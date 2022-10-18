Ka hao ake tā Rob Ruha 35 hei tino waiata ki ngā APRA Silver Scrolls

Te Ao Māori singing sensation Rob Ruha (Ngāti Porou/Te Whānau a Apanui) is bringing together 20 rangatahi from the Horouta Waka region in Te Tairāwhiti for a special project called 'Ka Hao'. East Coast reporter Te Kuru Dewes caught up with Rob Ruha about

I hōrapa pai tā Rob Ruha me Ka Hao waiata 35 i te 2021, nā whai anō kua puta te ihu i te Tohu Silver Scroll 2022 – e whakatūturu nei i te waiata hei tino ki Aotearoa i te tau kua hori.

Rob Ruha and Ka Hao’s waiata 35, which became a viral sensation in 2021, has won the 2022 Silver Scroll Award – cementing the song’s place as New Zealand’s best of the past year.

I tukuna te tohu matua ki a Ka Hao me Ruha, rātou tahi ko te ope waiata o Te Tairāwhiti, ko ngā kaitito ko Kaea Hills, ko Te Amorutu Broughton, ko Ainsley Tai, ko Dan Martin, ko Whenua Patuwai.

The big award of the night was presented to Ka Hao and Ruha, together with the Te Tairāwhiti choir and songwriters Kaea Hills, Te Amorutu Broughton, Ainsley Tai, Dan Martin, and Whenua Patuwai.

Supplied Kua puta te ihu o tā Rob Ruha waiata 35 i te Tohu Silver Scroll 2022. / Rob Ruha's waiata 35 took the big award at the 2022 Silver Scroll Awards.

I mīeretia ngā toki whiringa toa e whā anō e te waiata, tae noa ki te whakaihuwaka o 2021 Troy Kingi, me te whakaihuwaka o 2018 Marlon Williams. I whakataetae hoki a Tami Neilson me There’s a Tuesday i te tohu matua, e whakanui ana i te kairangi o te titonga waiata i Aotearoa.

The song beat out four other finalists including 2021 winner Troy Kingi and 2018 winner Marlon Williams. Tami Neilson and There's a Tuesday were also in the running for the coveted award, which celebrates excellence in Aotearoa songwriting and composition.

Hanga 500 ngā toki o te ahumahi, me ngā kaitoi i tae atu ki te hui i tō Tāmaki Makaurau Spark Arena i te pō Tūrei. I muri i te whakapuaki i te tohu matua o te pō i whakamīeretia te minenga e Stan Walker rāua ko Hamo Dell.

An estimated 500 industry members and artists attended the ceremony at Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday night. The announcement of the evening’s major accolade was followed by a performance by Stan Walker and Hamo Dell.

Nō te tau 1965 kua whakanuia te tohu nei. Kua whaiwāhi a Ruha me Ka Hao ki ngā whakaihuwaka o mua, tae noa ki a Marlon Williams rātou ko Lorde, ko Neil Finn, ko Dave Dobbyn, ko Bic Runga, ko Che Fu, ko Scribe.

The annual award has been presented since 1965. Ruha and Ka Hao join previous winners including Marlon Williams, Lorde, Neil Finn, Dave Dobbyn, Bic Runga, Che Fu and Scribe.

I hōrapa pai tā Rob Ruha me Ka Hao waiata 35 i ngā pae pāpori i te 2021. Tērā te waiata rawe rirerire – he whakamiha i te huarahi matua e tāmokohia nei Te Tai Rāwhiti – kua koni atu te 12 miriona ngā tirohanga i TikTok.

35 went viral on social media when it was released in 2021. The catchy tune – a nod to the highway that runs along the East Coast – garnered more than 12 million views on TikTok.

I tukuna hoki te tohu Maioha, e whakanuia nei te kairangi o te titonga waiata Māori. Ko Te Iho te whakaihuwaka, he waiata nā ngā toki whiringa toa Aja rāua ko Byllie-Jean, me te kaitito Chris Wethey.

Also awarded during the ceremony was the Maioha Award, which celebrates excellence in Māori songwriting. The winning waiata was Te Iho by first time finalists Aja and Byllie-Jean and songwriter Chris Wethey.

Tērā hoki te tangata Reuben Jelleyman kua toru ngā tautapanga, heoti kotahi te putanga ihu, ā, nāna Te Tohu Auaha, i whiwhi i āna mahi ope tuatini Catalogue.

Three-time nominee but first time winner, Reuben Jelleyman won the SOUNZ contemporary award/Te Tohu Auaha for his orchestral work Catalogue.

I tae te Tohu Pūmana i te tau nei ki a Horomona Horu rāua ko Dana Lund i ngā puoro ki te tino kiriata o 2022 Whina, e kōrerohia nei te ao o Whina Cooper.

Best original music in a feature/Tohu Pūmanawa was won this year by Horomona Horu and Dana Lund for the score on the critically-acclaimed 2022 film Whina which tells the story of Dame Whina Cooper.

I tukuna hoki ki a Diggy Dupé rātou ko Jonathon Crayford, ko Joel Tashkoff, ko Troy Kingi i Te Tohu Paerangi i ngā puoro ki te terenga Panthers.

Diggy Dupé, Jonathon Crayford, Joel Tashkoff and Troy Kingi were presented with the best original music in a series/Tohu Paerangi for soundtrack to the Panthers series.

I tae rā anō ngā kaiwhakangahau ki a IA me Sianne, me ngā kaikōrero ki te Minita Carmen Sepuloni, te korokoro tuī Bic Runga, me ngā kākā wahanui, Chelsea Winstanley rāua ko Tweedie Waititi.

Performers during the ceremony included IA and Sianne and among the award presenters were Minister of Arts, Culture, and Heritage Carmen Sepuloni, award-winning songwriter Bic Runga, Chelsea Winstanley and Tweedie Waititi.

Kei te āhua o te kairangi o te titonga waiata ake te tohu Silver Scroll e whakawāngia ai, kaua kē tōna ekenga ki ngā tūtohinga, āna hokonga rānei.

The annual Silver Scroll award is judged on songwriting excellence, rather than chart success and sales.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.