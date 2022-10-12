E hokona atu ana tētahi karu whārahi 'mokorea pai' i tā Cook toronga tuatahi ki Aotearoa

Te karu whārahi tuatahi i whakamahia e Joseph Banks i tā Kāpene Kuki Whakaterenga Tūhuratanga tuatahi (1768-1771). / The microscope used by Joseph Banks on Captain Cook's first Voyage of Discovery (1768-1771).

Tērā tētahi karu whārahi “mokorea pai” nā Joseph Banks i whakamahi i te oroko whakaterenga a Kāpene Kuki ki Aotearoa, e hokona atu ana i Peretānia, ā, e kawatau nei ka $59,000-$98,000 te hua.

An “exceptionally rare” microscope used by Joseph Banks on Captain Cook’s first voyage to New Zealand/Aotearoa is going to auction in the UK, and is expected to fetch $59,000-$98,000.

Hei te 1 o Noema ka hoko kairapu atu i tēnei taonga iti i mātua tiro tata ai ki ngā kararehe me ngā otaota taketake, i te whare hoko o Charles Miller Ltd., he wāhi e mōhiotia nei i tāna hoko atu i ngā taonga o te kaipuke.

On November 1 this small instrument, used to get the first close-up glimpses of the nation’s flora and fauna, is to be auctioned at the Charles Miller Ltd. auction house, which specialises in the sale of maritime objects.

He mea hanga te karu whārahi ā-wai momo-Ellis e Peter Dolland i te takiwā o 1768, ā, ko tētahi o ngā mea e whā i taria e Banks i HMS Endeavour, i tā Kāpene James Cook ‘Whakaterenga Tūhuratanga’ tuatahi i te 1768-1771.

The Ellis-type aquatic microscope, made by Peter Dolland circa 1768, was one of four taken by Banks on HMS Endeavour on Captain James Cook’s first ‘Voyage of Discovery’ in 1768-1771.

Nō tā Banks whaiwāhi atu hei hoa haere mō Kuki, i whakarite ia i ngā taonga me ngā taputapu kounga rawa atu hei whakamahinga mā te kaipūtaiao taiao. Ahakoa kāhore he rārangi taputapu āna e kitea tonutia nei, e ai ki te kaituhi haurongo H.B. Carter, ko te tino o ngā taonga ko ngā taputapu karu, tae rā anō ki tētahi karu whātata tae-kore 3 pūtu te roa, i tiro atu ai ki ngā takutai me ngā wāhi tē taea te tae atu; ngā karu whārahi ‘ā-wai’ Ellis e whā (tae noa ki tēnei mea), me tētahi karu whārahi pūhui.

When Banks was offered the chance to accompany Cook he set about acquiring the finest naturalists’ instruments and accessories he could. Although no list of his equipment has been found, Banks’ biographer H.B. Carter said the most important instruments were the optical items, including a three-foot achromatic telescope for the study of passing coastlines and inaccessible places; four Ellis ‘aquatic’ microscopes (including this one), and a compound microscope.

I whakamahia ngā karu whārahi ‘ā-wai’, i noho pū ki ngā uhi unahi, kia tirohia ngā koiora moana, hei momo tuatahi hoki o te karu whārahi tuaki i te mātai ngāngara me te mātai tipu.

The ‘aquatic’ microscopes in their fish-skin cases were used to observe marine biology and as early forms of the dissecting microscope for entomology and botany.

SUPPLIED He tānga ki te karu whārahi i whakamahia e Joseph Banks i tā Kāpene Kuki Whakaterenga Tūhuratanga tuatahi (1768-1771). / Engraving on the microscope used by Joseph Banks on Captain Cook’s first Voyage of Discovery (1768-1771),

I hemo a Banks i te 1820. E whakapae nei, ko te karu whārahi nei tētahi o ngā taputapu i hokona atu i ngā tini hokonga i te whiore o te rautau 19. I hokona e tētahi tino kaipupuri taonga nei, e V.B. Crowther-Beynon, kātahi i hokona atu e tāna wahine i muri i tana hemonga.

Banks died in 1820. The microscope being auctioned was believed to be among Banks items sold at a series of sales in the late 19th century. It was purchased by a prominent antiquarian V.B. Crowther-Beynon, whose wife sold it after he died.

Nō te 1950 i hokona e te matua o te kaipupuri o nāianei.

In 1950 it was bought by the present vendor’s father.

Kua kīia te taonga he “pou mōhinuhinu kuratea e ngauwiri nei ki te taupoki me tētahi papa whakaata kōpapa, he pae pota porohita, e rua ngā wāhi-karu ngauwiri, he peka tautoko kua tāia i ngā taha e rua ki te Joseph Banks / H.M.B. Endeavour, e noho nei ki tētahi uhi pūkoro kiko ngohengohe kākāriki kua uhia katoatia ki te unahi mangu”.

The instrument is described as having a “lacquered brass pillar thread-mounted into lid boss with concave mirror plate, circular specimen stage, two threaded eye-pieces, support arm engraved over both sides Joseph Banks / H.M.B. Endeavour, contained within green plush-lined pocket case covered in black fishskin”.

Supplied/Stuff He tino kaimātai taiao a Joseph Banks (1743-1820) nō Ingarangi, he kaitūhura, he kaimātai tipu hoki e mōhiotia nei he whakatairanga nōna i ngā pūtaiao. / Joseph Banks (1743-1820) was an eminent English naturalist, explorer and botanist, noted for his promotion of natural sciences. (File photo)

Hei tā Charles Miller, kua “mokorea pai” ngā taonga nō te Whakaterenga Tūhuratanga tuatahi, ka mutu, kāhore hoki he mea e kino kē atu ana i tēnei karu whārai, me te mōhio hoki o Tā Joseph Banks ki te tangata nāna i whakahoahoa.”

Charles Miller said artefacts from the first Voyage of Discovery were “exceptionally rare and none more so than this remarkable microscope whose designer and maker were personally known to Sir Joseph Banks”.

“Nō te hemonga o Banks i te 1820 i ngaro ai tēnei, i mōhiotia tūmatatitia anahe te karu whārahi nei i te 1950, ā, kua takahi i tōna ake ara tūhuratanga, e hua mai ai ōna hītori ki te marea hōu i te 2022,” tā Miller.

“Lost since Banks died in 1820, the existence of the microscope was only privately realised in 1950 and it had been a personal voyage of discovery unlocking its extraordinary history for a modern audience in 2022,” Miller said.

Hei tāna, kua “poho kererū, kua ngākau reka i tana whakahere atu i tētahi taonga i manahua mai ai te anamata ki te onamata.”

He said he was “proud and pleased to be offering an instrument that witnessed and assisted in the unveiling of the New World to the Old”.​

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.