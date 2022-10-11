Kua whakaaweawea te Māui Hōu e te tino o ngā kaiwhakangahau Māori

Mā Rutene Spooner a Thoroughly Modern Māui e whakatinana ki te Nelson Arts Festival hei te Oketopa. / Thoroughly Modern Maui will be performed by Rutene Spooner during the Nelson Arts Festival in October.

He mea whakahōu te whakaaturanga Māori taketake nei e tētahi kaiwhakangahau pūkenga nei, e kī taurangi ana ka “kino te pai o te whakangahau” ki te marea.

A traditional Māori cabaret has been given a modern twist by a talented showman who promises a night of “pure entertainment” for his audiences.

Read this story in English here.

Ka tū a Rutene Spooner (Ngāti Porou and Ngāruahine) ki te Nelson Arts Festival hei te Oketopa ki ngā whakaaturanga e rua: ki Pīpī Paopao me Thoroughly Modern Māui.

Rutene Spooner (Ngāti Porou and Ngāruahine) will be performing at the Nelson Arts Festival in October as part of two shows: Pīpī Paopao and Thoroughly Modern Māui.

I te horopaki o Thorougly Modern Māui, ka takahi ake te minenga i tētahi ara e kitea ai a Māui te tipua engia he kaipuoro rakatū.

With Thoroughly Modern Māui, audiences will be taken on a journey that shows mythological figure Māui as a musical rock star.

E oti i ngā marea te kawatau i te wairua o te whakangahau Māori taketake, ā, kua whakaaweawetia te whakaaturanga e ngā kaiwhakangahau pēnei i a Howard Morrison, Prince Tūī Teka me ētahi atu toki whakangahau Māori – “ngā pūkenga”.

Audiences could expect all the essences of traditional Māori cabaret, and the show was influenced by performers like Howard Morrison, Prince Tūī Teka, and other Māori performers – “great showmen.”

supplied Hei tā Rutene Spooner, kua whakaaweawetia tāna whakaaturanga e tōna whakapapa, me ngā toki pēnei i a Howard Morrison. / says his performance is influenced by his whakapapa and classic showmen like Howard Morrison.

“He kaiwhakangahau Māori au, koia taku whakapapa. E hanga ōrite ana te ao ki tā māua e titiro.”

“As a Māori entertainer, that’s my genealogy. We have a similar outlook on life.”

He paku wero te whakangahau ki te Māori me te Pākehā, ka mutu, ka toro atu ki ngā huatau pīroiroitanga o te ao hōu, me te toutou tonu i ngā ahi o maumahara ki ngā whakaaturanga me ngā toki i ngā ngahurutau 70, 80 hoki.

The show would be a gentle challenge for both Māori and non-Māori, and would explore complex ideas about modern life, while also hearkening back to the classic shows and showmen of the 70s and 80s.

Hei tauira, ko tētahi o ngā waiata a Spooner, ko “Goodie Oodie Oodie Oodie in my Hoodie”, ā, he mea e kōrero ana mō ngā āhuatanga kaikiri ki te Māori, e tukuna nei i te hanga o te waiata doo-wop nō ngā tau 60.

For example, one of the songs Spooner performed was called “Goodie Oodie Oodie Oodie in my Hoodie” and was about racial profiling against Māori, performed in the style of a 60s doo-wop song.

Hei tā Spooner, ko te mea “rarawe noa” i te whakaaturanga, ahakoa te tukunga ā-whakaari nei, he mea hōu tonu, ka mutu “he whakangahau katoa”.

Spooner said “the cool thing” about the show was that while it was presented in a very theatrical form, it was very contemporary, and was “pure entertainment.”

“He mea koke e te kaupapa.”

“It’s kaupapa driven entertainment.”

Mea ake nei hoki a Spooner tū ai ki te whakaaturanga Pīpī Paopao mā ngā nohinohi rātou ko ngā mātua, ki ngā puna kōhungahunga puta noa i te motu.

Spooner would also be performing the show Pīpī Paopao for toddlers and their parents at pre-schools and kindergartens around the region.

Ko tā Spooner mahi i Pīpī Paopao he whakaari i ngā manu taketake, he whakaako hoki i ngā tamariki i ngā āhuatanga o te taiao e taiāwhio ana.

Pīpī Paopao would show Spooner imitating New Zealand’s birdlife to teach the children about the natural world around them.

He mea tito e Spooner kia hāngai ki ngā kaumātuatanga e toru ki te rima tau. Kua whai hāngaitanga ki ngā hohenga i waenga i a rāua ko tōna tamāhine kua toru tau.

Spooner said he had written it for ages three to five. The artist had based the performance on interactions with his three-year-old daughter.

Ko Pīpī Paopao tētahi whakaaturanga ngāwari noa nei te hanga, he pakiwaitara, he “kōrero tōtika” e tuaritia nei ki te waiata, hei tā Spooner.

Pīpī Paopao was cabaret in its most basic form, a story or “direct yarn” that was shared through song, Spooner said.

“He whakaaturanga mā te kōhungahunga.”

“It’s cabaret for toddlers.”

Ka tū a Pīpī Paopao me Thoroughly Modern Māui hei wāhi ake o te Nelson Arts Festival.

Pīpī Paopao and Thoroughly Modern Māui will be performed as part of the Nelson Arts Festival.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.