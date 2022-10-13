Tō Tāmaki maunga ngaro: He aha i tākongakonga ai a Takararo rā ngā tau 100

I āta tākongakonga i a Takararo (ko Takarunga ki te matau) rā ngā tau 100 nō ngā tau 1870. / Mt Cambria/Takararo (pictured to the right of Mt Victoria/Takarunga) was slowly quarried away over 100 years from the 1870s.

Tērā pea he maunga tuatoru hoki ō tētahi takiwā ki Tāmaki kia kaingākautia, hei hoa mō Takarunga me Maungauika, mēnā kīhai a Takararo i tākongakongatia i ngā tau 100.

Residents of an Auckland suburb might have had a third maunga to love alongside Mt Victoria/Takarunga and North Head/Maungauika, had Mt Cambria/Takararo not been quarried away over 100 years.

He rahoto puia 40 mita te teitei a Takaroa, e whakapae nei hoki i hū i ngā tau 30,000 ki te 50,000 ki muri.

Takararo was a 40-metre-high scoria cone volcano believed to have erupted about 30,000 to 50,000 years ago.

I kōrero te mātanga whairapa tangata, te kiritata o Devonport, a David Veart, mō te whakapapa o te maunga ki te Whare Taonga o Devonport i te wiki nei, hei wāhanga ake o te Auckland Heritage Festival.

Archaeologist and Devonport local David Veart​ spoke about the maunga’s history at the Devonport Museum this week as part of the Auckland Heritage Festival.

Hei tā Veart, he “hinonga ngahau” e rangahau ana i ngā kōrero o te maunga iti, i noho ki ngā rekereke o Takarunga, i āta tākongakongatia hoki nō ngā tau 1870.

Veart said it had been a “fun project” researching the story of the little maunga, which sat under Mt Victoria and was slowly quarried away starting in the 1870s.

I tapaina te maunga ki tana ingoa Pākehā e ngā kainoho o mua ki te whenua, e te ope ngāi Wērā nā rātou hoki te maina kōura o Cambria ki Te Tara o te Ika a Māui.

The maunga got its Pākehā name from past owners of the land, a group of Welsh people who also owned the Cambria gold mine on the Coromandel peninsula.

Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections 1-W0358/Supplied Ko Takarunga (mauī) me Takararo (matau), i whakaahuatia i Maungauika. / Mt Victoria (left) and Mt Cambria, pictured from North Head.

E whakapae nei, i mua i te tāmitanga, he wāhi mahinga kai te maunga nā ki te Māori. Tērā ētahi whakaahua e kitea nei ngā parehua, nā konā e marohitia nei tā te Māori noho hoki ki tōna kororua.

It is believed pre-colonial Māori used the maunga for māra kai (food gardening). Photos of Takararo show terraces around the top, which suggested Māori were also living inside its crater.

Ainī pea he pā hoki te maunga, tā Veart, engari kāore i rawaka ngā mōhiohio e tūturu pai ai te kōrero.

The maunga may have been a pā (Māori village), Veart said, but there wasn’t enough information available to say for sure.

Nō te takiwā o 1840 te Pākehā tae mai ki te rohe, ā, i ngā tau 1850 i whakawehewehea te whenua ki ngā pāmu ā-tāone.

Pākehā arrived in the area about 1840 and in the 1850s the area was divided into suburban farms.

I tētahi pō i te 1863, i whakarērea e te Māori ō rātou kāinga i Te Hau Kapua, he tauākī pea nō te Kawana Geroge Grey kia wehe atu te Māori i ngā wāhi whakatonga o Tāmaki.

Māori abandoned their homes in Te Hau Kapua (Torpedo Bay) one night in 1863, possibly due to the proclamation by Governor George Grey for Māori to leave the southern parts of Auckland.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Hei tā te mātanga whairapa tangata David Veart, kua tōpū katoa ngā puia ki Devonport ki te kore e tākongakongatia a Takararo. / Archaeologist David Veart said Devonport would have had a complete set of volcanoes to enjoy had Mt Cambria not been quarried.

“He tokomaha ngā Māori i wehe, he kore nō rātou i rongo i te haumarutanga,” tā Veart kōrero.

“A lot of Māori who didn’t feel secure left,” Veart said.

Nō tā te Kāwanatanga whai ki tētahi wāhi 35-mita o te maunga, kua huri a Takararo engia “he marama e roku ana i te pae”.

The “beginning of the end” of Takararo was when the Government took ownership of a 35-metre slice of the maunga.

He tūāpapa tērā i taea ae te hokonga o te maunga e te Kaunihera ā-Takiwā o Devonport i te āhua 1900, ā, hei tā Veart koia tērā te “ika whakamutunga” i ngaro haere ai te maunga i te tākongakonga, kua tīmata kē nā te pupurutanga tūmataiti i ngā tau 1870.

That became a springboard for the purchase of the maunga by the Devonport Borough Council around 1900, which Veart described as “the final nail in the coffin” for its eventual disappearance by quarrying, which had already started under private ownership in the 1870s.

I manako te kaunihera kia tākongakongatia tonutia te maunga e waihangatia ai ngā huarahi ki tōna toka rahoto (he toka puia), engari i kīia ai kua “hēhē rawa atu ki te whakarite raima”, hei tā te Auckland Star.

The council hoped to continue digging up the maunga to build roads with its scoria (volcanic rock), but it was found to be “quite unsuitable for modern concrete making”, according to the Auckland Star.

Auckland Libraries Heritage Collections T1860/Supplied Ko ngā kongakonga o Takararo i huri ai hei papa tākaro, e noho tonu nei hei Mt Cambria Reserve. / The remains of Takararo were turned into a park, which exists today as the Mt Cambria Reserve.

I arotakengia ngā tini kōwhiringa anō mō te maunga, tae rā anō ki te hoko rēti atu hei kaikai.

Several other options were explored for the maunga, including leasing it for grazing.

I whakahere atu hoki te koromatua i tētahi puiaki 20 kini (he uka kōura) ki te tangata nōna anō te whakamaeretanga papai rawa atu mō te maunga.

The mayor also offered a prize of 20 guineas (gold coins) to the person who came up with the best plan for the maunga.

I whakaaro hoki pea he upurangi pai te maunga i tā te kaunihera whai ara e tukuna ai te wai nō roto mai i tōna ake takiwā.

The maunga was also looked to as a potential water source in the council’s quest to supply water from within its own borough.

I whai te kaunihera i ngā whakamaherehere a Reverend Canon Harry Mason, ā, e ai ki te New Zealand Herald i te 1909, he “aweawe ōna kia whai wai”.

The council took advice from Reverend Canon Harry Mason, who according to a 1909 edition of the New Zealand Herald, claimed to have “water divining powers”.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Kua whakatakotohia ngā rahoto e toe ana i te maunga e taitapa ai te ara e taiāwhio ana i te Mt Cambria Reserve. / Leftover scoria from the maunga was used to line the path around the Mt Cambria Reserve.

Hei tā Veart, tērā tonu he wai i kitea i Takararo i muri mai i te orenga, engari nō te whakamātaunga a tētahi mātanga huakita, kua kore e haumaru, ainī pea he whakapoke nō ngā heketua i te takiwā.

Veart said it appeared some water was found at Takararo after drilling, but testing by a bacteriologist revealed the water was not safe, perhaps due to contamination from long drops in the area.

I tākongakongatia tonutia te maunga, i tukuna te rahoto kia taitapa i ngā ara wai, kia whakatū pātū, kia whakakī kōhao hoki puta noa i Devonport. Ka taka te wā, ka whakatūria e te kaunihera tōna taupuni ki te tākongakonga.

Quarrying of the maunga continued, the scoria of which was used to line waterways, build walls and fill holes around Devonport. The council would eventually set up its depot in the quarry.

“He mea rarawe katoa tā te kaunihera whai i tōna ake tākongakonga,” tā Veart.

“A quarry was a very cool thing for a council to have,” Veart said.

Engari he kupu tonu e whiuwhiu ana, i te kitenga atu i te ngaro haere o te maunga e ngā tāngata, te kī a Veart.

But it wasn’t without controversy, as people started to notice the maunga was disappearing, Veart said.

Nā te Auckland Star te kōrero i te tau 1927, i kī te koromatua, nō te kaunihera “te hē i ngaro ai a Takararo, engari ka whakapau i tōna katoa e tautiakina ai a Takarunga me Maungauika”.

The Auckland Star reported in 1927 that the mayor admitted the council was “culpable in the destruction of Mt Cambria but would firmly do everything possible to protect Mount Victoria and North Head”.

I hakirara hoki te kaunihera i te rerenga atu o tētahi para i te tākongakonga, e tuki nei i te wahine, i whawhati ai tōna ihu, i haehaetia ai tōna mata, i mātengatenga ai hoki. I tukuna ki a ia te £370 e hohou ai.

The council was also found negligent after a piece of debris flew out of the quarry, hitting a woman and leaving her with a broken nose, cut face and a concussion. She was awarded £370 in damages.

I mutu te tākongakonga i te maunga nō te ngahurutau 1970, ā, i hūnuku atu te taupuni kaunihera, i mahue mai ko ngā para, me ngā wāhi mīhini, me te heuheu, tā Veart.

Quarrying of the maunga ended in the 1970s and the council depot moved on, leaving the area littered with bits of machinery and scrub, Veart said.

He pukepuke maunga ruarua e toe ana.

Only a few mounds of the maunga remained.

I te 1989, i whakaaetia ngā whakamaheretanga e te kaunihera e huri ai te wāhi rā hei papa tākaro e noho tonu mai nei, ko Mt Cambria Reserve, he whārua karaehe tōna, he rākau taketake, he pātū hoki kua hangaia ki te rahoto e toe ana. Koia hoki tēnei kāinga o te Whare Taonga o Devonport.

In 1989, the council approved plans to turn the area into a park that exists today as the Mt Cambria Reserve, with a grassy concave, native trees and walls built with leftover scoria. It is also home to the Devonport Museum.

E ngākaureka ana a Veart ki te hurihanga hei papa tākaro, kei pēnā i ngā maunga tākongakonga kē atu i ūhia ki ngā whare.

Veart thought it was nice the area had been turned into a park, unlike other quarried mountains that had been covered by buildings.

Heoti, e whakapae ana ia kua ngahau ake a Takararo ki ngā tāngata mēnā he maunga, he rorotu nō Takarunga me Maungauika.

However, he believed people would have enjoyed Takararo as a maunga, given the popularity of Mt Victoria and North Head.

Ākona te roanga atu o ngā kōrero mō Takaroa i tō David Veart ki te Whare Taonga o Devonport hei te 16 o Oketopa, hei te 2pm. Anei te roanga atu o ngā kōrero.

Learn more about Mt Cambria/Takararo with David Veart at the Devonport Museum on October 16 at 2pm. More information can be found here.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.