Kāpā me wehe noa i tōna whare inoi, me 'oma atu' kē ia

I tīmata te tā Carson Drain (mauī) whakaipo i tāna tāne Drake i tāna rerenga atu ki Ūropi. / Carson Drain (left) began dating his now-husband Drake after starting a new life in Europe away from his fundamentalist upbringing.

I tārake te kite i tāna huna, tētahi tāne takatāpui e mataku ana, kei tētahi “puni whanokē hāhi korokē, arowheau hoki”.

He was hiding in plain sight, a scared gay man in a “strange and conservative religious cult”.

Read this story in English here.

Kia 21 tau rā anō a Carson Drain rere atu ai ia i Ōtautahi ki Ūropi. E kore e oti i a ia te noho mai ki Aotearoa mēnā tōna takatāpuitanga i tūmatanui.

It took Carson Drain​ until he was 21 to flee Christchurch for Europe. He couldn’t live as an open gay man if he stayed in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Charity watchdog finds 'insufficient evidence' to investigate Destiny Church

* Mormon rule changes aimed at gays send advocates reeling

* Massey University warns off 'cult-like' church



I tupu ake a Drain, kua 26 tau, ā, e noho ana ki Hōrana, ki tētahi hāhi angawhakapū huna – e kīia nei e Drain me ētahi atu he puni whanokē – ki reira whakatauria ai he “matenga hingengaro” te takatāpuitanga.

Drain, now 26 and living in the Netherlands, was raised in a secretive fundamentalist church – labelled by Drain and others as a cult – where he was told homosexuality was “a disease of the mind”.

E kore e oti i ahau te noho takatāpui ki te whare inoi, engari ko te whare inoi anake tāna i mōhiotia – i te “tūrourou i ngā roro”, i noho huna te wairua.

Being gay and in the church wasn’t possible, but the church was all he knew – “brainwashing” kept him afraid and in the closet.

Kua whakapae ngā tāngata i te hāhi ko rātou “a runga” i tēnei ao, “kua pai ake mātou i a rātou”, ā, ko rātou anake ka whakaorangia hei te mutunga o te ao.

Church members were taught to believe they were “above” the rest of the world, “we are better than them” and were the only ones who would be saved when the world ended.

I rāhuitia tā rātou kai i ngā kōrero arapāho rāwaho, me te aha anō, i whakahē i tā rātou whakahoa i a rātou.

They were forbidden from consuming media made by outsiders, and discouraged from socialising with them.

Kua mea atu ki ngā mema – e noho nei ki ngā pito katoa o te ao, he rau pea rātou ki Ōtautahi, te whakapono a Drain – he “uri whakaheke” rātou o ngā kaiwhai 12 a Ihu.

Members – who could be found all over the world, and possibly numbered in the hundreds in Christchurch, Drain believed – were told they were “direct descendants” of Jesus’ 12 apostles.

Heoti, kāore a Drain i mōhio ake ki te ingoa o te hāhi, i mōhio anake, ko ngā akoranga te “pono”.

Yet, members like Drain did not even know what the name of their church was, just that what they learnt was “the truth”.

Ko The Truth tētahi ingoa o rātou. Tērā hoki tētahi ingoa anō ko “Two By Twos’, ā, ki Ahitereiria me Aotearoa, ko te United Christian Convention, ko ngā ‘Cooneyties’ rānei.

The Truth happened to be one of the names it goes by. The church was also known as ‘Two By Twos’ and in Australia and New Zealand, the United Christian Convention, or ‘Cooneyties’.

He whāinga tāna kia noho huna, engari kua pūrongotia i Aotearoa nō te Pakanga Tuarua o te Ao, nō mua rā anō rānei.

It had a mission to remain unknown, but had been documented as being in New Zealand since at least World War II.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Rhys Walker was kicked out of his church for coming out as gay, and has now joined with church elder, Andy Hickman, an Anglican pastor and an advocate of accepting LGBT+ people for who they are. (First published September 11, 2021)

E kore e oti i a Puna te tautuhi i te ope nei ki te rārangi pakihi, te rārangi ope whai aroha rānei, engari i kī a Drain e mōhio ana ia he mema e takoha ana i te hautekau whiwhinga pūtea ki te ope.

Stuff could not identify the group on the charities or companies register, but Drain said he knew members tithed to the group.

Hei tā te whakamahukitanga a Drain, he ope tāmarutāne i whānau atu te nuinga mema. Kua whakahaerehia e ngā ‘kaimahi’, e ngā minita rānei i toro atu ki ngā whare o ngā mema, noho ai e hia kē ngā rangi, whakahaerehia ai ngā hui mateoha e toru i ia wiki.

Drain explained it was a patriarchal group almost all members were born into. It was run by ‘workers’, or ministers who travelled between members’ houses to live for days at a time and lead the three worship meetings a week.

Hei tāna, kua iti iho te mana wāhine i te mana tāne, i mau panekoti, i herea te makawe hei pōro, engari hāunga ērā ko te kawatau kia māori noa te noho “huna ki te ao”, kia whai pūtea e tokona ai ō rātou minita.

He said women were subordinate to their husbands, wore dresses and hair in tight buns, but otherwise adults were expected to live ordinary lives “camouflaged in the world”, earning money to support their ministers.

Kei te mōhio rānei koe ki tēnei puni? Email sinead.gill@stuff.co.nz

Do you know more about this group? Email sinead.gill@stuff.co.nz

I mua i tā Drain putanga – he tapanga ōna hei maharatanga ki tētahi “kaimahi” – i tono atu ia kia noho hei minita, “he moemoeā tō ōna mātua”.

Before he left, Drain – who was named after a “worker’”– even offered to become one of those ministers, “as my parents had dreamed”.

Rā te katoa o tēnei, kīhai tētahi i mōhio ki tana takatāpuitanga. I ngā hui mateoha e toru i ia wiki – i tū ai ki ngā kāinga, he kore nō ngā whare o te hāhi – ko te akoranga rā, “he matenga hingengaro” te takatāpuitanga, ka mutu, he whakapeau.

Throughout all this, no-one knew he was gay. During the tri-weekly worship meetings – which took place in homes, as there were no church buildings – he was taught homosexuality was “a disease of the mind” and a perversion.

I hura ake te takatāpuitanga o tōna teina i mua i tā Drain hura ake. I mate whakamomori ia nōna i 18 tau.

His younger brother came out as gay years before Drain did. He committed suicide at 18.

Kāore i koni atu i te tau kotahi i muri i te mate o tōna teina, kua puta a Drain i Aotearoa, kāore anō kia hoki mai.

Within a year of his brother’s death, Drain left New Zealand and had not returned since.

“I waimarie taku putanga.”

“I was lucky I got out.”

Ka taka te wā, ka tau ia ki Hōrana, ki reira “whakarite ai i tōna ake ao, mai i te kore”, i kawe anake i tētahi pēke kākahu paku, te €2500 (NZ$4275) me tētahi pahikara.

He eventually settled in the Netherlands, where he “built a life from nothing”, bringing only a small suitcase of clothes, €2500 (NZ$4275) and a bicycle.

“E whā marama ki ahau e whai mahi ai ki tētahi whenua tē mōhio nei au ki te reo.”

“I had roughly four months to find a job in a country where I didn’t speak the language.”

Kua rima tau, ā, e noho ana a Drain ki tōna kāinga tuatahi, he tohu paerua tāna, ā, kua moea tētahi “tāne purotu, manaaki, ngahau hoki”.

Five years later, Drain was living in his first home, had a master’s degree and was married “to a handsome, kind and interesting man”.

He tāngata tautoko ōna hungarei. Hei tā Drain, ko te whakaritenga kia whakaako i ā rāua tamariki o muri kia manawanui, kia mau hoki “ki ngā uara o ngā mātua o tōku hoa rangatira”.

His in-laws were supportive. Drain said they planned to teach their future children to be tolerant, and “have the values of my partner’s parents”.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Two prominent Christchurch leaders who identify as LGBTQIA+ are full of pride as the city launches into a 10-day celebration of all things rainbow. (First published March 2021)

E kōrero tonu ana a Drain ki tōna whānau ki Aotearoa. E arohaina tonutia, “engari kua rerekē rawa atu ngā uara oranga, me ngā whakaponotanga”.

Drain still spoke to his family in New Zealand. He loved them, “but we have vastly different values in life and beliefs”.

“Ahakoa kāore rātou i te whakaae ki tōku āhutanga oranga, kua whakamā hoki i ahau, kei te kitea taku harikoa.”

“While they don’t approve of my lifestyle and to them is a source of great shame, they see that I am happy.”

Kua poho kūkupa tonu ia kia ngāi Aotearoa, “tētahi motu e manawanui ana, e anga whakamua ana, e rāhuitia nei te whakahaumanutanga whakawhitinga, e whakamanahia nei ngā motika LGBT”.

He remained proud to be from New Zealand, “a country that is tolerant and progressive, where conversion therapy has been now banned and LGBT rights are protected”.

He tūmanako ōna mō te āpōpō, me tōna whakaaro i ngā tau iti iho i te tekau, nō te putanga i te kura, kua maha ake ngā pūnaha tautoko mō te hunga takatāpui, kua tokomaha hoki ngā tauira takatāpui e hauaru ake ai te huranga.

He felt hopeful for the future, thinking that in less than a decade after leaving high school, young queer Kiwis had more support systems and openly gay role models, making it safer to come out.

Kāhore he whakaritenga waihapenga ā Drain, engari “hei te tau tītoki” ia rite ai.

Drain did not have plans to return, but said he would be ready “in time”.

Kia whai āwhina | Where to get help:

OUTline NZ 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE)

0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) RainbowYOUTH 09 376 4155

09 376 4155 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202

0800 111 757 or text 4202 Lifeline 0800 543 354

0800 543 354 Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.