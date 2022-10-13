Kua karo a Spark Sport i te reo rotarota o te hunga Turi i te pāhotanga Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao

The Black Ferns added a karanga to their haka before they played Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener.

Anō te matangurunguru o te hapori Turi i te korenga o ngā kaiwhakawhiti reo rotarota i te pāhotanga i te Ipu Whutupōro Wāhine ā-Ao.

The Deaf community are frustrated after sign language interpreters were cut from the broadcast coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Read this story in English here.

I mahi tahi te ope hapahapai Tāngata Turi ki ngā kaiwhakarite Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao e rite ai te reo rotarota i ngā waiata ā-motu i te kēmu tuatahi a Ngā Mamaku ki a Ahitereiria ki Te Papa o Eden nō te Hātarei.

Advocacy group Deaf Aotearoa worked with Rugby World Cup organisers to arrange the signing of the national anthems during the Black Ferns game against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday.

Engari i mahue tēnei pāhotanga i a Spark Sport, ka matangurunguru ai te minenga. I kitea te reo rotarota i ngā pāhotanga i Ahitereiria me ngā whenua anō.

But the broadcast coverage by Spark Sport omitted this, leaving viewers disappointed. Coverage in Australia and other countries included the sign interpreters.

Hei tā te tumu o Tāngata Turi Lachlan Keating, kua kino rawa atu nei te korenga o ngā kairotarota i whakaaturia i te mata i Aotearoa, ina koa nā te kaha i whakapau kia rite ai.

Deaf Aotearoa chief executive Lachlan Keating said it’s a shame the interpreters weren’t shown on screen in New Zealand after all the hard work that went into setting it up.

“He pānga nui ō tēnei, ā, mā tēnei e tangata whenua ai te NZSL ki ngāi Aotearoa e taea nei te rongo, ka mutu, mā tēnei hoki e oti i te hunga Turi te noho ngahau mai ki ngā kaupapa hirahira pēnei i te waiatatanga i te waiata ā-motu i mua i tētahi kēmu rahi,” hei tāna.

“This sort of inclusion really matters and helps NZSL to be familiar for hearing Kiwis and, more importantly, ensures Deaf people can enjoy significant moments like the anthem being sung before a big game,” he said.

“E manako nei mātou ka ngāwari ake haere ake nei, e kitea ai te NZSL ki ngā hōtaka hākinakina matua e pāhotia nei i Aotearoa.”

“We hope to see a smoother process in the future that will ensure NZSL will start to feature during all major live sporting events broadcast here in New Zealand.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Ko Ngā Mamaku ki a Ahitereiria, Te Papa o Eden, Tāmaki Makaurau, Hātarei te 8 o Oketopa. / Black Ferns v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Kei a Spark Sport te mana pāhotanga i te Ipu Whutupōro Wāhine ā-Ao ki Aotearoa.

Spark Sport is in charge of the broadcast coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

“Ko mātou te kaipāpāho ā-motu, ā, i whakatau kia whakaputa i tētahi whakaturanga motuhake i mua i te kēmu, nā whai anō i tīpakona tētahi pāhotanga kē atu,” hei te māngai Brooke Hurndell.

“As the domestic broadcaster, we produced a bespoke build-up show and as a result, chose to broadcast an alternative feed,” spokeswoman Brooke Hurndell said.

“Ko te mate kē ia, kīhai i tae rā anō ki te reo rotarota ki ngā waiata ā-motu.”

“Unfortunately, this did not include the sign language version of the national anthems.”

E ai ki a Hurndell, e kino nei te whakapāha a Spark Sport ki āna kiritaki i pāngia, ā, e mārama ana hoki ki te hirahira o te whaiwāhi atu ki tētahi wheako e pai nei ki te katoa.

Hurndell said Spark Sport unreservedly apologises to impacted customers and understands how important it is to provide an inclusive viewing experience.

“Kua whakapā atu mātou ki tētahi i a Tāngata Turi e whakapāha atu ai ki te hapori Turi ki Aotearia,” hei tāna.

“We’ve been in touch with a representative from Deaf Aotearoa to extend our sincerest apologies to the Deaf community in New Zealand,” she said.

“Haere ake nei, ka whakapau kaha mātou kia whakaatu i te reo rotarota i ā mātou pāhotanga mēnā e wātea ana.”

“We will make sure that we show sign language interpretation on our broadcast whenever available going forward.”

I āpiti atu hoki a Hurndell, kua whakatau kē a Whutupōro o te Ao kia kore e pāho mataora atu i ngā waiata ā-motu rā te tātāwhāinga, nā reira kāhore he take kia whai i ngā kaiwhakawhiti reo rotarota.

Hurndell added World Rugby had advised that there were no further plans to have live performances for the national anthems in the tournament, negating the need for sign language interpreters.