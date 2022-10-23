Lucky Dip on the Road: Kua eke tā Whakaata Māori kēmu ā-whānau ki ngā taumata kē atu

Lucky Dip on the Road debuts on Whakaata Maori at 8pm on Sunday, October 23.

AROTAKENGA: Kua pai kē atu tā Whakaata Māori hōtaka kēmu ā-whānau.

REVIEW: Whakaata Māori’s most magnificent whānau-friendly game show has just got even better.

Read this story in English here.

Kua whakapoapoa a Lucky Dip i ngā minenga o Aotearoa me ōna kēmu hanga hukihuki nei, ōna pukuhohe ngāwari hoki nō tāna whakakitenga tuatahi i ngā marama 18 ki muri, ā, kua whanake haere hei momo hōu o It’s In the Bag, nā tana puta i te taupuni i Tāmaki, me te tawhio i te motu whānui.

Lucky Dip, which has been charming Kiwi audiences with its low-budget, No.8-wire style gaming and down-to-earth humour since its debut 18 months ago, has upped its credentials as the modern-day answer to It’s In the Bag by breaking out of the Auckland studio and touring throughout the motu.

Maori TV Lucky Dip debuted on Māori TV in May last year.

Ko te hua ko Lucky Dip on the Road (e pāho atu ana hei te 8pm i te pō nei), ā, kua ōrite tonu tana āhuatanga i hanumitia ai te patapatai ngāwari, te Double Dare, me The Cube, heoti e whakaatu ana i ētahi o ngā hapori iti nei o Aotearoa (mai i Ōtaki ki Ōhope, me Kaikōura ki Kaitāia), ka mutu, i ētahi wā, ka whakanuia hoki ngā tāngata mīharo o reira.

The resulting Lucky Dip on the Road (which debuts tonight at 8pm) not only retains the same charming combination of easy quiz-meets-Double Dare and The Cube, but also showcases Aotearoa’s smaller communities (everywhere from Ōtaki to Ōhope and Kaikōura to Kaitāia) and the sometimes colourful characters who live there.

He paku whakatakinga tō ia hōtaka, he tawhiotanga i ngā wāhi matua, he paku hītori hoki mō te wāhi o te pō, ka mutu, e kite ana i te hiahia o ngā kaihautū Luke Board rāua ko Marcia Hopa kia puta rā anō, kia paruparu haere hoki, anā, kīhai i pēnā a Hawkesby, a Toogood, a Bouchier, a Timmins, a Tansley rānei.

Each episode features a short introduction, tour of key sights and a little history about that evening’s setting, with hosts Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa showing their willingness to get out and about and their shoes dirty in a way Hawkesby, Toogood, Bouchier, Timmins, or Tansley never did.

READ MORE:

* New game show Lucky Dip is a family affair

* How We Made: Iconic 1980s Kiwi TV show It's in the Bag



E tika ana tēnā āhuatanga ki konei, ina koa he tono nō rāua i ngā kaitākaro kia pōrangi pea te āhua – kaua noa i te pouaka whakaata ā-motu, engari ki mua hoki i ō rātou whānau. E mea ana au, hei āpitihanga ki te whakaatu i te atamai whānui (me ngā pātai pēnei: Ko wai te kanohi ngāi Aotearoa ki te $50? me, Ko te weka, te wētā rānei te momo ngāngara?), e kawatau ana hoki tā ngā kaiwhakataetae whakatauira i ngā pūkenga reretahi, i te āhua o te kuhu i ngā poihau ki te tarau roa, tētahi momo rerekē rānei o te kēmu poikōpiko pia.

That approach feels appropriate here, especially since they’re asking their contestants to potentially make a fool of themselves – not only on national television, but also in front of their whānau. You see, as well as showcasing their general knowledge (on posers like: Which person features on the New Zealand $50 note? and Is a weka or a wētā an insect?), those competing are expected to demonstrate a bit of hand-eye or physical co-ordination, which could come in the form of stuffing balloons down a pair of elasticated pants, or what’s best described as a number of variations on beer pong.

Mā te whakautu ngā pātai e rua e whaiwāhi ai ia kia ruku atu ki te puoto kia whai puiaki, engari kia riro rā anō i a ia, he wero kei te haere. Kāore i te rata ki tāu i toa? E oti i a koe te ruku anō. Engari e toa ai, me patu i tētahi wero tuarua.

Answering two questions earns them the right to dip into the barrel for a prize, but they’ll only earn it, by completing a challenge. Don’t like what you’ve won? Then you can have another dip. But you’ll only win that by polishing off a second task.

Supplied Mēnā kīhai koe i whakapae e hanga ōrite ana a Lucky Dip me It’s in the Bag, kua kawea e Luke Brid rātou ko Marcia Hope, ko tō rāua hoa kikorangi, te hōtaka i te taupuni ki te motu whānui. / If you didn’t think Lucky Dip reminded of you of It’s in the Bag before, now Luke Bird, Marcia Hopa and their blue friend have taken their show out of the studio and around the motu.

Koia pea te matangurungurutanga anake o te hōtaka – he tokoiti noa e whai wāhi ana ki te mura o te ahi i ia wiki (he tokorua pea i ētahi wā) – engari he raru iti noa tēnā.

That format does lead to the show’s only real disappointment – only so many people get a shot at televised glory each week (sometimes as little as two) – but that’s a minor quibble.

Nā reira, he aha rā ngā puiaki? Ko ngā tino puiaki ko tētahi waka, me tētahi umu hāngi, tae rā anō hoki ki ngā puiaki ngoikore e rata nei te marea, engari ko te nuinga he haerenga ā-whānau, he pēke moe, he mīhini whakamahana ā-waho, me kāri pūtea toa hokohoko hoki.

So what can they win? Well, there are the top draws of a ute and a hāngi cooker, as well as crowd-pleasing booby prizes, but in the main they are practical things like family trips, sleeping bags, outdoor heaters and supermarket vouchers.

E nanea ana te nuinga o ngā toki i te kawe atu i tētahi taonga ki te kāinga, ahakoa te aha, engari tērā a Tania nō Taumarunui, i pūkeke kia whai i “tētahi mea paruhi – kaua noa te mīhini tūwiri e hiahiatia nei e tōku hoa rangatira”. He kaimahi ia ki te iSite paetata, me tana hātakēhi hoki, kua whakakākahu ki tāna e kīia nei ko te “momo ōpaki” a te tāone, arā, he kākahu omanga hāneanea taetahi. I te tuatahi, te āhua nei, i te pukuhohe ia – mea rawa ake, ka puta mai ngā toki e toru ana ki te papatūwaewae, kua ōrite hoki ngā kākahu, engari kua paku rerekē ngā kano. Engari, kei pōhēhē koe kua ōrite ngā kākahu i ngā tāone katoa o Aotearoa, hei tērā wiki, ko te tarau poto me te hingareti ki a ngāi Hāwera.

Most contestants appear happy to take home anything, although Taumarunui’s Tania was determined to get “something really cool – not the drill-set my partner wants me to win”. A worker at the local iSite, she was a hoot, clad in what she described as the town’s “smart causal” attire of a monochrome tracksuit. Initially, she appeared to be joking – then the next three competitors all walked on stage wearing the same thing, albeit in different hues. But before you think Kiwis in small towns dress the same don’t fret, it’s short and singlets a-go-go in Hāwera next week.

Supplied He kaha nō tā Luke Bird whakahīhī kōhimuhimu, tana whakahohe i te toki, me tana akiaki tē mimiti, kāhore he wāhi ngoikore i Lucky Dip. / Between his whispered asides, stream-of-consciousness banter and boundless encouragement Luke Bird ensures there’s never a dull moment on Lucky Dip.

Ahakoa te whakapeto ngoi a ngā toki, ko ngā kaihautū kē te puru rourou o Luck Dip On the Road. Tērā a Hopa, e whakamīharo atu ana me āna tirohanga tūturu nei ki ngā puiaki, engari tērā hoki te wairua pīatata, te kura o te ahi, ko Bird, e akiaki pai ana (i muri i tana pakanga pepa-kutikuti-toka, ka tauākī atu ia, he wero noho hītengitengi, ehara pea i te wero ā-hinengaro).

For all the participants’ efforts though, Lucky Dip On the Road’s real secret sauce remains its hosts. While Hopa is a hoot with her deadpan assessments of the potential prizes, glittering, luminous host Bird is a whirligig of emotions and enthusiasm (after taking part in a fierce paper-scissors-rock battle, he declares it to be more squat challenge than mental contest).

He kaha nō tā Luke Bird whakahīhī kōhimuhimu, tana whakahohe i te toki, me tana akiaki tē mimiti (e tae rā anō ana ki ētahi paku āwhina kua whakamā ai pea a Toogood, a Hawkesby rānei), kāhore he wāhi ngoikore i ngā mēneti 30 tere whakangahau nei e hautūtia ana e kaiwaiata whakaari, me te kaihautū o mua o Sidewalk Karaoke.

Between his whispered asides, stream-of-consciousness banter and boundless encouragement (which even includes some underhand assistance that even Toogood or Hawkesby might have blanched at), the trained opera singer and former Sidewalk Karaoke host ensures there’s never a dull moment on this fast-paced 30-minutes of full-on fun.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.

Lucky Dip on the Road 8pm, Sundays, Whakaata Māori. Episodes are also available to stream on maoritelevision.com. The show is still touring Aotearoa until the end of November. For the itinerary and a chance to book free tickets to a recording near you, visit eventfinda.co.nz/Lucky Dip On the Road.