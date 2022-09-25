Ngā wāhi makau ki te Nōta: Te haukāinga o Aotearoa

The end of the journey as the McNeil family reach the tip of the fishtail, Te Rerenga Wairua aka Cape Reinga.

He ara me takahi e ngāi Aotearoa kia kotahi te wā, koni atu rānei, i tōna oranga, ā, me whakapau e ia manuhiri tōna katoa e tae atu ai hoki.

It’s a pilgrimage every Kiwi should make at least once in their lifetime, and every visitor should do their best to include.

He kūititanga tāhuahua oneone e nekeneke ana, he tātahi he pērā rawa te roa e kore ai e kōpā i te tangata, ko Te Aupōuri tētahi o ngā papakāinga motuhake rawa atu i te motu ki te Māori.

A slender sand isthmus of shifting dunes and undeveloped beaches so long they’re never overcrowded, the Aupōuri Peninsula is also home to the most spiritually significant site in the country to Māori.

Ehara i te mea me Māori, me hāhi rānei koe e mōhio ki te hirahira o te wāhi nei. He whenua mō ngā nōhanga puni rarawe noa, ngā haerenga ā-huarahi, he piko he haerenga, he piko he haerenga, me ngā toronga e maharatia ai ngā whānau kua whetūrangitia. Anei ētahi wāhi e whā kia kaua e mahue i a koe.

You don’t have to be Māori or religious to recognise that this is hallowed ground. A land of classic Kiwi camping holidays, epic road trips where adventures lie at the end of every windy gravel road, and journeys to pay respects to family and friends who have passed on. Here are four sites you won’t want to miss.

Te Rēinga | Cape Rēinga

Ehara i te mea me hāhi koe, me tino rongo rānei i te wairua, e mōhio ai ki te motuhake o Te Rēinga me Te Rerenga Wairua.

You don’t have to be religious, or even particularly spiritual, to sense there’s something special about Cape Rēinga (Te Rerenga Wairua).

Jacqui Stokes/Stuff Mātakina ngā moana e rua e tūtuki ana ki te Rēinga, te wāhi e rere atu ai te wairua ki Hawaiki. / Watch two oceans collide at Cape Rēinga, the point at which spirits are said to leave for their final resting place.

I tae ki tētahi o ngā wāhi tapu rawa atu o te Māori nō muri mai i tētahi haerenga mokemoke roa rā te hiku o te Nōta, he tātahi one mā kua pāinainatia, kua whakaaro ake ahau kua tae ki te pito o tētahi ao.

Arriving at this most sacred of Māori sites after a long, lonely drive down the spine of the Far North, sun-bleached fields stretching towards secluded white-sand beaches on either side, I had the strong sense I’d reached some kind of final frontier.

E ai ki ngā kōrero Māori āku: ko tēnei te wāhi whakamutunga i takahia te whenua o Aotearoa e te wairua ā mua i te waihapenga ki te ūkaipō o Hawaiki. I tae mai te pūkohukohu, kua ngāwari te pohewa i te rerenga atu a ngā wairua – me te wairehu moana e pupū ake ana hoki i te tūtukinga a Te Moana Nui a Kiwa ki Te Tai o Rehua.

According to Māori oral history, I had: the cape is where spirits last set foot on the Land of the Long White Cloud before making their way to their ancestral homeland of Hawaiki. As thick, white fog rolled in, it was easy to imagine them passing me by – the sea spray rising from the point at which the Tasman Sea and Pacific Ocean collide only adding to the effect.

Jenny Ling/Stuff He ara hīkoi i Te Rēinga ki te tātahi o Te Werahi me Cape Maria Van Diemen. / A walking trail leads from Cape Rēinga to Te Werahi Beach and Cape Maria Van Diemen.

Nā te kaiwhakatere rangatira Kupe i tapa i Te Rerenga Wairua, i mua i tana hokinga ki Hawaiki nō muri i tāna toronga e hia kē ngā ngahurutau taiāwhio i Aotearoa.

The great Polynesian navigator Kupe is said to have named Te Rerenga Wairua, which translates to “the leaping place of spirits”, before returning to Hawaiki after a decades-long voyage of discovery around New Zealand.

Ko te tūmanako, e oti i ngā wairua o ngā uri i noho ki Aotearoa te hoki atu ki Hawaiki mā te pāheke ki tētahi pakiaka pōhutukawa whīwhiwhi ki te moana, me te rere ki raro i te wai ki Manawa Tāwhi, mihi atu ai ki ngā whānau ā mua i te tae atu ki te wāhi okioki.

He hoped the spirits of descendants who made New Zealand their home would be able to find their way back to Hawaiki by sliding down a root of a gnarled pōhutukawa into the sea and swimming underwater to the Three Kings Islands, where they would bid their final farewells to whānau before reaching their final resting place.

Mai i te tūnga waka ki te whare rama me tērā pou tohu motuhake, he hīkoitanga 1km ngāwari, ka mutu, he tuarongo tēnā o ngā tini whakaahua a ngā kaitāpoi, o ngā kaitāpoi hoki. Mā ngā tohu mōhiohio i te ara ngā kōrero o te wāhi, tae noa ki ngā hauropi, me te hirahira ā-ahurea.

From the carpark, it’s a gentle 1km walk to the historic lighthouse and signpost that form the backdrop to many a visitor photo. Information boards en route detail the site’s history, ecology and cultural significance.

Kapowairua | Spirits Bay

Supplied E noho ana a Kapowairua ki te pito o tētahi huarahi matakirikiri kāore i tino tawhiti i Te Rēinga. / Spirits Bay lies at the end of a gravel road not far from Cape Rēinga.

Tata ake nei a Kapowairua, tētahi tātahi pāhuahua oneone mā, ā, e kīia nei he kūaha ki te ao wairua. E hāngai ana te ingoa Māori ki tētahi kōrero mō te rangatira o Ngāti Kahu, a Tōhē, i mea atu ki tōna iwi kia kapo i tōna wairua ki tātahi pēnā ia i hinga i tētahi haerenga raruraru kia kitea tāna tamāhine.

Nearby Kapowairua (Spirits Bay), an unspoiled stretch of dune-backed white sand, is also said to be a porthole to the afterlife. Its Māori derives from a story about Ngāti Kahu chief Tōhē, who is said to have told his people to grasp (kapo) his spirit (wairua) at the beach if he died after setting off on a fraught journey to visit his daughter.

He whakaihuwaka o ngā tino tātahi i Aotearoa, kua punanga tonu a Kapowairua – he noho nōna ki te pito o tētahi huarahi matakirikiri 16km te roa. Kāhore he toa, he rawa rānei, nā reira ka whakangahau te manuhiri i a ia anō mā te hīkoi i te oneone mā, te hī ika, me te eke ngaru. He wāhi te tātahi nei o te Ara Takutai o Te Paki, e toru ki te whā rā te roa, e taiāwhio ana i Te Rēinga ā mua i te toronga ki Te One Roa a Tōhē mā Cape Maria van Diemen me ngā pāhuahua o ki Te Paki.

A strong contender for New Zealand’s most beautiful beach, Spirits Bay remains secluded – in large part because it lies at the end of a 16km gravel road. There are no shops or amenities, so visitors make their own fun strolling along the fine, white sand, fishing, surfing and boogie boarding. The beach forms part of the three- to four-day Te Paki Coastal Track, which rounds Cape Rēinga before heading to Ninety-Mile Beach via Cape Maria van Diemen and the Te Paki sand dunes.

Kua meinga tētahi nōhanga puni nā Te Papa Atawhai ki waenga i te ngahere me tātahi, he mea māori pai, ā, e whakaae ana te noho ā-waka i roto i ngā whenua o Te Paki, engari kia kaua e tata ake i te 500 mita i ngā huarahi tūturu, kaua hoki ki Te Rēinga.

A basic Department of Conservation campsite wedged between the beach and native bush is a Kiwi camping classic, and freedom camping is permitted within Te Paki reserves, although not within 500 metres of formed roads or at Cape Rēinga.

Ngā Pāhuahua ki Te Paki | Te Paki Sand Dunes

Meghan Maloney E eke ana i ngā pāhuahua ki Te Paki. / Hitting the sand dunes at Te Paki.

Ko tā Te Tai Tokerau urupare ki te Sahara me te reti hukapapa, ko ēnei pāhuahua oneone 10km te pito ōpaki i Aotearoa mō te eke oneone.

Northland’s answer to both the Sahara and the ski slopes, this 10km stretch of giant sand dunes must be the unofficial sandboarding capital of New Zealand.

Ka anga whakararo koe ki Te Rēinga, mā tētahi peka poto rā te huarahi matakirikiri, ka tae ana koe ki Te Mimi o Te Paki ki ngā rekereke o ngā pāhuahua, i puta mai ai he pupū ake nō ngā puia i ngā tau miriona o mua ki ngā pito o te motu.

Heading north to Cape Rēinga, a short detour down a gravel road will take you to Te Paki Stream at the base of the dunes, formed over millions of years as a result of volcanic activity in other parts of the country.

He 150m te tāroaroa, nā whai anō ko ngā pāhuahua nei ngā mea teitei rawa atu i te tuakoi raki, nā reira kia takatū i te takapū mamae i a koe e kawe ana i tō papa ekenga ki tōna tihi. Ko te hua: te rere utukore o te kōihi e mate ai koe ki te piki ake anō.

Standing up to 150 metres, the dunes are the highest in the southern hemisphere, so be prepared for your calves to complain as you haul your boogie board or other sliding apparatus to the top. Your reward: a free adrenaline rush that’ll have you hammering those calves again and again.

Ka ekea ngā pāhuahua ōrite e te nuinga o ngā kaieke, nā reira mēnā koe e taratahi ana, toro atu kē ki tētahi atu pito. Whāia ngā tihi ki tētahi moana e wheriko ana ānō he atarua ki te taihoronukurangi, ka rongo koe i te wairua o te kaiāmio koraha, engia e tae atu ana ki tētahi kōmanawa. Engia rānei he kaipōkai tuarangi ki Matawhero.

Most boarders stick to the same dunes, so if you’re after a solitary stroll, head off in the other direction. Following shifting ridge lines toward an ocean that glistens mirage-like on the horizon, you’ll feel like a desert nomad en route to an oasis. Or an astronaut on Mars.

Te One Roa a Tōhē | Ninety-Mile Beach

Amos Chapple/Stuff Rongo ana tētahi kaihīkoi i te wairua o Te One Roa a Tōhē ki Te Araroa. / A hiker takes in the view of Ninety-Mile Beach on the Te Araroa Trail.

E kore pea e tino whakatinana i tōna ingoa, engari koia tērā anake te mea e mahue ana i tēnei takutai e toro ana i te tāone iti o Ahipara tae noa ki Tiriparepa, hanga 5km whakaterunga i a Cape Maria van Diemen.

It mightn’t live up to its name, but that’s the only thing lacking about this famous beach stretching from the small surf town of Ahipara to Scott Point, 5km south of Cape Maria van Diemen.

He moemoeā ōna 55 maero (88km) ki te kaikauhoe, te kaieke ngaru, me te kaihīkoi tātahi – ka mutu, e ai ki ngā kōrero, koia tēnei tētahi o ngā tino ngaru anga whakamauī i te ao. He anga whakateuru hoki nōna, kua pai mutunga te tōnga o te rā, waihoki ōna rangi pō me ngā whetū e pīataata ana.

Its 55 miles (88km) are a swimmer’s, surfcaster’s and beachcomber’s delight – plus it is said to offer one of the best left-hand surf breaks in the world. Facing west, its sunsets are spectacular to boot, as are its star-studded night skies.

Pēnā koe e kaimomotu ana ki te kaimoana nā tō hīkoi roa i tātahi, keria te oneone i ngā wai pāpaku, kimi ai i ngā tuatua, māngoingoi atu rānei – e oti i a koe ētahi tāmure kino rawa atu nei te whai tata nei ki uta.

If a long walk along the beach has you craving some kaimoana, dig your fingers into the sand in the shallows in search of tuatua, or cast a line from the beach – decent-sized snapper can often be found not far from shore.

He huarahi matua ōkawa nei, nā whai anō ko tēnei tētahi o ngā hautūtanga waka mīharo rawa atu i Aotearoa. Kaua e whakamātau pēnā kāhore i a koe tētahi waka wīra-4, kāhore rānei i hihiratia ngā tai. Pēnā kua pai ake tāu waiho ki te hunga pūkenga, ekea kē tētahi tawhio pahi i Kaitaia, i Paihia rānei.

As an official highway, the beach is also one of New Zealand’s most magnificent ocean drives. Just don’t attempt it without a 4WD or checking the tides. If you'd prefer to leave it to the pros, join a coach tour from either Kaitāia or Paihia.

E hia kē nei ngā kōwhiringa nōhanga ki tātahi pēnā koe e hiahia ana kia roa te noho mai, tae rā anō ki ngā papa hararei, te Endless Summer Lodge rongonui, me ngā whare tūmataiti hoki.

There are plenty of accommodation options along the beach if you’re keen to stick around for a while, including a holiday park, the historic Endless Summer Lodge, and multiple privately owned baches.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.