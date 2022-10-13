'He motonga ngaukino': E pura ana ngā whatu o AUT i te aukatinga o te puna kōhungahunga, e ai ki ngā mātua

E whawhai ana ngā ākonga rātou ko ngā kaimahi a AUT e kore ai te puna kōhungahunga e aukati, he meatanga nō te whare wānanga ehara te manaaki tamariki i tētahi tino whakaarotau.

Students and staff at AUT university are fighting to keep its childcare from closing, as the university tells them caring for children is not a strategic priority.

Tērā tētahi marohitanga e aukatia ai te Puna Kōhungahunga ki AUT, e motua ai ngā tūranga 16 me ngā kōhungahunga e 27, me tana tohe ehara te manaakitanga i tētahi “mahinga pū”, e kore e hāngai ana ki te anamata o AUT, ka mutu, e mimiti ana te puna o rawa i te pokapū huapūtea-kore.

A proposal to close the AUT Early Childhood Centre, cut 16 roles and turf out 27 toddlers argues the daycare is a “non-core activity,” that isn’t aligned with AUT’s future, and that the not-for-profit centre is a drain on resources.

Engari e riri ana ngā mātua i ngā whakaritenga, me tā rātou kī mai, e whakatahangia ana ngā hiahiatanga o ngā mātua me ngā tamariki.

But parents are angry at the plans, saying they disregard parents’ and children’s needs.

“E mōrihariha ana, he tokomaha ngā mātua e whakahere atu ana e ako ai, ka mutu, ina unuhia te manaakitanga tamariki i a rātou, anō te nui o te pānga,” hei tā te ākonga tohu kairangi me te mātua Courtenay Basnayake, 26, kua toru ngā tukunga i tāna tama Zev, 18 marama, ki te pokapū i te tāone i ia wiki.

“It’s just terrible, a lot of parents sacrifice a lot to study and removing childcare from the campus will have repercussions,” said PhD student and parent Courtenay Basnayake, 26, who drops her son Zev, 18 months, at the city centre three days a week.

“Ka whakawhāiti i te wā e wātea ana ki ngā mātua e ako ai, e mahi ai rānei, ā, ko tā te whare wānanga mea atu he pēnei, ‘Anā, hei aha mā mātou ngā ratonga e tuwhera nei ki a koe, ko te aro noa iho ko te pūtea e homai nei’.”

“It’s going to reduce the time parents can give to their studies or work, and the university is basically signalling to parents that ‘Hey, we don’t really care about the wraparound services we give you, it’s more the profit you give us’.”

“He aha rā te tangata e tae atu ai ki AUT ki te kore ēnei ratonga e tuwhera mai?”

“Why would people choose to come to AUT if you’re not going to offer those services?”

Supplied Ko te ākonga AUT Jackeline Palacios rāua ko tāna tama Ezra, 2. / AUT University student Jackeline Palacios and her son Ezra, 2.

E 300m te tawhiti atu i āna akoranga, nā konā e ngāwari ana tāna tikinga atu i a Zev ina māuiui ana ia, e hanga hakahaka ana hoki ngā utunga, e taea ai e te ākonga – ina koa te mātua takitahi. “Inā te rawe ōna i manaakitia, he wāhi e taurikura ai ia, e paruhi ana te taumata manaakitanga. Te pōuri hoki.”

She studies 300m away, so it's easy to pick Zev up when he’s sick, and the fees are relatively low, making it affordable for students - particularly single parents. “He has been phenomenally looked after, he thrives in that environment, the reputation of the daycare is outstanding. It’s just so sad.”

Hei tā te ākonga tau tuarua i te tohu Paetahi i ngā Hangarau Auaha, Jackeline Palacios, 28, nō tāna tama Ezra, 2, i tekau marama anake, kua toru ngā wā i ia wiki ia toro ake ai ki reira. E oti i a ia te whāngai i a Ezra ā-ū i āna wā whakatā.

Second year Bachelor of Creative Technologies student Jackeline Palacios, 28, said her son Ezra, 2, had gone there since he was ten months old, three days a week. She was able to breastfeed Ezra on her breaks.

“Mōku ake, me whaiwāhi atu ngā mātua ākonga katoa ki tēnei momo ratonga i te whare wānanga... e kino ana te whakararu i te whakaaro ake ka pēhea ina aukatia.”

“I think every student parent deserves that kind of service in a campus...it’s so disruptive and distressing thinking what we will do if they close.”

Ki te pēnā, ko Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makaurau anake te whare wānanga ā-tāone e kore nei whai puna kōhungahunga.

The move would make Auckland University of Technology the only central campus without a childcare centre.

SUPPLIED Ko te ākonga tohu kairangi Courtenay Basnayake rāua ko tāna tama Zev, 18 marama. / PhD student Courtenay Basnayake with her son Zev, 18 months. She's not sure what she'll do if his childcare closes, with long waiting lists and few options near to AUT university's city campus.

E ono ngā puna kōhungahunga o Waipapa Taumata Rau, tae rā anō ki tētahi kōhanga reo me tētahi puna reo, ā, e rua ngā puna kōhungahunga me tētahi kōhanga reo o Te Kunenga ki Purehuroa puta noa i ngā whare ki Tāmaki me Te Papaioea. E toru ngā puna kōhungahunga ki Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha, ā, e rima ki Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou, ka mutu, kotahi hoki ki Te Whare Wānanga o Aoraki.

Auckland University has six daycares, including a kōhanga reo and puna reo, while Massey University has two childcares and a kōhanga reo across the Auckland and Palmerston North campuses. Canterbury University run three childcare centres, Otago University has five, and Lincoln University one.

He wāhi kōhungahunga tō AUT ki ngā whare ki Te Raki Paewhenua, engari kāpā e pāngia e te marohitanga nei, he motuhake nō tana whakahaerenga.

AUT has a childcare facility on the North Shore campus but it’s untouched by the proposal as it’s independently run.

He hua te aukatinga nei o tā Puna whakatewhatewha, i kitea ai ngā mātua ki raro e putu ana mō te whaiwāhi atu ki ngā manaakitanga nohinohi e taea ana te utu, e kounga ana hoki. Kua kino kē atu tēnei ki ngā mātua takitahi, te Māori me te ngāi Moana.

The potential closure comes as a Stuff investigation reveals parents are struggling to access affordable, quality childcare nationwide. This is worse for single parents, Māori and Pasifika.

‘Ka pakaru te pūkoro’ | ‘Not financially viable’

I tana marohitanga, hei tā te whare wānanga, “ka pakaru te pūkoro, e kore hoki a muri e hokia hei te tau tītoki.”

In its proposal, the university says the centre “is not currently financially viable, nor is there any realistic prospect of a turnaround in the near future.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Ko Courtenay Basnayake rāua ko Jackeline Palacios. / Parents and students Courtenay Basnayake, 26, and Jackeline Palacios, 28, both have babies at AUT's Early Childhood Centre, in the background. They say its closure would have a huge impact on staff and parents, particularly women, accessing study and work.

Kua eke panuku, kua whakanuia hoki i ngā tau tata e ngā whānau i waimarie i te whaiwāhi atu, ka mutu, he nui ngā rawa, e ai ki te marohitanga. Engari kua āhua 50% tana whakakīnga i tēnei wā tonu, me te takarepa $126,000 i te 2022. Kua heke hoki ngā whakaurunga nō te Kowheori, e 27 ngā tamariki āianei, ā, he 44 i te 2019. Ehara i tētahi whakaarotau matua.

It has functioned successfully and been highly valued by the families fortunate enough to find places, and is well-resourced, it said. But it was currently running at around 50% capacity, with a projected deficit for 2022 of $126,000. Enrolments had seen a decline since Covid, with 27 children compared to 44 in 2019, it said. It was no longer a strategic priority.

“He nui ngā take i pāheke ai ngā whakaurunga, tae noa ki te tokoiti kaimahi me ngā ākonga e hiahia ana ki te tari mai i ngā tamariki ki te tāone, e hiahia kē ana ki ngā pokapū e tata ake ana ki te kāinga, ngā pānga o te ako i te kāinga, me te tupuranga o te pīngore o ngā āhuatanga mahinga, ina koa te ‘mahi i te kāinga’.”

“The decline in enrolments has been contributed to by a range of factors, including fewer staff and students preferring to bring children to the city, preferring to locate centres closer to home, the impacts of teaching online and the growth in flexible working arrangements, particularly ‘working from home’.”

Kāore e tino mārama nei i ngā puka a te whare wānanga, nō hea ngā raraunga nei.

It was unclear from the university documentation where this data came from.

He wāhi te aukatinga nei o tētahi karonga rahi i ngā mahinga me ngā akoranga ki te whare wānanga, tōpū katoa e 230 ngā whakakoretaketanga, i a ia e raru tonu ana i te hekenga iho o ngā taupori ākonga. E ai ki ngā puka, e hiahia ana te whare wānanga kia penapena i te $21M “e toitū ai ā-pūtea, e oti hoki i a ia te whakarato i ngā kaupapa rautaki.”

The planned closure is part of a larger suite of job and course cuts at the university adding up to 230 planned redundancies, as it struggles with declining student numbers. Documents show it wants to save $21M to ensure the university is “financially sustainable and also able to deliver our strategic initiatives.”

Heoti, i whakapae a Basnayake kua taurite ngā pūtea a te puna, kua rauoratia ngā whakaurunga i ngā pānga Kowheori, ā, kāhore hoki he paku āwhina. “E tārake nei te kite, kāore he aha ki a rātou.”

But Basnayake said she understood the centre was now breaking even, enrolments were recovering from the impacts of Covid, and there had been no efforts to help. “They clearly just don’t even care.”

He mea pāorooro hoki tēnei e te Pūkenga Andrew Gibbons i te Rāngai Mātauranga ki AUT, me tāna kī mai, kāhore he pahawatanga o te aukatinga. Inā rā ōna hua ki ngā mātua, tae rā anō ki ngāi Māori me ngāi Moana, me ngā ākonga nō tāwāhi, he hua ki a whakaako i ngā ākonga i whaiwāhi kia whakangungu ki reira, ā, e taea nei te whai i tētahi ara e ora ai ā-pūtea.

This was echoed by AUT School of Education Professor Andrew Gibbons, who said it made no sense to close. It brought huge value for parents, including Māori, Pasifika and international students, was invaluable to teaching students, who went on placement there, and could be made commercially viable.

“Te kino hoki o tā te whare wānanga whakapae kua tuhene te puna kōhungahunga ki tāna kaupapa, ki tōna kiko, te pōrangi hoki, me panoni. He urupounamu tēnei mō te whai whakaaro o te pāpori ki te wāhine me te tamariki.”

“The fact that the university thinks the ECE is surplus to its agenda, or its core business, is unbelievable and that needs to change. This is a question about how society cares for women and children.”

I whakahere atu te kura nei kia mahi tahi ki te whare wānanga e tuwhera tonu ai.

The school had offered to work with the university to help keep it open.

Hei tā te kaiwhakarite Uniana Mātauranga Matua Jill Jones, he uruparenga kurī noa e kino nei ōna pānga, ina koa ki te wāhine, ka mutu, kāore e whai take.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Jill Jones said it was a knee-jerk reaction that would have huge consequences, especially for women, with no real justification.

“Ānō he mea whai rawa te manaaki tamariki, engari e kore rawa nei, he mea waiwai kē.”

“It’s almost like they see childcare as a luxury, but it isn’t, it's a necessity.”

Kua aukati te wāhi urupare ki ngā wānanga, ā, he whakataunga e tae atu ana hei te 17 o Oketopa, me te aukatinga hei te 17 o Tīhema.

Feedback to the consultation had closed, with a final decision due on October 17, and the planned closure on December 17.

Kua tonoa ngā kaimahi Puna Kōhungahunga ki AUT kia kaua e kōrero ki te arapāho. Hei tā te māngai AUT Jeremy Scott, e wānanga ana i tēnei wā tonu.

AUT Early Childhood Centre staff said they had been advised not to speak to media. AUT spokesman Jeremy Scott said a consultation process was underway.

Tērā hoki ētahi kaupapa kua whakarewaina e whakatupu ake ai ngā taupori whakaurunga, tae rā anō ki ngā kaupapa pae pāpori me te tuwhera i te pokapū ki te marea, engari auare ake, hei tāna.

Several initiatives had been undertaken to increase enrolment numbers, including social media campaigns and opening the centre to members of the public, but these had not made a difference, he said.

Ki te whakatau kia aukati, ka tautokona ngā kaimahi rātou ko ngā ākonga.

If it decided to close, staff and students would be supported.

E ai ki ngā raraunga a te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga, kua paheke haere te noho ki ngā puna kōhungahunga puta noa i te motu nō te 2019, ā, e pōturi iho ana tā Tāmaki whakarauora mai i ngā nōhanga mohoao Kowheori-19.

Ministry of Education statistics show participation in early childhood education has declined nationwide since 2019, with Auckland slower to recover from Covid-19 lockdowns.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.