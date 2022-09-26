Koni atu i te 350,000kg o te kai kua whakaoratia anō e ia i ngā pāmu o Aotearoa

Hei tā Wendy Zhou, ehara ia i tētahi ringa māra. Engari tonu, nāna anō i hauhake ngā kūmara e 600kg, ngā harore e 300kg, me ngā kareparāoa e 400kg – ka mutu, he kaponga matapōkere noa tēnā i ngā mea i kua hauhakea, kua kohia, kua whakaorangia i ngā pāmu me ngā umanga puta noa i Aotearoa – rātou tahi ko ngā kaimahi tūao nō Perfectly Imperfect.

Wendy Zhou, by her own admission, is not much of a gardener. She has, however, personally helped harvest 600kg of kūmara, 300kg of mushrooms and 400kg of cauliflower – and that’s just a random selection of what has been picked, collected and rescued from farms and organisations all over New Zealand – along with other volunteers from Perfectly Imperfect.

Read this story in English here.

Nā Zhou, he kaitātari matua ki tētahi whare pūtea, te umanga nei i whakatū i te 25 o Māehe, 2020 – te rangi tuatahi o tā Aotearoa nōhanga mohoaotanga ā-motu.

Zhou, a senior insights specialist with a bank, founded the organisation on March 25, 2020 – the first day of New Zealand’s national lockdown.

Chris McKeen Ko Wendy Zhou te kaiwhakatū o Perfectly Imperfect. / Wendy Zhou is the founder of Perfectly Imperfect. “Food waste drives me nuts. I can’t accept it. If we could get the market to pivot from what they can sell to what we can eat, that would make things simpler.”

Kei tōna eweewe, Eileen, he kaiwhakatupu tōmato ki Pukekohe, tētahi whare tupu 2000m2 te rahi, ā, i te wā nei, he 600kg ngā otaota, he 200kg ngā hua tōmato.

Her sister, Eileen, a tomato grower in Pukekohe, has a 2000sqm greenhouse and at that point in time, 600 plants and 200kg of freshly harvested toms.

“I taua rangi tuatahi o te mohoaotanga, i tuwhera ngā hokomaha, engari kua whati kē te taukaea whai kai,” te maharatanga a Zhou. “Tē taea e ngā kaiwhakatupu te tuku atu i ngā hua hōu, ā, tē taea hoki te tārewa i ngā tōmato. Ko te whakaaro tuatahi, kia tukuna ngā tōmato ki ngā tāngata. I ngā rangi e toru, i hokona atu te katoa ki Shopify (he pae hokohoko tuihono) me tā mātou rōpū WeChat.” (He taupānga whakawhiti kōrero a WeChat nō Haina, e tae rā anō ki te pae pāpori me te tauhokohoko).

“On that first day of lockdown, supermarkets opened but the food supply chain was already broken,” Zhou recalls. “Growers couldn’t send new crops downstream and the tomatoes couldn’t wait. My first instinct was to get the tomatoes to people. In three days, we sold everything through (e-commerce platform) Shopify and our WeChat group.” (WeChat is a Chinese instant messaging, social media and mobile payment app).

Nā konā i ruku a Zhou ki ngā raruraru moumou kai, me ngā whakahaerenga o te taukaea whāngaitanga, tae noa ki te mōhiotanga, kua rawaka tā Aotearoa whakatupu kai e whāngaihia ai te 40 miriona tāngata – kua waru te rahinga ake i tō tātou taupori – engari kua tukuna atu te nuinga ki tāwāhi, kua waiho rānei ki ngā pātītī.

That prompted Zhou to look into the issue of food waste and supply chain management, including the fact that New Zealand grows enough food to feed 40 million people – eight times our population – but much of it is exported or left in the fields.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Ko Zhou (tuarua i te mauī) rātou ko ngā tūao o Perfectly Imperfect. / Zhou (second from left), with other volunteers from Perfectly Imperfect, the social enterprise and charitable trust she set up to rescue fresh produce from farms and growers to redistribute to the community.

E whakamahuki ake ai i te kiko o te kōrero, ko tāna: “I tērā raumati, i hauhake mātou i ngā kareparāoa ki Pukekohe. I waea mai te rangatira o te pātītī rā i muri i tāna hauhake i te 10% o te hua, me te ui mai mēnā rānei e hiahia ana mātou ki te toenga. I whakapeto ngoi mātou ko aku tūao, ā, i tata 400kg ngā kareparāoa ā mātou.”

To illustrate the point, she explains: “Last summer, we harvested cauliflowers in Pukekohe. The grower had called us after harvesting just 10% of the crop, asking if we wanted the rest. Our volunteers and I did the best we could, and got nearly 400kg of cauliflowers.”

Kua hanga rite tonu ngā tono pēnei ka tae mai ki Perfectly Imperfect, e hia kē ngā take rerekē. “I ētahi wā, kāore e rawaka ngā kaimahi tūao e hauhakea katoatia ai ngā hua. He tokomaha ngā kaiwhakatupu kua ōatemāka te whakatupu, he mōhio nō rātou ka hanga anuanu ētahi hua, ā, koia te hiahia o te hapori tauhokohoko. E hiahia ana te hapori ki ngā huawhenua e paruhi ana, engari hoki e ō ana ki ngā pouaka.”

Perfectly Imperfect gets these calls more often than you’d think, for a number of reasons. “Sometimes, there’s not enough workers to harvest the crop all at once. Many growers intentionally overproduce because they know a lot won’t look perfect, which is what the commercial market requires. The market wants veges that not only look appealing but also fit into a standard packaging size.”

Ka tuku atu a Perfectly Imperfect i ngā hua hauhakenga kua whakakaongia ki ērā e tino hiahia ana, ā, ka hoko atu i ētahi mā ngā pouaka huawhenua (e oti i a koe te tono i āu ake i te paetukutuku a Perfectly Imperfect). Ko te whāinga kia whakawhāiti i te moumou kai ā-pāmu, kia hūnuku hoki i te whakaaro a te kiritaki ki tētahi e whakaae ana ki ngā huawhenua me ngā huarākau e hanga rerekē ana te āhua.

Perfectly Imperfect redistributes gleaned crops to those in need and sells some in vege boxes (you can order yours from the Perfectly Imperfect website). The aim is not only to reduce on-farm food loss, but also to shift consumer mindset to accept fruit and veges that don’t look uniform.

He toki whiringa whāiti a Wendy Zhou ki tā NZ Gardener whakataetae Ryman Healthcare Ringa Māra o te Tau 2022. E oti i a koe te pōti i a ia ki konei.

Wendy Zhou is a finalist in NZ Gardener’s 2022 Ryman Healthcare Gardener of the Year competition. You can vote for her here.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.