ao.

Thirty minutes south from the historic west coast settlement is a forest believed to host Northland’s largest population of North Island brown kiwi. Waipoua Forest – and the adjoining Mataraua and Waima – also happens to be the largest remaining sanctuary of ancient subtropical rainforest in the world.

Hanga toru hauwhā ngā kauri o Aotearoa e noho mai nei. Ko Tāne Mahuta, te atua o te ngahere, e tū ana, me tōna tāroaroa e 51 mita. I ngā kōrero Māori, nā Tāne ōna mātua i whakawehe – a Papatūānuku rāua ko Ranginui – i tā rāua piringa, e puta ai ōna eweewe ki te ao mārama. E toko ana ōna peka i te toi o ngā rangi.

Around three quarters of New Zealand’s kauri trees can be found here. Lord of the forest, Tāne Mahuta, is the largest, standing at 51 metres high. In Māori mythology, Tāne separated his parents – the earth and the sky – from passionate embrace to create light and life for his siblings. His soaring branches still prop up the heavens.

He tino wāhi te rākau tāroaroa ki ngā kaitāpoi i te rohe, ā, e ngāwari ana te tae atu mā raro i te tūnga waka. Ko Te Matua Ngahere hoki tētahi rākau matua o konei, kua whakapae tata he 2500 ki te 3000 tau te kaumātuatanga.

The towering giant is a popular tourist attraction in the region and easily accessible via walking track from the carpark. Te Matua Ngahere, father of the forest, is another notable resident here, estimated to be between 2500 and 3000 years old.

He kaitiaki ēnei rākau o te ngahere e ai ki te Māori. E patua ai te mate kauri, me horoi te manuhiri i ō rātou hū, me noho ki ngā ara hīkoi, me karo i te hīkoi ki ngā pakiaka. E kore rawa hoki e whakaae te awhi i ngā kauri.

Māori see these sacred living giants as the protectors of the forest. In an effort to help prevent kauri dieback disease, visitors to the forest should spray their footwear, stay on the track and avoid walking on roots. Hugging kauri is also strictly taboo.

Mā ngā tawhio kaunenehu rā te ngahere e mārama pai ai ki te hononga a te Māori ki te whenua, ā, kei Matakohe te Whare Taonga Kauri hoki. Tirohia: teroroa.iwi.nz

Guided twilight tours through the forest are a popular way to understand Māori connection to the land, while nearby Matakohe is home to the Kauri Museum. See: teroroa.iwi.nz

Supplied He wāhi rorotu ngā whakangahau o te toronga ki ngā Papa Tiriti. / Cultural performances are a popular part of the Treaty Grounds experience.

Ngā Papa ki Waitangi | Waitangi Historic Reserve and Treaty Grounds

Ko te Tiriti o Waitangi te puka i whakatūturuhia ai a Aotearoa, ā, i waitohungia i Waitangi i te 1840. Ko te Wāhi Tawhito o Waitangi me ngā Papa ki Waitangi ētahi wāhi me toro atu e te tangata e tūnoho atu ai ki te orokohanga o te motu, kia rongo i ngā mōhio mō te waitohunga, kia ako hoki mō te ahurea Māori.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi), was famously signed in Waitangi in 1840. The Waitangi Historic Reserve and Treaty Grounds is a must-visit destination for anyone to connect with the official birthplace of the nation, hear about the signing and learn about Māori culture.

Ko tā Te Whare Taonga o Kōngahu he whakamahi i ngā whakaahua, ngā ataata me ngā mata whakapā e whakatakoto ai i ngā kōrero mō te Tiriti. Whakarongo atu ki ngā tirohanga rerekē mō te waitohunga, te tutū i te puehu i muri ake, ākona he pēhea tā te Māori whakahohe nō te taenga mai a Pākehā, tirohia hoki ngā tini taonga. Puta noa i ngā rūma whakakitenga, ko tā Te Rau Aroha he whakatakoto i ngā kōrero mō te ūnga a te Māori ki te ope kātua.

Te Kōngahu Museum uses imagery, audio-visual experiences and interactive touchscreens to tell the story of the Treaty. Hear stories from multiple perspectives on the signing, and the unrest which followed, learn how Māori interacted in the early days of European settlement and see various taonga on display. Across three galleries, Te Rau Aroha Museum tells the story of the Māori commitment to the armed forces.

He wāhanga rorotu ngā tawhio me ngā whakaaturanga ahurea o te wheako ki Waitangi. Ka pōhiritia te manuhiri, ka kuhuna ai te wharenui e mātakina ai tētahi whakangahau e tae rā anō ana ki te waiata, te poi me te haka.

Guided tours and cultural performances are a popular part of the Treaty Grounds experience. Guests are given a traditional pōwhiri welcome, before moving inside the carved meeting house for a full cultural performance featuring waiata, poi and haka.

Ki wāhi kē atu, ki ngā papa nei, e oti i a koe te tū ki te wāhi i mātua waitohungia te Tiriti, te hīkoi ki te Whare Tiriti i kōwhiria te haki tuatahi i te 1834, te toro pātata hoki ki te waka taua nui rawa atu i te ao. Tirohia: waitangi.org.nz

Elsewhere, around the grounds you can stand where the Treaty was first signed, walk through the Treaty House where the first flag was chosen in 1834, and get up close to the world’s largest ceremonial war canoe. See: waitangi.org.nz

