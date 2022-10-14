Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao: He aha au i tangi hotu ai i te tae atu ki te Papa o Eden me te haka a Ngā Mamaku

The Black Ferns added a karanga to their haka before they played Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener.

He Mamaku o mua a Honey Hireme-Smiler, he kaikōrero i Sky Sport, he kaituhi pūrongo i Puna hoki mō te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao

Honey Hireme-Smiler is a former Black Fern, Sky Sport commentator, and Stuff columnist for the Rugby World Cup

HUATAU: E hia kē nei ngā kēmu ki Te Papa o Eden i tae atu au hei kaitautoko, hei kaimahi hoki. Kua whaiwāhi hoki au kia kuhuna te poraka mangu me te tākaro ki reira, engari kāore i pērā te mau o taku wehi i tērā i rangona i te pō Hātarei me te minenga 30,000 neke atu i tū tahi, waiata ai i te waiata ā-motu. I tangi hotu au, he harikoa nōku i tā rātou tū ki te haka.

OPINION: I've been to many games at Eden Park as a supporter, and as a worker. I've also had the privilege to wear the black jersey and play there, but I've never felt the emotion that swept over me on Saturday night when I stood with the 30,000-plus people and joined the Black Ferns to sing the national anthem. It brought me to tears of joy as they performed the haka.

Ko te nuinga o ngā aurongo rā he manawa tau, he harikoa kua roa nei e tārewa ana. I te kitenga i te papa tākaro e kī pai ana, i ngā poi e takahuri ana, i te rongo i te ngunguru me te hiamo e taiāwhio ana i te papa, koia tētahi kōrero ka tuku atu ahau ki taku mokopuna e 6 wiki. Kua whaimana te whutupōro wāhine, ā, he mea hiamo te kite i tana manahua mai, me tana tupu tonu e whāia ai e taku mokopuna ngā tauira pai mēnā ia e kōwhiri i te ara whutupōro.

A lot of that emotion was a sense of relief and true happiness that has been a long time coming. To see the stadium full, to see the poi twirling, to hear the roars and feel the excitement around the stadium was a moment in history that I will tell my new 6-week-old granddaughter about. That women’s rugby is valued, it's exciting and it has come to fruition and will continue to evolve and grow so that one day if she chooses to play rugby she will have plenty of role models to look up to.

E kainamu ana te mutunga wiki, he nui tonu ngā kōrero:

Heading into this weekend's second round there is plenty to discuss:

He aha ngā hua o te kēmu whakatuwhera a Ngā Mamaku, he aha hoki te pānga ki te putanga o tōna ihu? | What can we take from the Black Ferns' opening performance and what does it mean for their title hopes?

Me wareware i Ngā Mamaku te haurua hāora i te ihu o te kēmu. I pānekeneke te tīmatanga, tē taea te pupuru ki te pōro, te koke whakamua rānei. Engari anō a Ahitereiria, i kino te hanga, i āta whakaaro, ā, ka tae ana te 30 meneti, kua toru kē āna piro.

The opening half-hour was one to forget for the Black Ferns. They made a very shaky start and were unable to hold possession and gain any decent territory. Australia, meanwhile, were relentless and clinical and had three tries to show for it by the 30-minute mark.

Ko te painga, i whai piro a Joanah Ngan-Woo e tau ai te mauri, anā, ahakoa i 17-12 te hinganga o Ngā Mamaku i te hauruatanga o te kēmu, i puta atu i ngā wharau me te oranga hōu o te hinengaro. I huri te kēmu i te meneti 54, nā ngā kāri kōwhai e rua ki a Ahitereiria, nā whai anō ka eke panuku Ngā Mamaku, ka ora ake te papa tākaro, ka mīeretia katoatia te hoariri.

Thankfully Joanah Ngan-Woo scored a nerve-settling try and at 17-12 down at halftime the Black Ferns were able to come out of the changing sheds with a whole new mindset. Two yellow cards to Australia was the turning point in the 54th minute, and the Black Ferns’ belief skyrocketed again as they went on to light up the stadium to clinch a convincing win against their arch-rivals.

Kua wawe rawa pea te whakatau, engari ka whai ana Ngā Mamaku i te ara tika, tē taea e te hoariri te paku aha. Anō te nui o te pānga i te noho mai hoki a ngā Hine Takiwhitu, ko Stacey Fluhler rātou ko Portia Woodman ko Sarah Hirini, ā, ina rite ana Ngā Mamaku, ka kino nei te patunga ki ngā tahataha.

It may be too early to call yet, but once the Black Ferns found their flow, they were untouchable and unstoppable. The injection of the Sevens Sisters Stacey Fluhler, Portia Woodman and Sarah Hirini has been huge and the Black Ferns’ strike force out wide is lethal once they get on a roll.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ka peka atu a Ruby Tui ki tua o te waonga Wallaroo ki te Papa o Eden. / Ruby Tui scoots clear of the Wallaroos defence at Eden Park.

Ko wai te tino toki i kitea i Ngā Mamaku? | Who impressed most among the Black Ferns?

Me mihi ka tika ki a Ruby Tui. I kaha tana moto, i rite tonu tana wero i te waonga a Ahitereiria ki āna kawenga 13, āna mita omanga 165, tana kaupare i ngā kaiwawao e whitu, me te whai i ngā piro e rua hei hoa mō te piro takitoru a Woodman.

It’s hard to go past Ruby Tui. She proved to be a real handful, constantly probing the Australian defensive line with her 13 carries, 165 run metres, beating seven defenders and banking two tries alongside Woodman’s hat-trick.

E whanake tonu ana a Tui i ōna pūkenga, ka mutu, he wairua tōna e kaingākautia nei e ngā ngākau whiwhita o te ao whutupōro.

Tui continues to evolve her skill set and has the personality that every rugby fan has to fall in love with.

Me aha a Wayne Smith i ngā kōwhiringa Wēra, me whai wāhi hoki a wai ki te kapa tīmatanga? | What should Wayne Smith do with selections for Wales and who should get an opportunity in the starting XV?

I kitea te kaha o Wēra i tā rātou kaupare i ngā hoariri Whenua E Ono Kotirana, nā reira koia tēnei te pakanga o ngā whakaihuwaka puna A hei ā Hanarei. Me pai ake tā Ngā Mamaku tīmatanga, ā, e tinga ana hoki ka panoni a Smith e whai wāhi ai ngā kaitākaro pēnei i a Renee Wickliffe, te toki takiwhitu Theresa Fitzpatrick, me ngā pōtiki Ariana Bayler rāua ko Tanya Kalounivale.

Wales showed character to hold off Six Nations rivals Scotland so this is the battle of the unbeaten pool A teams on Sunday. The Black Ferns will need a much better start and we are likely to see Smith make some changes to give players like veteran Renee Wickliffe, sevens star Theresa Fitzpatrick and young guns Ariana Bayler and Tanya Kalounivale some much needed game time.

Me kawatau tātou ka uaua tonu te pakanga ki a Wēra, he nui nō ngā kaioma ō rātou, ka mutu, e matatū ana, he pūkenga hoki e roa ai te tākaro kia pēhia te hoariri, e hua ai ko te piro.

Expect this game to be another hard-fought tussle as Wales have some big ball runners, and have the endurance and skillset to play long phases of play to build pressure and turn it into points.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Me whai wāhi a Ariana Bayler ki a Wēra, hei tā Honey Hireme-Smiler. / Ariana Bayler should be given an opportunity against Wales, writes Honey Hireme-Smiler.

Nō te mātaki i tā Ingarangi haurua tuarua kaha ki a Whīti, ka uaua ake te patu i a rātou i tā mātou i whakapae? | After watching England's dominant second half against Fiji, will they be even harder to beat than we first thought?

Kīhai rānei i pai te tīmatanga a ngā Rōiho Whero, engari i whakaatu i ōna uaua ki a Whīti, nā wai, nā wai, i motoa 84-19 i te tākarohanga tuatahi a ngā kapa e rua.

The Red Roses didn’t make the best start, either, but flexed their muscles against Fiji with an 84-19 thumping in the first time the two teams had played each other.

I whai wāhi a Whīti ki ngā piro e rua ki a Ingarangi i te haurua tuatahi, kātahi ka kaha werohia, ka tere ake te haurua tuarua, i whāia ngā piro tekau, e mōhio ai te ao e kore te wā e moumou i a rātou.

England allowed Fiji to score two thrilling tries in the first half but then they turned the screws and ramped up the tempo in the second half, piling on 10 tries and showing the world they are not here to muck around.

I kaha, i āta whakaritea rātou, inā rā te kino o te mōro ki ngā hoariri anō. Nā te kapa te tūāpapa i whakatū e taea ai e te rārangi o muri te tū ki mua i te aroaro, e ohiti ai ngā kapa anō.

Their set piece was strong and clinical, and their rolling maul ominous for the other sides. The pack set the foundations for their talented, speedy backline to showcase what they are capable of and they put every team on alert.

Kua 26 ngā toanga ki ngā Rōiho Whero, he mauhanga e whakaatu nei i te take ko rātou te tuatahi i te ao, e whakatūturu ana i te uaua o te pakanga i whakapaengia e mātou.

It’s now a record 26 successive wins for the Red Roses who showed why they are No 1 in the world and look just as tough to beat as we all suspected.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.