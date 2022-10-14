He mea whakaaweawe te Mamaku Awhina Tangen-Wainohu e tāna tama e eke ai ki te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao / Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Wales. Ki hea / Where: Waitākere Stadium, Tāmaki Makaurau. Hei āhea / When: Sunday, October 16, 3:15pm. Pāhotanga mataora / Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Kaiwawao / Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Read this story in English here.

Hei tā te pou waho Mamaku Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, tē aro atu ia ki te umanga whutupōro ā-ao nō te whānautanga mai o tana tama, Hipirini, i te Ākuhata 2020.

Black Ferns prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu says she wasn’t targeting an international rugby career when her son, Hipirini, was born in August 2020.

“Ehara te whāinga kia tū hei Mamaku,” tā te wahine 24 tau nō Heretaunga.

“My goal wasn't actually to become a Black Fern,” the 24-year-old from Hastings says.

“Kia tū kē hei whaea pai rawa atu.”

“It was just to be the best mum I could be.”

Engari kua tū a Tangen-Wainohu hei Mamaku.

Tangen-Wainohu has become a Black Fern, though.

Nō muri i te waiwai o te kamo i te waiata ā-motu, i mua i te kēmu whakatuwhera i te Ipu Whutupōro nō te Hātarei kua taha ake nei ki Te Papa o Eden, i kitea ai te tino taenga ki te kēmu whutupōro wāhine, he 34,235 te rahinga minenga, i tū ake ia ki tāna kēmu tuatoru, i whai piro waiwai i te mīere o Ahitereiria 41-17 e Ngā Mamaku.

After tearing up during the national anthem before last Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup opener at Eden Park, when there was a world record for a women’s rugby match of 34,235, she came off the bench for her third test, scoring a crucial try as the Black Ferns fought back to beat Australia 41-17.

Engari he kōrero i tua atu i āna kawenga kaha, me te wana i riro ai i a ia tāna piro tuatahi i tētahi kēmu pēnei.

But there is more to her story than the powerful carries and strength which led to her first test try.

NZ Rugby/Stuff Ko te pouwaho Mamaku Awhina Tangen-Wainohu me tana tama e rua tau Hiripini, me tana poi, ki Te Papa o Eden nō te Hātarei tata nei. / Black Ferns prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu with her two-year-old son Hipirini and his poi at Eden Park last Saturday night.

Ko Tangen-Wainohu tētahi o te tokorua whaea i te kapa Ipu ā-Ao kua waihape ki te tākaro nō muri mai i te whakawhānau rā te umanga. Ko te pouwaho o muri Renee Wickliffe tērā atu, i toa ai ngā Ipu ā-Ao i te 2010 me te 2017.

Tangen-Wainohu is one of two mothers in the World Cup squad who has returned to play after giving birth in their careers. The other is outside back Renee Wickliffe, who won World Cups in 2010 and 2017.

Hei tāna, ko tana tamaiti, i rua tau i te Ākuhata, te kura o tōna ahi whitawhita e pāuaua ai, e hauora ai anō hoki ia nō muri mai i te whakahaumanutanga pōturi i tētahi iohere punga i paku whawhati tahi me tōna hapūtanga i te nōhanga mohoaotanga. I whānau mai hoki a Hipirini mā te puku.

She says her little boy, who turned two in August, has been her inspiration to get fit and healthy again following a difficult, slow recovery from a partially ruptured Achilles that coincided with her pregnancy in lockdown. Hipirini’s birth was also via C-section.

“E pāuaua ana ōku waewae, engari i te hokinga mai i tēnā, hika, ka mahue taku kiriata i tēnā,” hei tāna.

“I've got quite big legs but coming back from that... man, I wish I videoed it,” she says.

“I te papahoronuku ahau, auē te kino hoki. Anō taku pōturi.

“I was doing burpees and it was so hard. I was super slow.

“Ka mutu, i te ngana hoki au kia pēnā tahi me taku tama.

“And I was trying to manage that with my son.

“I whāngai ū anake, me te pēhitanga hoki. Kua mākona, kua kore e hiahia kia noho ki tāngata kē atu. Ka hāparangi, ka tangi, ka tīoro, ka hotu.”

“He was exclusively breastfed and was really demanding. He was fed and wouldn't really go to anyone else. He would scream and cry, scream and cry.”

I okea tonutia e te pouwaho, me tāna kī mai kua kaha rawa atu ia he pikinga tere nō te ora. I tīmata tāna umanga ā-rohe ki Te Matau a Māui i mua i tāna hikipapa ki Waikato i te 2018.

The loosehead persevered and says she is stronger than ever today after a rapid rise. Her provincial career began with Hawke’s Bay before she moved to Waikato in 2018.

He tautohunga takamuri ia ki te kēmu Super Rugby i waenga i ngā Kahurangi me ngā Rangatira ki Te Papa o Eden i te Mei o tērā tau. I waru marama anake te pakeke o Hipirini, ā, i te whāngai ū tonu a māmā.

She was a late call-up for the first women’s Super Rugby match between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park in May last year. Hipirini was only eight months old and mum was still breastfeeding.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT I tū ake a Awhina Tangen-Wainohu i te tahataha, ka whai piro ai i te kēmu Mamaku nō te Hātarei tata nei ki Te Papa o Eden. / Awhina Tangen-Wainohu came off the bench to score for the Black Ferns in last Saturday’s World Cup opener at Eden Park.

“I mate au kia toro atu i te whakangungu ki a ia, i te whakangungu ki a ia,” hei tāna. Kātahi, i kōwhiria ia kia noho ki te tahataha i te kapa Rangatira.

“I had to go from training to him, training to him,” she says. Then, she was selected for the Chiefs on the bench.

“Tuatahi mai, i tino whakaae au. Kātahi, ka pāngia e te āwangawanga, kia ahatia taku tama.

“At first, I was like shit yeah, mean. Then, I was worried about what I would do with my son.

“He kēmu i te pō, ā, ko taku whakaarotau matua ko te āwangawanga ki a ia, me te pēheatanga o te katoa.

“It was a late game and my main priority was worrying about how I was going to make it work with him.

“Inā ia te kaiora o te kēmu. Inā ia rā hoki te tere me te kaha o te kēmu.

“The match was insane. The speed of the game and the physicality was amazing.

“I taku wehe i te whīra, i hīrere au, i mate au ki te whāngai i taku tama ki te tahataha.”

“As soon as I came off the field, I had a shower and had to go and breastfeed my son on the sideline.”

Ehara i te mea tē kitea āna mahinga i te kapa Rangatira ki tā Waikato terenga Ipu Farah Palmer, he mātua tū nō rātou hei whakaihuwaka wāhine i tērā tau.

Her performances for the Chiefs and in Waikato’s Farah Palmer Cup season, as they became women’s provincial champions for the first time last year, weren’t unnoticed.

I takatū ia ki te tawhiotanga ki te raki i tērā tau, i tae atu hoki ki te taupuni whakangungu o ngā Mamaku i mua i tā rātou kokenga atu ki Ūropi.

She was on standby for last year’s northern tour and attended the Black Ferns’ training camp before they left for Europe.

Engari, he āwangawanga tonu.

However, there was a concern.

“Kāore anō au kia noho kau atu i taku tama kia kotahi te pō. He nōhanga e rua wiki ki Tauranga,” tāna kī mai.

“I had not spent a night away from my son. There was a two-week camp in Tauranga,” she says.

“Kua mate kia mutua taku whāngai ū i a ia.”

“I had to stop breastfeeding him.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ko Awhina Tangen-Wainohu e urutomo ana i te waonga a Nihona hei Mamaku ki te Papa o Eden. / Awhina Tangen-Wainohu charging into Japan’s defence for the Black Ferns at Eden Park.

Nā tōna whānau – tana hoa rangatira Jordan rātou ko tana matua Gordon, ko tana eweewe Aaliyah – a Hiripini i mātua manaaki, i aroha hoki i a Tangen-Wainohu e tāwāhi ana me te kapa Mamaku.

Her whānau – chiefly partner Jordan, her father Gordon and sister Aaliyah – took care of Hipirini while Tangen-Wainohu was away with the Black Ferns for the first time and continue to provide loving support.

“I te noho au ki ngā rekereke o Les Elder rātou ko Portia Woodman, ko Kendra Cocksedge,” tāna kī mai.

“I was rubbing shoulders with Les Elder, Portia Woodman and Kendra Cocksedge,” she says.

“Inā rā te mīharo te wheako, me te tautoko hoki, nā whai anō i hiahia au ki te noho mai ki tēnei ao.”

“The environment was amazing with its support systems and I realised I wanted this.”

I hoki mai te kāpene o mua Elder, i muri i tāna whakawhānau i tāna tamaiti tuatahi i te 2020 kia noho mai ki te kapa tawhio i tērā tau.

Former captain Elder returned after having her first child in 2020 to make last year’s tour squad.

Kīhai a Tangen-Wainohu i hāereere tahi ki Ngā Mamaku ki Ūropi, nō rātou i motoa e Ingarangi me Wīwī, ā, i mahue hoki i a ia te kapa tuatahi o te terenga nei i te Pacific Four Series o Hune.

Tangen-Wainohu didn’t travel with the Black Ferns to Europe, when they were heavily beaten by England and France, and missed the season’s first squad for June’s Pacific Four Series.

He mēneti ōna i nonoke hoki i te kapa Rangatira ki te Super Rugby Aupiki i te Māehe, he wharanga nō te pokohiwi me te iohere kātete, engari i whakangungu tonu ia ki te pokapū Mamaku i Waikato, me tōna kotahi hoki ki tō Kirikiriroa whare kori tinana Movement. E ai ki a ia, ko te mātāmuri te painga kē atu.

She struggled for minutes with the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki in March because of shoulder and hamstring injuries, but she kept training at the Black Ferns’ Waikato hub and on her own at Hamilton’s Movement gym. She says the latter was the best thing.

Koia, koia. I tīmata ki tāna umanga whutupōro hei rangatahi ki Te Kura Tuarua o Karamu, nā wai, nā wai, i tīpakona ia i ngā kēmu o Ākuhata ki a Ahitereiria, ā, i ekea ki tana tīmatanga i tua atu i te tahataha i tā Ngā Mamaku toanga 52-5 e pupuru tonu ai ki te Ipu O’Reilly ki Ōtautahi.

So it was. After starting rugby as a teenager at Karamu High School, she was picked for August’s tests against Australia and made her debut off the bench when the Black Ferns won 52-5 to retain the O’Reilly Cup in Christchurch.

“I pupū ake ngā tini aurongo. I tā mātou omanga ki te whīra, i mau katoa te wehi, i te tangi au i te waiata ā-motu me te haka,” hei tāna.

“All the emotions came up. When we ran out, I was completely emotional, crying, with the national anthem and the haka,” she says.

I te Ipu ā-Ao, ka kitea noa iho tāna tama ā muri i ngā kēmu, hei ngā wīkene hoki, engari koia pea tētahi o ngā painga o te tātāwhāinga kaha e ono wiki te roa.

In the World Cup, she will only see her son after matches and on weekends, but it’s the best release from an intense six-week tournament.

He mana wahine Māori o Ngāti Kahungungu, e hiahia ana ia kia tū kē hei whaea pai rawa atu “ki tua atu i te whīra”.

A proud Māori woman affiliated to the Ngāti Kahungunu iwi, she wants to be the best mum “I can be off the field”.

Ki te whīra, ko tāna, “homai te pōro, e kaingākau ana au ki te oma”.

On it, she says “give me the ball and I love to run it up”.

“He taitamarikitanga kahukura tōku – kāhore he tokomaha i taku whānau i kairangi i te hākinakina, i te ao whānui rānei – nā reira, he mea hirahira ki ahau taku whai i tētahi taumata e noho ai hei tauira ki āku eweewe rātou ko tāku tama, me te kī ‘e oti i a koe ngā mea katoa’.”

“Coming from a very colourful childhood – not a lot of people in my whānau have excelled in sport or life in general – and having a platform I can use, where I can be a role model for my siblings and my son to say ‘you can do anything’, is so special.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.