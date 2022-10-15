E whakanuia ana ngā toki irawhiti a Pōneke i te whakatū 'āhuru mōwai' i tētahi wā kāhore he wāhi anō

Nā Chrissy Witoko te Evergreen Coffee House me te Nutcracker i whakahaere. / Chrissy Witoko used to run the Evergreen Coffee House and the Nutcracker which were on Vivian St, creating jobs and a safe place for the queer community during the 80s and 90s.

He kaha nō tētahi tokorua takatāpui rangatira, ko Chrissy Witoko rāua ko Carmen Rupe, i huri ai tō Pōneke takiwā rama-whero ki tētahi āhuru kahukura. Āianei, kitea paruhi ai ngā huarahi i rangatira ai rāua i ngā tūru e rua e whakanui ana i ngā kuīni nei. He pūrongo nā HANNA MCCALLUM.

The transition of Wellington’s red-light district into a rainbow precinct is due in large part to the work of two takatāpui icons, Chrissy Witoko and Carmen Rupe. Now, two benches memorialising the queens offer the best view of the streets they once reigned. HANNA MCCALLUM reports.

Read this story in English here.

I ngā ngahurutau 1980 me 90, i te aukatinga o ngā kuaha e ia wharekai, ia pāpara kāuta, ia karapu hoki, i te ngū o ngā huarahi, tērā tētahi wāhi i mōhiotia whānuitia kua tuwhera tonu.

In the 1980s and 90s, when every other cafe, bar and club in Wellington closed its doors and the streets went quiet, there was one place everyone knew would still be open.

READ MORE:

* Event-packed day to close Pride festival in Wellington

* Portrait of Wellington transgender legend Carmen Rupe to join national gallery collection

* Painting Wellington street with pride



Ka tōpū katoa ngā kaitōrangapū, ngā kaiaparau, ngā kaihautū tekehī, ngā mema kēnge, ngā kaimahi manaakitanga, ngā kuīni, ngā kairau, me ngā tāngata kahukura anō e kimi tonu ana i ō rātou ana, e rapu ana i ō rātou iho, ki te Evergreen Coffee House ki te Huarahi o Vivian.

Politicians, bureaucrats, taxi drivers, gang members, hospitality staff, drag queens, street workers and all the other mismatched night owls still figuring out who they were and who they wanted to be would gather at Evergreen Coffee House on Vivian St.

Ko te Evergreen tētahi wharekai kawhe iti, hanga tawhito nei, i kākāriki te peitatia, me tētahi matapihi rahi o mua, he pūrama aurongo hoki. Noho ai tētahi pouaka waiata ki te kokonga, me ngā taonga pakupaku i kohia i ngā toa tukurua e hōrapa nei.

The Evergreen was a small, old school cafe, painted green with a big front shop window, lit with mood lighting. A jukebox occupied a corner and small knick-knacks collected from secondhand shops were dotted around.

Tērā te mea whakamīharo rawa atu ko ngā whakaahua me ngā kāri pakihi o ngā manuhiri i ngā ngahurutau i mua, kua whakakao ki tētahi toi piripiri ki ngā pakitara.

Most striking were the photos and business cards of all those who visited over the decades, pieced together in a collage on the walls.

Tērā te kaipupuru Chrissy Witoko (Ngāti Kahungunu) e noho ana ki te papa o runga, ka tuku kaputī ki āna kiritaki – i ētahi wā, he wihikī ki te kētara – ka inu mā ngā kapu Arcoroc, me ngā “hanawiti tōhi papai rawa atu i te tāone”.

Living upstairs, proprietor Chrissy Witoko (Ngāti Kahungunu) would offer her patrons a cup of coffee – sometimes with a drop of whisky in the pot – served in Arcoroc cups, along with “the best toasted sandwiches in town”.

“I mōhio te katoa e taea ana te whakatā kau ki reira,” hei tā Glenda Hughes, tētahi pirihimana rangatahi ki Pōneke i ngā tau 1970, nōna i tūtaki ki a Witoko.

“Everybody knew that you could just relax there,” says Glenda Hughes, who was a young police officer in Wellington in the 1970s when she first met Witoko.

KEVIN STENT I whakanuia a Chrissy Witoko and Carmen Rupe. / Chrissy Witoko and Carmen Rupe – two icons of Wellington’s rainbow and takatāpui communities – were honoured with the unveiling of two memorial seats on the corner of Cuba and Vivian Streets. Glenda Hughes and Syemon Witoko unveil the seat dedicated to his sister Chrissy.

“Kua mōhio te katoa, kua haumaru koe, ka mutu, i aua rā kua hanga uaua te whai [i tērā],” tā Hughes kī mai ināianei.

“Everyone knew that you were safe there and in those days [that] was quite hard to find,” Hughes says now.

He āhuru mōwai ki te katoa, ina koa ngā hapori kahukura, takatāpui hoki o Pōneke. Kīhai i takitahi te toa a Witoko.

It was a haven for anyone, but particularly for Wellington’s rainbow and takatāpui (LGBTQIA+ and gender diverse) community. And Witoko wasn’t alone in providing it.

Ko rāua ko Carmen Rupe (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Heke-a-Wai) tētahi tokorua kuīni takatāpui ki Pōneke. E hia kē nei ā rāua pakihi puta noa i te tāone nō te whiore o ngā tau 60 ki te ihu o ngā 2000, i whakawhiwhi ai i te mahi ki te hapori irawhiti, i rongo ai rātou i te wairuapai – he tuatahitanga ki te tokomaha.

She and Carmen Rupe (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Heke-a-Wai) were two of Wellington’s takatāpui queens. They ran multiple businesses around the city between the late 60s and early 2000s, providing jobs for the transgender community – for many of them their first – and a sense of belonging.

I hemo a Witoko i te 2002, ā, i hemo a Rupe i te 2011. Kua whakarangatiratia kētia a Rupe ki ngā rama whakawhiti mā raro hanga-Carmen te āhua ki te huarahi o Cuba.

Witoko died in 2002 and Rupe in 2011. Rupe is already memorialised with the Carmen -shaped pedestrian cross lights on Cuba St.

Stuff Carmen Rupe was a trailblazing transgender woman who will be honoured in a new exhibition at the NZ Portrait Gallery from September 18.

Āianei, kua maharatia rāua ki ngā tūru whakamaumahara e rua, i te kokonga i ngā huarahi o Vivian me Cuba – ki reira ā rātou tini mahi.

Now, they are being remembered with two memorial benches on the corner of Vivian and Cuba streets – where they did so much work.

Hanga 70 ngā tāngata, tae noa ki ngā hoa, te whānau, me ngā kaitōrangapū i tōpū ki te huranga i ngā tūru i te ihu o te marama nei.

About 70 people, including friends, family and politicians gathered for the unveiling of the benches earlier this month.

“Tārake te kite i te ngākau māhaki me te aroha ki a Chrissy rāuatahi ki Carmen, ā, he mea whakaaweawe i a mātou,” hei tā te kaihautū o Pride NZ Gareth Watkins, nā rāua ko tāna tāne, te kaihautū anō Roger Smith, i whakarewa te huatau nei.

“The warmth and the love shown to both Chrissy and Carmen was so evident, that really inspired us,” said Pride NZ director Gareth Watkins, who spearheaded the idea with husband and fellow director Roger Smith.

I tua atu hoki i te whakapeto ngoi a te tokorua, ko tā ngā tūru nei he whakamana i te hunga takatāpui, kahukura hoki i āianei, tā Watkins.

Beyond memorialising the pair’s tireless work, the benches were also a way to affirm takatāpui and rainbow people today, Watkins said.

Ans Westra/Stuff Ko Carmen Rupe mā ki Purple Onion ki Cuba St, Pōneke. / Carmen Rupe and others at the Purple Onion in Cuba St, Wellington. Rupe used to run Carmen’s International Coffee House on Vivian St. Photo by Ans Westra, 1973.

“I hiahia mātou ki tētahi wāhi i Pōneke hei āhuru mēnā koe e noho ana ki ngā hapori takatāpui, kahukura rānei, he wāhi e oti ai i a koe te hīkoi rā ngā tūru nei me te mōhio kua kore koe e takitahi... e kitea ai koe.”

“We wanted to have something in Wellington where if you were a member of takatāpui rainbow communities, you could have a touch stone, you could walk past these seats and feel that you weren’t alone... and see yourself reflected.”

I tū hoki te whakanuitanga i te Wiki kia Mataara ki te Hauora ā-Hinengaro. I te tau nei, ko te tāhū ko te tūhono ki ngā tāngata me ngā wāhi e hāpai nei i a koe – hei pikinga waiora.

The commemoration coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week. This year’s theme was to reconnect with the people and places that lift you up – hei pikinga waiora.

“Ka hīkoi ana te tangata rā ēnei tūru, ka kitea ngā kupu irawhiti takatāpui... ā, ahakoa pea tē mōhio ki a Carmen, ki a Chrissy rānei, ko te manako ka whai hononga ki a rātou,” tā Watkins kōrero.

“When people can walk past the seats, they can see the words irawhiti takatāpui (transgender rainbow Māori)…and even if they don’t know Carmen or Chrissy, hopefully irawhiti takatāpui will resonate with them,” Watkins said.

Supplied Inā te whakaehu tāngata i whakapoapoa e Carmen International Coffee Lounge. / Carmen International Coffee Lounge attracted a variety of people, including politicians and businessmen, creating visibility for the community.

Hei tā ngā kaipupuru o te pāpara kāuta S & M’s ki te huarahi o Cuba, Mal rāua ko Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan, i mōhio hoki ki a Rupe rāua ko Witoko, he tokomaha ā rāua kiritaki i mōhio ki a rāua e kōrerotia tonutia nei rāua.

Mal and Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan, owners of Cuba St cocktail bar S & M’s, who knew both Rupe and Witoko, said many of their customers knew them and still spoke of them today.

“Auē te mīharo... Te aroha, te kino rānei, kua mōhiotia rāua e te marea,” te kī a Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan.

“It’s amazing ... Love or hate, people knew them,” Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan says.

Heoti, he “tino whakaute” ki te nuinga, hei tā Mal Kennedy-Vaughan. “I whawhai rāua kia pēnei ai mātou i ēnei rā... I mōrehu tonu, ā, he mōrehu rāua.”

But mostly, they had “utmost respect”, Mal Kennedy-Vaughan says. “They fought to where we got today ... They survived it all, they were survivors.”

E mahara ana a Hughes ki tā Witoko hūnuku mai i Heretaunga ki Pōneke i te whiore o ngā tau 1950, i mahi ai hei kaiwhakahaere, hei kaihautū ki ngā pāpara kāuta me ngā karapu i te tāone.

Hughes remembers when Witoko moved from Hastings to Wellington in the late 1950s and worked as a manager and hostess in bars and clubs in the city.

Ka tari a Witoko i ngā kōtiro rangatahi ki tētahi tēpu mēnā i whakarērea te kāinga, ka hokona ai tētahi hanawiti tōhu, ka waeahia a Hughes, te pirihimana.

Witoko would take young girls who had run away from home to a table, buy them all a toasted sandwich and call Hughes, the cop.

“Kātahi ka noho tahi māua, ka kōrero ki a rāua kia whakarite i te waihape ki te kāinga, he whakapae nōna kua taiohi rawa rātou, ā, ehara i te wāhi tika ki a rātou... Koia te tino tīmatanga,” tā Hughes toutou i ngā ahi o maumahara.

“Then I would come up and sit down and talk to them and arrange for them to be taken home because she thought they were too young and it wasn’t really the place for them…That’s where it really started,” Hughes recalls.

KEVIN STENT He tohu maumahara ki a Chrissy Witoko i tētahi o ngā tūru. / A plaque on one of the benches for Chrissy Witoko.

He hoa takatāpui rāua ko Witoko. He hoa piri a Hughes rāua ko tō Witoko tungāne, Syemon, ka mutu, koni atu i ngā tau e 20 rāua piri tahi nei.

She and Witoko became friends for life. Hughes and Witoko’s brother, Syemon​, are partners and have been together for more than 20 years.

Nā Witoko te Evergreen Coffee House i whakatū i te 1984. I rite tonu tana hīkoi ki tua i te kokonga i tana whare kawhe, ki te huarahi o Marion – he wāhanga o tō te tāone takiwā rama-whero i taua wā – ka hihiratia ngā kōhine e mahi ana ki ngā huarahi, ka rāhiritia ai rātou ki te Evergreen, kai kawhe ai.

Witoko established Evergreen Coffee House in 1984. She would often walk around the corner from her cafe to Marion St – part of the city’s red-light district at the time – check on the girls working on the street and invite them back to the Evergreen for a cup of coffee.

Kīhai a Witoko i mahi hei kairau, engari i manaaki ia i ngā kōhine i pēnā, waihoki ngā tāne takatāpui i whakarērea e ō rātou whānau – ko ngā tāngata “rāwaho puta noa i a Pōneke”, e ai ki a Hughes.

Witoko never worked on the streets herself, but she catered for the girls who did, as well as gay men rejected from their families – people who were “disenfranchised around Wellington”, Hughes says.

“He tokomaha i te tāone i āhua mokemoke, ā, i tōpū rātou ki te Evergreen, koia tō rātou wāhi.”

“There were a lot of people who were fairly lonely in the city, and they all used to congregate at the Evergreen, that was their place.”

Engari, ahakoa tōna ngākau māhaki, i kaha tonu tā Witoko whakahaere i te toa. Kīhai i paku whakaae te whanonga kino. Mēnā tētahi i hapa, e kore rawa e tōaitia.

But as welcoming as she was, Witoko also ran the shop with an iron fist. Bad behaviour was not tolerated. If one was unfortunate enough to make the mistake, they were sure not to repeat it.

KEVIN STENT He āhua 70 ngā tāngata i tae ki te huranga i te 1 o Oketopa e whakanuia ai ngā kuīni takatāpui. Ko Andy Foster, matau, te koromatua i taua wā. / About 70 people attended the unveiling ceremony on October 1 to commemorate the takatāpui queens. Andy Foster, right, was still mayor at the time.

“E taumaha ana te whakaahua i tana whakahaerehia tērā wāhi, engari te āhua nei i pai katoa, ka mutu i roa te oranga,” tā Hughes.

“It’s very hard to describe how she sort of ran that place but it seemed to run very smoothly and it ran for a long, long time,” Hughes says.

Engari anō a Rupe, “i tua atu o tāwauwau”.

Rupe on the other hand was “out there”.

“I pai mutunga tana tautoko i a Pōneke kia whakamanahia te hapori irawhiti, ko ia rā te kaihautū matua, ka mutu, ko Chrissy kē hei momo tuarongo, i waia ake ki te oranga ā-pāpori.”

“She did a very good job at assisting Wellington to accept the trans community, she was definitely the lead on that, and Chrissy was more in the background and more social welfare-conscious.”

He wā hoki i noho ai a Rupe ki Poihākena, mahi ai hei kōhine whakaaturanga, i mua i tāna hikipapa ki Pōneke i te 1967.

Rupe spent some time in Sydney, working as a show girl, before moving to Wellington in 1967.

E mahara ana tētahi kūini anō, tōna hoa Jacquie Grant ki te tūtakinga ki a Rupe, i tētahi karapu ki Poihākena.

Fellow drag queen and friend Jacquie Grant recalls first meeting Rupe in a nightclub in Sydney.

Supplied Ko Malcolm Kennedy-Vaughan, te tuarua i te matau, me Carmen Rupe ki tōna mauī. / Malcolm Kennedy-Vaughan, pictured second from the right in the 70s, with Carmen Rupe on his left. Malcolm used to frequent Carmen's International Coffee Lounge as a young gay man.

“I waiwaiā katoa ia, he tangata whakakite,” tā Grant maharatanga.

“She was absolutely stunning looking and always on show,” Grant says.

Engari i kīia ai he taihara te whakakākahu whakarākei i Poihākena i taua wā, ka mutu, he rite tonu ngā urutomo a ngā pirihimana.

But being dressed in drag was considered a crime in Sydney at the time and police raids were common.

Tērā tētahi wā kua mahara a Grant ki tana noho ki te whare o Rupe, kaputī ana, ka urutomo mai ngā pirihimana.

Once, Grant recalled sitting in Rupe’s flat, having a cup of tea, when cops burst in.

“I uru mā te kūaha o mua, i puta mātou mā te kūaha o muri, kāore hoki i aukati tā mātou oma, kei mauheretia mātou. I anga pēnā a Carmen, i anga pērā mātou ko ētahi atu.”

“They were coming in the front door, we’re all running out the back door and we didn’t stop running that time because they’d throw you in jail. Carmen went one way, and myself and others, the other way.”

KEVIN STENT I mōhio ngā kaipupuru o te pāpara kāuta S & M’s, a Mal rāua ko Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan, ki a Rupe rāua ko Witoko, he tokomaha ngā kiritaki i mōhio ki a rāua e kōrerotia tonutia nei rāua. / Mal and Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan, owners of Cuba St cocktail bar S & M’s, knew both Rupe and Witoko, and say many of their customers still speak of them today.

Ka taka ngā wiki, ka hoki atu a Rupe ki Aotearoa, i tere tau ai ki Pōneke, i whakatū i a Carmen’s International Coffee Lounge ki 86 Vivian St, me te karapu Balcony ki te kokonga o ngā huarahi o Victoria me Harris. Nāna hoki tētahi whare kairau i whakahaere ki Miramar, waihoki ētahi toa taonga tawhito.

A few weeks later, Rupe moved back to Aotearoa and quickly established herself in Wellington, opening Carmen’s International Coffee Lounge at 86 Vivian St and the Balcony nightclub on the corner of Victoria and Harris streets. She also ran a brothel in Miramar and several antique shops.

E mahara ana a Mal Kennedy-Vaughan ki tā Rupe whare kawhe me tōna tāhū Īhipa, tae noa ki ngā pakoko sphinx, “ngā peitatanga rerekē” ki te pepa pakitara, me ngā pūrama whero e iri ana i te tuanui. “He whenumitanga i ngā mea katoa.”

Mal Kennedy-Vaughan remembers Rupe’s coffee lounge had an Egyptian theme with sphinx statues, “bizarre paintings” on the wallpaper and bright red lanterns hanging from the ceiling. “It was a mix match of everything.”

Me he rangatahi takatāpui ia, koia tōna “āhuru mōwai”.

As a young gay teenager, it was his “safe haven”.

KEVIN STENT He tohu maharatanga ki tētahi o ngā tūru mō Carmen Rupe. / A plaque on one of the benches for Carmen Rupe.

Kua whakarākei katoa a Rupe, waihoki āna kaimahi, te nuinga o rātou he kuīni whakarākei, he tāne takatāpui rānei.

Rupe would be elaborately dressed, as would her staff, most of whom were drag queens or gay men.

Hei tā Mal Kennedy-Vaughan, i tautoko a Rupe i ngā kuīni rangatahi i mahi hei kairau, mā te whakawhiwhi mahi, i tautoko rānei i te hunga i mahi tonu hei kairau kia tūtaki ki ngā kiritaki i tāna whare kawhe.

Mal Kennedy-Vaughan said Rupe helped the young queens working on the streets by taking them on as staff, or helped those who continued in sex work to meet clients in her coffee lounge.

E kōrero ana a Chris Brickell mō te tikanga ki tāna pukapuka Mates and Lovers: A History of Gay New Zealand: “He kapu hurirapa mēnā he aitanga taearo, ki tōna taha mēnā me irawhiti, he kuīni whakarākei rānei, me te pereti ki raro mēnā i te whaiwhai te kiritaki i tētahi hoa takatāpui”.

Chris Brickell describes the protocol is his book Mates and Lovers: A History of Gay New Zealand: “A cup upside down for heterosexual sex, on its side for a transsexual or drag queen, and underneath the saucer if the customer sought a gay liaison”.

He hunga noho “whakarunga i te papapori waenga” i tae atu ki Carmen’s International Coffee Lounge, tā Grant kī mai.

The crowd at Carmen’s International Coffee Lounge was “sort of upper-middle class”, Grant says.

“He kaipakihi [rātou], he kaitōrangapū... i hiahia ki tētahi pō Hātarei wana nei, ki te aha atu rānei, nā kua toro atu ki tā Cārmen kia kai kawhe me te hanawiti tōhi.”

“[They] were businessmen, politicians... out for a titillating Saturday night out or something and they’d go to Carmen’s for a coffee and a toasted sandwich.”

I whakamanahia, i whakanuia a Rupe e te hapori takatāpui, i hapahapai i te whakahōunga i ngā ture mō te takatāpui me te materoto, i tono hoki ia hei koromatua o Pōneke i te 1977.

Rupe won visibility and acceptance for the queer community, advocated for homosexual and abortion law reform, even ran for mayor of Wellington in 1977.

“Ko ngā kuīni whakarākei te kanohi kitea o te whakahōu ture, i tārake te tautuhi,” tā Grant kīnga. “He makawe ki te toi o ngā rangi, he putiputi ki ngā makawe... e ūhia ana ki ngā tae katoa o te uenuku, i hiahia pū [a Carmen] kia menemene atu, kia mihi hoki ki ngā tāngata katoa.”

“Drag queens were the face of law reform, they were easily identifiable,” Grant said. “With hair up to the heavens, flowers in her hair … and wearing every colour of the rainbow, [Carmen] always made a point of smiling and greeting everyone she passed.”

KEVIN STENT I tae atu ngā whānau me ngā hoa o Chrissy Witoko rāua ko Carmen Rupe, rātou ko ngā kaitōrangapū, ko ngā kaikaunihera ki te whakanuitanga. / Family and friends of Chrissy Witoko and Carmen Rupe, as well as politicians and councillors gathered for the ceremony.

Nō te hemonga o Witoko i aukatia ai te Evergreen Coffee House, kātahi i kaingia e te ahi. Kua whakakapia ki tētahi toa Subway, me ngā whare. He whare inoi Salvation Army me tētahi pakihi whakatairanga ki te wāhi i nōhia e te Coffee Lounge.

The Evergreen Coffee House closed its doors after Witoko died and was then gutted in a fire. An apartment building and Subway sandwich shop have taken its place. A marketing agency and Salvation Army church operate in the area where Carmen’s Coffee Lounge once was.

“He ao anō ēnā wāhi,” tā Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan kōrero mai.

“They were a different world, those places,” Scotty Kennedy-Vaughan says

Stuff E rangona tonutia ana ngā wairua o Carmen Rupe rāua ko Chrissy Witoko e ngā hapori kahukura, takatāpui hoki o Pōneke i ēnei rā. / Carmen Rupe and Chrissy Witoko’s legacy is felt by those in rainbow and takatāpui communities in Wellington today.

E maumahara ana a Hughes ki te whakaparahakotanga me te whakahāweatanga i aua rā, engari e whakapono ana ia he wāhi nui ō Witoko rāua ko Rupe i te whakamanatanga i te hapori takatāpui.

Hughes remembers the harassment and prejudice of the time, but she is adamant Witoko and Rupe played a huge role in winning acceptance for the queer community.

Kīhai a Witoko i aruaru i te rongonuitanga, engari e whakapono ana a Hughes kua amaru ia i te whakatūnga i ngā nōhanga.

Witoko never sought the limelight but Hughes believed she would feel dignified by the installation of the benches.

“He nui te whakahāwea i unuhia i Pōneke... e tērā hunga irawhiti... ā, i pēnā nā tā rātou whakatū i ngā wāhi pēnā,” tā Hughes.

“That group of trans people…took a lot of the prejudice out of Wellington and I think they did that by creating those spaces,” Hughes said.

“Kāore i ngāwari ki a rātou i ērā rā, engari i māia, i kaha, i atamai, i whanake tonu.”

“It wasn’t easy in those days for them, but they were brave, strong, clever and they continued.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.