Te puia rahi o Taupō – ngā mea me mōhio e koe

Oroko wā ā mohoa nei kua hīkina tō Taupō taumata ohiti e Te Pū Ao mai i te 0 ki te 1, he koni atu nō ngā rū e 700 i raro, taiāwhio rānei i te roto nō te Hānuere.

For the first time in its history, GNS Science has raised Taupō’s volcanic alert level from 0 to 1 after more than 700 tremors under or around the lake were recorded since January.

Ko te tikanga o te Taumata Ohiti ā-Puia (VAL) 1 ko te “whakariuka paku ā-puia”, ā, i te horopaki nei, ko te ritenga tonutanga o te rū, me te whenua hapehape ki te puia o Taupō.

A Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) of 1 means “minor volcanic unrest”, in this case ongoing earthquakes and ground deformation at Taupō volcano.

Kua āhua 40 ngā rū i ia wiki e pāngia nei te takiwā o Taupō nō te Mei, ā, e rua ngā whakarōpūtanga ki te pokapū o te roto, he whakarōpūtanga iti iho ki te raki o te tāone o Taupō, ki te māuru-mā-tonga, e tata nei ki Tūrangi.

About 40 quakes a week have been detected in and around Taupō volcano since May, and they’re forming two clusters in the central part of the lake and smaller clusters to the north of Taupō town and to the south-west, near Tūrangi.

Nā reira, he aha kē te puia o Taupō?

So, what is Taupō volcano exactly?

Ehara i te mea he roto anake. Ki tā te mātanga puia titiro, kua hohe pai ana a Taupō, ā, ko ia tētahi o ngā wāhi puia (rhyolite caldera) i te ao, kua hohe hoki i ngā tau e 300,000 tata nei.

It’s certainly not just a lake. Through the eyes of a volcanologist, Taupō is the most frequently active and productive rhyolite caldera in the world and has been active for the past 300,000 years.

I pupū ake te nuinga o Taupō nō te puha Ōruanui hanga 25,500 tau ki mua i hua mai ai tētahi rua rahi, nā kōna ko te nuinga o te āhua o te roto o nāianei.

Most of Lake Taupō was formed after the Ōruanui eruption 25,500 years ago that created a large basin that formed much of the present lake shape.

Kua waihangatia ngā puia caldera ina tanuku ai te papa nā te whakawāteatanga i ngā rua tokarewa hanga-pūngorungoru i ngā puha nui, ā, me uaua ka kite, engari he puha nui te hua.

Caldera volcanoes are created when the ground surface collapses due to emptying of their sponge-like magma chambers in huge eruptions, which are very rare but result in unusually large eruptions.

Ka whakakaongia te tokarewa i te kirinuku i waenga i te 5 me te 10km ki raro iho i te papa o te roto, ka rewa ake ai ki te papa, pupū ake ai.

Magma accumulates in the Earth’s crust between 5 and 10km below the lake floor before rising to the surface to erupt.

I ōrite te orokohanga o Rotorua, engari kua iti iho tōna puha.

Lake Rotorua was also formed by a similar, but much smaller eruption.

Hanga āwangawanga ana au i tēnā – ināhea tata nei pupū ake ai?

That sounds concerning – when did it last erupt?

I ngā tau e 30,000 ā mohoa nei, kua 29 ngā puha o Taupō, ko te mea tata nei he āhua 1800 tau ki mua, i te takiwā 232CE.

In the last 30,000 years, Taupō volcano has erupted 29 times, the most recent – the Taupō eruption –happened about 1800 years ago in or around 232CE.

Kua toru ngā puha rahi rawa atu, heoti, kua 26 ngā mea hanga iti nei, i hua ake ai ko ngā puke tokarewa, kua hora ake rānei i te pungapunga, me te pungarehu ki ngā wāhi tata.

Three of the eruptions have been very large, however, 26 have been much smaller eruptions, forming lava domes or spreading pumice and ash over nearby areas.

Ki ngā puha nā, e 25 ngā mea i pā mai i ngā tau 12,000 inātata nei, tae noa ki te puha o Taupō.

Of those eruptions, 25 have occurred in the last 12,000 years, including the Taupō eruption.

He maha ēnei puha iti i nui kē ake i ngā puha 1995/96 o Ruapehu, engari i iti iho i te puha 1886 o Tarawera, ā, he āhua kotahi hautekau te rahinga o te puha 1980 St Helens.

Many of these smaller eruptions were bigger than the 1995/96 Ruapehu eruptions but smaller than the 1886 Mt Tarawera eruption and about 1/10th the size of Mt St. Helens eruption in 1980.

Supplied Te hohenga ā-puia o Taupō mai i te 1 o Hānuere ki te 18 o Hepetema 2022. / Taupō volcano seismic activity from January 1 to September 18, 2022.

He pēhea nei te rahi o ngā puha o Ōruanui me Taupō?

But how big were the Ōruanui and Taupō eruptions?

E rima ngā puha i ngā mea 10 nui rawa atu i te ao i ngā tau e 2 miriona kua puha ake i te Takiwā Puia o Taupō.

Five of the 10 largest explosive volcanic eruptions on Earth in the last 2 million years have occurred in the Taupō Volcanic Zone.

He āhua 1170km3 ngā toka puia i pupū ake i te puha o Ōruanui, me te aha anō, koia tērā te puha nui rawa atu i ngā tau e 70,000 ā mohoa nei.

The Ōruanui eruption ejected about 1170km3 of volcanic material and was the largest eruption recorded in the last 70,000 years.

He āhua 120km3 kē te pupūtanga i te puha o Taupō, ā, koia tērā te puha nui rawa atu i ngā tau e 5000 ā mohoa nei. I tae tōna puhanga ki te 35 ki te 40km te teitei, ā, i ūhia ngā rohe tata o te roto i ngā mita tekau o te pungapunga me te pungarehu.

The Taupō eruption ejected about 120km3 of volcanic material and was the largest eruption in the last 5000 years. Its plume reached a height of 35 to 40km and covered lakeside areas in tens of metres of pumice and ash deposits.

Auē, kōrero mai mō te Takiwā Puia o Taupō?

Wow, so tell me about the Taupō Volcanic Zone?

Ko te nuinga o ō Aotearoa hohenga ā-puia i ngā tau 1.6 miriona tata nei, i pupū ake i te Takiwā Puia o Taupō, ā, e toro ana mai i Whakaari ki Ruapehu.

Most New Zealand volcanism over the last 1.6 million years has occurred in the Taupō Volcanic Zone which extends from Whakaari/White Island to Mt Ruapehu.

He wāhi 350km te roa, 100km te whānui, ā, he kāinga mō Ruapehu, Tongariro, Ngāuruhoe, me Whakaari.

The 350km-long and 100km-wide area is home to Ruapehu, Tongariro, Ngauruhoe, and Whakaari/White Island.

E rua ngā puia caldera kino rawa atu i te ao e noho ana ki tēnei takiwā – ko Ōkataina me Taupō.

Two of the most productive calderas in the world – Okataina and Taupō – sit within this zone.

Kua karangatia a Taupō hei “puia rahi”, ā, he rite tonu ana puha i ngā tau e 300,000 tata nei.

Taupō is termed a “supervolcano”, with frequent eruptions over the past 300,000 years.

Āna, kua mau i ahau, nā, he aha i panonitia ai te taumata ohiti?

Okay, I think I’ve got my head around this, now, remind me, why was the alert level changed?

Kua maha ake ngā rū i hua mai ai ko te whenua hapehape (nekehanga whenua) ki Taupō nō te Mei 2022, e tohu ana i te hohe mai o te whakariuka.

There has been an increase in earthquakes and deformation (ground movement) at Taupō since May 2022 indicating volcanic unrest is occurring.

Kua pēnei te Taumata Ohiti ā-Puia i te wiki nei nā te tātaritanga rite tonu o te aroturukitanga raraunga, te mōhio ake ki te puia o Taupō nā ngā kaupapa rangahau, me ngā mōhiotanga hōu mō te ahunga mai o te whakariuka o mua ki te puia o Taupō.

The Volcanic Alert Level change this week has been informed by ongoing analysis of monitoring data, increased knowledge of Taupō volcano from research programmes and new knowledge of the causes of past unrest at Taupō volcano.

E hia ngā Taumata Ohiti ā-Puia?

How many Volcanic Alert Levels are there again?

E ono ngā taumata o te Taumata Ohiti ā-Puia ki Aotearoa, ā, ko te tikanga nā kia whakapuaki atu i te tūnga o nāianei o ia puia hohe.

The NZ Volcanic Alert Level system is based on six levels and is intended to describe the current status of each active volcano.

Ko te whakariuka puia te pupū ake a te tokarewa, te wai wera rānei a te tokarewa, rā te papa ki raro iho i te puia, nā konā ka hua mai ngā rū whenua, te nekehanga whenua, me ngā panonitanga i ngā pūnaha waiwera.

Volcanic unrest is when magma or magma-heated hot water and steam forces its way through the ground beneath a volcano, producing earthquakes, ground movement and changes in hydrothermal systems.

Supplied Ā Te Pū Ao taumata ohiti ā-puia. / GNS Science’s Volcanic alert levels.

Ko te pātai matua, e oti tonu i ahau te toro atu ki te roto?

The real question now is, can I still go for a trip to the lake?

Korekore. He rite tonu te whakariuka ki ngā puia caldera puta noa i te ao.

Of course. Episodes of unrest are common at calderas around the world.

Ko tā te Taumata Ohiti ā-Puia he whakaatu i te taumata whakariuka ā-puia o nāianei, ā, ehara i te matapae puha. Ahakoa e hāngai ana te Taumata Ohiti 1 ā-Puia ki ngā matepā ā-taiao, he tūponotanga puha tonu.

The Volcanic Alert Level reflects the current level of volcanic unrest or activity and is not a forecast of future activity. While Volcano Alert Level 1 is mostly associated with environmental hazards, potential for eruption hazards also exist.

Ka pēnei tonu te whakariuka ki Taupō hei ngā marama, ngā tau rānei haere ake nei, ā, ehara i te mea he puha te hua.

Volcanic unrest at volcanoes such as Taupō could continue for months or years and not result in an eruption.

Ki te kino ake te whakariuka, ka kitea te pānga kaha ake e tātou ki te wāhi paetata. E tae rā anō ana tēnei pea ki ngā rū whenua, te nekehanga whenua, ngā horohoro i ngā pari tūpupou, ina koa ā muri i te ua.

If there was increased unrest, then we would see more substantial impacts on the local area. These could include earthquakes with ground shaking and potentially landslides on steep cliffs, especially after rain.

Ka puta hoki te whakarewatanga ā-whenua i ngā rū whenua nui. Ka kino kē atu te whenua hapehape – ka koni atu i ngā henemita 10, ngā mita rānei, ina kino ake te whakariuka, engari, he pānga kino hoki pēnei te pākarukaru o ngā ratonga ki raro i te papa.

Liquefaction can occur in the event of larger earthquakes. Substantially higher levels of ground deformation - 10s of centimetres or metres would only occur at higher unrest levels, but could have impacts such as damaging underground services.

Ka rerekē hoki mea ngā hohenga ngāwhā, nā konā ka kaha ake te whakariuka. Kei raro pea tēnei i te roto, kei ngā wāhi ngāwhā kē atu pea i te takiwā o Taupō.

Changes in geothermal activity may also occur with stronger, evolving unrest. This could be beneath the lake or at established geothermal areas in the Taupō area.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.