Ngā tatauranga kino e whakaatu nei i te rerekē o tā te Kowheori-19 whakamate i tēnā, i tēnā

Ko te Pirimia Jacinda Ardern e toro ana ki te tūnga okaokanga a te rangatahi ngāi Moana, ki Fale o Samoa, ki Māngere, i te 10 o Noema 2021, ki Tāmaki. / Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits the Pacific youth-led vaccination event at the Fale o Samoa in Mangere on November 10, 2021 in Auckland.

HE TĀTARITANGA: Kua pāhikahika te kitenga i a ngāi Moana me ngāi Māori ki ngā matenga Kowheori-19, hei tā te tātaritanga hōu, e whakaatu ana i ngā mana rite-kore e pana ana i te anganga o te urutā.

ANALYSIS: Pacific people and Māori are significantly over-represented in Covid-19 deaths, a new analysis shows, revealing deep inequalities driving the trajectory of the pandemic.

Read this story in English here.

He wahanga te māuiuitanga ki ngāi pēperekōu puta noa i Aotearoa – 89% rātou i hemo, kua 70 tau koni atu rānei – engari he kino anō ōna ki ngā iwi ngāi Moana, ngāi Māori hoki, i pāhikahika ai te hemonga ahakoa te kaumātuatanga, hei tā ngā raraunga e wātea ana ki te marea.

The disease has burdened older New Zealanders across the board – 89% of those who have died were 70 or older – but it has taken a particular toll on older Pacific people and Māori, who have died at disproportionately high rates in every age category for which data is publicly available.

READ MORE:

* Is the Covid-19 pandemic really over?

* Covid-19: Pandemic measures saved 2750 lives, caused life expectancy to rise

* Covid-19: The stark inequity of the vaccine rollout



Inā rā te pōuriuri ki te hunga pēperekōu. Koni atu i te 3% ngāi Moana kua kaumātua ake i te 90 tau, me te 2% ngāi Māori e ōrite ana te kaumātuatanga kua hemo i te Kowheori-19.

It is particularly stark for the oldest people. Covid-19 has killed at least 3% of Pacific people aged 90 or older, and 2% of Māori in the same age bracket.

E kitea ai ngā mana rite-kore ki ngā hemonga Kowheori, kua tatau a Puna i ngā pāpātanga matenga ā-kaumātuatanga o ngā mātāwaka matua e kitea nei i ngā raraunga kua watea ki te marea: te Pākehā me ērā atu, te ngāi Moana, te ngāi Āhia, me te ngāi Māori.

To find the inequalities in Covid-19 deaths, Stuff has calculated age-specific mortality rates for the four ethnicities* in which data is publicly reported: European and other, Pacific people, Asian, and Māori.

Kua kautetia anake e mātou ngā hemonga e ai ki ngā raraunga, ko te Kowheori-19 te take matua: Ko ngā tāngata i mate i te Kowheori, kaua anake me te Kowheori. Nā konā, kua hakahaka iho ā mātou tatauranga he tokomaha no ngā hemonga Kowheori-19 kāore anō kia wāwāhingia.

We have only counted deaths in which Covid-19 was coded as the underlying factor: People deemed to have died of Covid, not just with Covid. This means our figures will likely be underestimates because many Covid-19 deaths have yet to be classified.

Ainī pea kua hanga rerekē ngā whakatau ki tāu i whakapae mēnā kua tirohia ngā raraunga kau noa e koe. Kua 80% ngā hemonga Kowheori i pā atu ki te Pākehā, ā, e kaha ake ana tēnā i te wāwāhitanga taupori ki a rātou. Hei tauaro, kua 6% ngā hemonga i pā ki ngāi Moana, kua 10% ki ngāi Māori, ka mutu, kua hakahaka ēnā i ngā wāwāhitanga taupori ki a rātou.

Our conclusions might seem counter-intuitive if you look at the raw data. 80% of Covid-19 deaths have been amongst Europeans, which is higher than their share of the population. Conversely, 6% of deaths have been amongst Pacific people, and 10% amongst Māori, lower than their respective population share.

Nā reira, he aha mātou e kore nei e kī ana kua pāhikahika te whakamatenga ngāi Pākehā? E whakaparahako ana te Kowheori-19 kei te āhua o te kaumātuatanga. Ko te tikanga nā, e tinga ana, ko ērā mātāwaka me ngā pānga riterite tokomaha ake o te pēperekōu, ka kino ake te pānga hemonga.

So, why aren’t we saying Europeans have been disproportionately killed? Covid-19 discriminates by age. This means ethnic populations with a higher proportion of older people are likely to have more total deaths.

Ki Aotearoa, he 28% ngāi Pākehā e 60 tau, koni atu rānei, ā, he 11% kē ki ngāi Māori me ngāi Moana. Ki te kore mātou e whaiwāhi atu ki tēnei ki ngā pāpātanga hemonga, kua meinga anō tētahi mea e mōhiotia kētia nei: e kino ana tā te Kowheori-19 whakamate i te hunga pēperekōu.

In New Zealand, 28% of Europeans are 60 or older, compared to 11% of Māori and Pacific people. If we don’t account for this in mortality rates, we are restating something we already know: Covid-19 overwhelmingly kills older people.

E oti i a mātou te whaiwāhi mai ki tētahi mā te whai whakaaro ki ngā pāpātanga hemonga ā-kaumātuatanga, mā konā e pai ake ai te tokonga i te pātai: E ōrite ana rānei te pāpātanga hemonga o te hunga kaumātuatanga ōrite, engari e rerekē ana te mātāwaka?

We can control for this by looking at age-specific mortality rates, which gives us a better question to pose: Are people of the same age, but of different ethnicities, dying at the same rate?

Christel Yardley/Stuff He taupuni okaokanga ā-waka kua whakahaerehia e K’aute Pasifika. / A drive through vaccination clinic run by K'aute Pasifika Trust. First and second vaccination rates among Pacific people are high, but broader health inequalities are reflected in Covid-19 mortality figures.

Ngā raraunga | The numbers

E ai ki ngā hua, kua kino kē atu te pāpātanga hemonga o ngāi Moana me ngāi Māori i a ngāi Pākehā me ngāi Āhia ina ōrite ana te kaumātuatanga.

The results show that Pacific people and Māori have died at consistently higher rates than European and Asian people of the same age.

Puta noa i te taupori katoa, kua 2.5 te kaha ake o te tūraru hemonga Kowheori-19 ki ngāi Moana, kua rua te kaha ake ki te Māori, i tērā ki te Pākehā. He rite tonu te hakahaka o te tūraru ki ngāi Āhia.

Across the entire population, the risk of death from Covid-19 is around 2.5 times higher for Pacific people, and two times higher for Māori, than for Europeans. Asian people consistently have the lowest risk.

E kitea mārika ana tēnei i ngā pāpātanga teitei kino o te hemonga ki ngā pēperekōu.

We see this reflected in shockingly high rates of mortality for the oldest people.

Ki a rātou kua 90+ te pakeke, e iti ana pea te āhua o te tapeke hemonga: 15 ngāi Māori, 13 ngāi Moana, e iwa ngāi Āhia, e 373 ngāi Pākehā.

For those aged 90+, total deaths may seem small: 15 Māori, 13 Pacific people, nine Asian people, and 373 Europeans.

Engari me whai whakaaro tonu mātou ki te tokoiti e pēnei ana te roa o te oranga. E ai ki ngā tatauranga hauora tūturu** kua 438 anake ngāi Moana ki Aotearoa e kaumātaua ake ana i te 90 tau; ā, ko ngā hemonga 13 i te hunga nei he āhua 3% o te taupori.

But we have to consider how few people live this long. Official health statistics** show just 438 Pacific people in New Zealand are at least 90 years old; 13 deaths in this group represent around 3% of that population.

Ki te Māori, e tae rā anō ana te taupori 90+ te pakeke ki ngā tāngata 732, nā reira, ko ngā hemonga 15 i te hunga nei he āhua 2% o te taupori nā.

For Māori, the 90+ population includes 732 people, meaning 15 deaths is around 2% of that population.

Kua hakahaka iho, engari kāore i pērā rawa te hakahaka, ki te Pākehā (1.2%) me te ngāi Āhia (0.7%).

The figure is lower, but not overwhelmingly so, for European (1.2%) and Asian (0.7%) people.

Ka whānui ake ngā āputa ā-mātāwaka nei ki ngā wāwāhitanga kaumātuatanga iho.

These ethnic disparities become even wider in the lower age brackets.

Ki te hunga 60-69 tau te pakeke, ko ngā hemonga 15 ngāi Moana o te taupori 25,521 e whakaatu ana i te pāpātanga hemonga 0.058%. Kua waru te kaha ake i tērā o ngāi Āhia (0.0067%) kua ōrite te kaumātuatanga, ā, kua āhua rima te kaha ake i tērā o ngāi Pākehā (0.012%). Ki te Māori, ko ērā hemonga 25 i te taupori 55,770 (0.045%) he āhua ono te kaha ake ā-hemonga i a ngāi Āhia, he tata whā te kaha ake i a ngāi Pākehā.

In the 60-69 age group, 15 deaths in the Pacific population of 25,521 represents a mortality rate of 0.058%. It is eight times that of Asian mortality (0.0067%) in the same age bracket, and around five times that of Europeans (0.012%). For Māori, 25 deaths in a population of 55,770 (0.045%) is six times Asian mortality and nearly four times European mortality.

Ko te tikanga nei, e ōrite ana te hemonga o te hunga ngāi Moana, ngāi Māori hoki i ngā kaumātuatanga 60 ki ngāi Pākehā me ngāi Āhia i ngā kaumātuatanga 70 – kua ōrite tō rātou tūraru ki tērā o tētahi atu kua tekau tau kaumātua ake.

This means Pacific people and Māori in their 60s have Covid-19 mortality similar to that of European and Asian people in their 70s – their risk is equivalent to that of someone a decade older.

E koe e oti i a mātou te whakahāngaitanga ōrite i te hunga kaumātua iho i te 60, he pūrongo nō ngā hemonga hei rōpū.

We can’t be more granular for people aged under-60, because those deaths are reported as a group.

E ai ki ngā mōhiotanga o mātou, kua pērā rawa te rahi o te mana rite-kore, e kore e taea te huna ahakoa te rerekē o ngā wāwāhitanga kaumātuatanga o te taupori: Kua koni atu ngā hemonga Māori (16) i ngā hemonga Pākehā (15) ahakoa kua 3 te rahinga ake o te tokomaha tāngata.

From what we do know, the inequality is so large that even the different age structures of the population no longer hide it: Total deaths for Māori in this age group (16) exceed that of Europeans (15), despite Europeans having three times as many people.

Mō te hunga kāore anō kia 60 tau, 36% ngā hemonga Kowheori-19 he Māori. Tērā tonu he tepenga ō te kaumātuatanga, te ārai kaha rawa atu ki te Kowheori-19, ki ngā hunga rangatahi ake o ngāi Māori me ngāi Moana.

In people under the age of 60, Māori account for 36% of all deaths from Covid-19. Even age, the greatest protection against Covid-19, has its limits for younger Māori and Pacific people.

Ina whai whakaaro ake ki te āhuatanga kaumātuatanga, ka tika ake te kitenga i ngā mana rite-kore i ngā hemonga katoa o te urutā, hei tā Pūkenga Philip Hill, tētahi kaihautū ki te Centre for International Health ki te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou.

Accounting for age structure gives a more accurate picture of inequalities in the pandemic’s death toll, says Professor Philip Hill, co-director of the Centre for International Health at the University of Otago.

“He rerekē nō ngā wāhi kaumātauatanga ā-taupori, me te tautohu ā-kaumātuanga o te Kowheori-19 – koia e kaha whakamatea nei te hunga pēperekōu – e pōhēhē pea te tangata, katoa nei, kua kore e tino teitei ngā hemonga o te Māori me te ngāi Moana e ai ki ngā taupori o rātou, engari kē ia, kua kino kē atu i ngā mātāwaka anō, ahakoa te kaumātuatanga.”

“The age structures of the different subpopulations, and the age specificity of Covid-19 - which predominantly kills older people – can lead to a false impression that, overall, the deaths in Māori and Pacific people are not that high in relation to their population numbers, when actually they are higher than other ethnicities within every age bracket.”

Hei tā ngā tatauranga, kua kino rawa atu te wahanga Kowheori-19 ki ngāi Pākehā, kua kino rawa atu te tūraru ki ngāi Māori me ngāi Moana – he meka e noho huna nei ina tiro nahenahe ana ki ngā tapeke whānui, hei tāna.

The figures showed that even though the burden of Covid-19 deaths was highest amongst Europeans, the risk was higher for Māori and Pacific people – a fact that is concealed when looking only at total numbers, he says.

I tūpono ka hanga pēnei pea te hua. He mea ohorere te kino o te hemonga o te Māori i te urutā rewharewha nō te tīmatanga o te rautau 20. Akahoa pea i hanga iti iho te pānga o te urutā rewharewha poaka o 2009 ki Aotearoa, i kino ake te pāpātanga nōhanga ā-hōhipera a ngāi Moana me ngāi Māori.

There were reasons to think this outcome would happen. The influenza pandemic in the early 20th century had an alarmingly high death toll for Māori. Although the 2009 swine flu pandemic had a modest death toll in New Zealand, Pacific people and Māori were hospitalised at significantly higher rates.

I whakatairanga tētahi pūrongo i puta mai i te Hepetema 2020, te tingatanga ka ōrite te āhua o te mana rite-kore i te urutā Kowheori-19. I tautohu i ngā pāpātanga kaha ake o te hemonga tahitanga, pēnei i te mate huka, te mata manawa hoki o ngā iwi Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, nā konā pea e whakaaweawe i te anganga pēheatanga o te urutā.

A paper published in September 2020 emphasised the likelihood that the Covid-19 pandemic would produce similar inequalities. It noted higher rates of co-morbidities such as diabetes and heart disease in Māori and Pacific people, which could influence the pandemic’s trajectory.

Ki tāwāhi, kua kitea tētahi rerenga kētanga pēnei hoki i waenga i ngā mātāwaka ngāi Ūropi, tae noa ki Amerika me Peretānia.

Overseas, a similar disparity between European ethnicities and minorities has been observed, including in the US and the UK.

STUFF Confirmation bias: a hardwired part of human psychology, which can make us particularly vulnerable to online misinformation and disinformation.

Hei tā Tākuta Dianne Sika-Paotonu, tētahi pūkenga matua ki te Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine ki te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou, kua mōhio kē i te tīmatanga o urutā ka pānekeneke, ka pāhikahika te pānga hoki ki ngāi Moana me ngāi Māori.

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, a senior lecturer at the Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Otago, says it was known at the beginning of the pandemic that Pacific people and Māori were vulnerable to being disproportionately affected.

“Nā wai i kino, kua kino kē atu ngā mana rite-kore ā-hauora ki ngā hapori pānekeneke i te urutā Kowheori-19, tae noa ki te Māori me ngāi Moana,” hei tāna.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing inequities in health for vulnerable communities, including for Māori and Pacific peoples,” she says.

“He raru hoki te whai āheinga a ngāi Moana ki te hauora i mua i te urutā Kowheori-19, ā, he rite tonu ngā mana rite-kore ki ngā okaokanga āpitihanga o ngāi Māori me ngāi Moana, me ngā okaokanga mō ngā tamariki.”

“Accessibility to healthcare for many Pacific peoples was problematic prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and persistent inequities with respect to Māori and Pacific peoples’ Covid-19 booster levels and Covid-19 vaccinations for children, tamariki and tamaiki were also evident.”

He tokomaha ngāi Moana e noho ana ki Tāmaki, e mahi ana ki ngā wāhi i pupū ake mai ngā hōrapatanga urutā, nā konā i kaha pāngia e te huaketo, hei tāna. He wāhi pānga hoki tō te nōhanga tini-whakareanga, nā te kaha whakawhitinga o te huaketo i ngā whare.

Many Pacific people live in Auckland and work in areas where early outbreaks occurred, causing high rates of exposure to the virus, she says. Intergenerational living was also a factor, given the high transmissibility of the virus in households.

Tērā ētahi whakataunga i taea pea te whakawhāiti i ngā āputa mana rite-kore nei, tae rā anō ki ngā whakahōunga ā-hauora, me ngā ahunga tautohu ā-manarite kei te āhua o ngā hapori rerekē. Ki ngā kaupapa okaokanga, nā ngā hapori ngāi Moana, ngāi Māori hoki, i kitea tērā e taea nei ina mahi pēnā ana, hei tā Sika-Paotonu.

Several decisions could have improved these health inequalities, including earlier health reforms, and targeted and tailored equity-based approaches for different communities. The acceleration of the vaccination programme, driven by Pacific and Māori-led community events, showed what could be achieved with such an approach, Sika-Paotonu says.

He tūraru tonu e noho mai ana mō te kokenga o te mana rite-kore, he rērere tonu nō te huaketo, he hemo tonu nō ngā tāngata rangi mai, rangi atu.

There remains an ongoing risk of these inequalities continuing, with the virus still circulating and people dying from it every day.

“He tūraru tonu ka pāngia anō e te Kowheori-19, ina koa ki ngā hapori pānekeneke me ngā rōpū e matea tonutia nei te āta whai whakaarotanga. He pānga tō te mimititanga āraitanga, te whakawhitinga kaha o te Omikorona, me tāna āheinga kia karo i ngā ārai awhikiri.”

“The risk of reinfection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains, especially for vulnerable communities and groups who still require careful consideration and prioritisation. Waning immunity, Omicron’s higher transmissibility and ability to evade immune protection are all contributing factors.”

*He wāhanga whānui rawa atu ēnei, e kore ai e taea te āmikitanga tātaritanga – e hia kē nei ngā ahunga me ngā whakapapa ngāi Moana, ngāi Āhia, ngāi Pākehā hoki.

*These are very broad categories, which prevent a more detailed analysis – Pacific, Asian, and European people come from a range of countries and backgrounds.

**I whakamahi mātou i ngā tatauranga taupori i te putu raraunga a ngā Kaiwhakamahi Ratonga Hauora. Tē paruhi, engari e rite tonu ana te whakamahinga i ngā kaupapa tātaritanga taupori ā-hauora.

** We’ve used population figures from the Health Service Users’ database. It is imperfect, but it is commonly used for health-related analyses across the population.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.