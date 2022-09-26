Tūtakina te toki e hapahapai ana i tā te hapori toko i te pōharatanga ā-kai

“My main priority is still connecting people to land and land to people. The growing food actually comes second.”

E rima tau ki muri, kua mahi a Kelly Francis (Ngāpuhi) ki te ao tāpoi ā-ao “ā, kua nui taku whai pūtea mā te tokomaha, tae noa ki ahau hoki.”

About five years ago, Kelly Francis (Ngāpuhi) had been working in the world of corporate tourism “and I’d made a lot of money for a lot of people, including myself.”

Nā wai i reka, ka mokemoke ia, ina koa ki te hononga ōna ki tōna ahurea me te taiao. Nā reira, i te oroko whiunga mai i te koretaketanga ā-mahi ki mua i te aroaro, kua whakaaro ake ia ki tāna e tino pīrangi ana.

But while that life seemed, at first, to offer a lot she was increasingly noticing what was missing, in particular feeling connected to her culture and to the natural world. So when she suddenly faced redundancy, she thought, for the first time in her work life, about what she actually wanted to do.

LAWRENCE SMITH Nā Kelly Francis a Whenua Warrior i whakatū, nō muri mai i tana noho ki tētahi kaupapa Kai Oranga ki Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae, ki Māngere. / Kelly Francis created Whenua Warrior after taking part in a Kai Oranga course at Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae in Māngere.

I whakapau kaha ki te mahi taiao, “i mahi au ki tua i te tari, ki waho rā, i tata ake, engari kāore i mātua i tēnā.”

She spent some time working in landscaping, “being out of an office, working outside, that felt closer but I wasn’t there yet.”

Kātahi ka whai wāhi atu ia ki Kai Oranga, he kaupapa ki Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae, ki Māngere, e whakaako ana i te whakaputanga kai māori, e ai ki te Māori. Mea rawa ake, hei tā Francis, i rongo ia i te hononga ki tētahi mea hirahira. “Ka whanaketia ai taua hononga, kua toko ake te whakaaro kia waihanga ahau i ngā wāhi e taea ai e ngā tāngata kia pēnā hoki.”

And then she took part in a Kai Oranga course at Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae in Māngere which taught organic food production along traditional Māori lines. And all of a sudden, Francis says, she felt connected to something important. “And once that connection was created for me I thought, well I want to start creating spaces where people can do the same thing for themselves.”

Anā, i tū mai ko Whenua Warrior, me te whāinga kia whakaritea ngā pouaka māra i ngā kāinga o ngā tāngata, tae rā anō ki te oneone me ngā otaota, e taea ai e ngā whānau te whakatupu i ā rātou ake kai hauora. E hia kē ngā māra huawhenua kua whakatūngia e te rōpū whai aroha i ngā kāinga, ngā papakāinga, ngā kura, ngā kōhanga, ngā marae me ngā wāhi hapori.

And so Whenua Warrior was formed, with the aim of setting up planterboxes at people’s homes, complete with soil and seedlings, so families could grow their own fresh healthy food. The charitable trust has now established hundreds of vegetable gardens in backyards, papakāinga, schools, kōhanga, marae and other community spaces.

LAWRENCE SMITH Koni atu i te 1200 ngā māra i te kāinga kua whakatūria e Whenua Warrior, mai i Kaitāia ki Ōtautahi. / Whenua Warrior has helped established more than 1200 backyard vege gardens from Kaitāia to Christchurch.

Heoti, hei tā Francis, “e āhua pēnā ana i tētahi nekehanga, kaua kē tētahi pakihi,” nā reira ehara i te mea ko te hua anake o ngā mahi a te rōpū nei. “Ki te Manawatū, tērā tētahi ope, huihui ai ana i ia Hanarei kia whakarite i tētahi māra ki te kāinga. Kei te pēnei kē ngā tāngata i Pōneke, me Taranaki.”

But Whenua Warrior is “more like a movement than a business,” Francis says, so it’s not just about what the trust achieves by itself. “In the Manawatū, there’s a community group and they are now getting together every Sunday and setting up a garden at a home. People in Wellington are doing this now, and in Taranaki.”

E hirahira ana tēnā, hei tā Francis. E rerekē ana ia māra a Whenua Warrior, tā tē mea, kāpā ko te tae atu me te mōhio pū noa ki tērā e pai ana – engari kē ia, ko te mōhio ki tērā e whaihua nei ki te whānau me te hapori.

And that’s important, Francis says. Every garden Whenua Warrior builds is a little bit different, because it’s not about coming in and knowing what’s best – it’s about what a family or community want and need.

“Kāhore he painga o taku toro atu ki te Manawatū engia ko Kelly te ngāi Tāmaki, e tuku atu ana i te uruparenga. Anō te pōrangi o te kawe atu i tētahi māra pakupaku nei ki tētahi marae ki Te Aroha ki whāngai i te 500 tāngata. E panoni ai, me mahi tahi te hapori. Ko te ingoa ōkawa ko te whakahoahoatanga tahitanga, ā, ko te tikanga rā, e mōhio ana te hapori ki ngā kai me whakatupu, te rahinga kai, me ērā e hiahia ana ki te kai.”

“I can’t be Kelly the Aucklander going into the Manawatū and offering a solution. It would be ridiculous for me to take a small garden box to a marae in Te Aroha which has 500 people to feed. Real change has to be community led. A fancy name for it is co-designed but what that means is of course the community knows best about what food they should grow and how much and who should receive it.”

Kei mua i te aroaro o Francis rātou ko te ope, ko ngā māra e 600 ki ngā kāinga puta noa i Tāmaki ki te Tonga. Engari kāore rawa i tata oti te mahi, hei tāna.

Francis and the team are right in the middle of building another 600 gardens in backyards across South Auckland. But the mahi is nowhere near done yet, she says.

“Ko taku hiahia kia whai wāhi te katoa o Aotearoa ki tētahi māra kai mō te whakatupu kai,” hei tāna. “Hei tāku, e taea ana tēnā mēnā tātou e mahi tahi.”

“I’d like for every New Zealander to have access to an edible garden in which to grow food,” she says. “And I feel like that’s completely possible if we work together.”

He toki whiringa whāiti a Kelly Francis ki tā NZ Gardener whakataetae Ryman Healthcare Ringa Māra o te Tau 2022.

Kelly Francis is a finalist in NZ Gardener's 2022 Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year competition.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.