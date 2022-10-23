He aha te kaipuoro Teeks e whakawhetai nei ki ngā mea tē hua mai i tāna umanga, waihoki ngā mea i hua mai

Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui descendant Te Karehana Gardener-Toi’s music is set to be featured on the Netflix series, Easy.

Inā ia rā te reo rōreka o te kaiwaiata kōmanawa paetata Teeks (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui). He mīere ōna, he kowanitanga hoki. E kaha ana, e pānekeneke ana hoki. Ka waiata ana ia i tētahi waiata pōuri, kua heke pea te roi i te mata.

Local soul singer Teeks (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) has one hell of a voice. It’s got honey, and it’s got grit. There’s power there, as well as vulnerability. When he sings a sad song, tears might roll down your cheeks.

Read this story in English here.

I tana whānautanga kua tapaina ko Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, ā, i tupu ake te rahi o tōna ao ki te Hokianga, ka mutu, ko te kapa haka, ko Bob Marley, ko Elvis hoki ngā whakaaweawenga i mua i tāna rongo i ngā kaiwaiata kōmanawa pēnei i a Maxwell me D’Angelo.

Born Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, he grew up mostly in Hokianga, with kapa haka, Bob Marley and Elvis early inspirations before discovering neo-soul artists such as Maxwell and D’Angelo.

READ MORE:

* Teeks to take Auckland's Spark Arena for immersive one-night show

* Lorde, Rob Ruha, and L.A.B. among 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards nominees

* Kiwi soul singer Teeks signs with Beyonce's publicist



Nō āna kaponga tuatahi i te 2017 a Teeks i whiwhi ai i ngā tohu me te aronga a te minenga, nō taua wā hoki, kua kitea i Vogue, kua whai kōpae kōura ki Āwherika ki te Tonga, kua whakatū hoki i ngā konohete NZSO kua hokona-katoatia.

Teeks started winning awards and audiences right from his first recordings in 2017, and has since appeared in Vogue, had a gold record in South Africa, performed sold-out shows with the NZSO.

Kua noho ia ki Tāmaki Makaurau, ā, e whakatū ana hoki i tāna whakaaturanga whare tapere tuatahi Just For Tonight ki tō Tāmaki Spark Arena hei te 12 o Noema, he whakaaturanga tata, e rumaki ana hoki, e tū nei ki tētahi papatūwaewae “porohita” hurihuri hei pokapū.

Now living in Auckland, Teeks headlines his first arena show Just For Tonight at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 12, a special up-close immersive event performed “in the round” with a rotating central stage.

Mataara Stokes E whakatū ana a Teeks i tāna whakaaturanga whare tapere tuatahi Just For Tonight ki tō Tāmaki Spark Arena hei te 12 o Noema. / Teeks headlines his first arena show Just For Tonight at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 12.

E MANAKO ANA AU, 10 TAU KI MURI, KUA MŌHIO AU... | I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I HAD KNOWN…

Ka tae mai ngā whaiwāhitanga ki ahau ina tatari ahau. Ina tamariki ana koe, e nui ana tō ngahau ki te ao, me tō anamata. Mōku ake, i hiahia au kia tito puoro nōku e nohinohi ana; kāhore āku mahere E.

That the opportunities I sought would happen for me if I gave them time. When you’re young, you have so much excitement about life and what your future might hold. In my case, I wanted to make music from a very early age; I never had a plan B.

Engari, i aku hokinga mahara, kua whakawhetai ahau ki ngā mea tē hua mai ai, waihoki ngā mea i hua mai, tā te mea he wā ōna kīhai au i takatū kia koke whakamua. Ahakoa pea taku matangurunguru i taua wā, he āwhina hoki ō ēnā mea e takahi ai au i tēnei ara.

But in retrospect, I’m very grateful to look back at the things that didn’t happen as well as the ones that did, because sometimes I just wasn’t quite ready for that next step. Even though I was disappointed at the time, those things also helped me along this path.

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA WHAKAWHITI TŌKU AO KI TŌ... | I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

Taku kurī. He rawe tōna ao. Kāhore ōna āwangawanga. Ka whāngaia, ka moe ia hei tāna e hiahia nei, ka hīkoi tahi māua. Ka rongo ia i te katoa o tōku aroha, ā, he ao ngāwari tōna. Kua nanea.

My dog. He has a great life. He has no worries about anything. He gets fed, he sleeps whenever he likes, I take him for walks. He gets all the love and affection in the world, and life is so simple for him. He’s content.

Mataara Stokes “I hiahia au kia tito puoro nōku e nohinohi ana; kāhore āku mahere E.” / “I wanted to make music from a very early age; I never had a plan B.”

E MANAKO ANA AU, I IA RĀ, KUA KAINGA... | I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

Te kai o Nihona. Ina koe, pēnei i tētahi oko pai o te ramen. Kei tērā oko ngā mea katoa e mākona ai koe, anō hoki te makue. E kaingākautia ana e au.

Japanese food. Like, a good bowl of ramen, in particular. It’s got everything you want in that bowl, and it’s delicious. I love it.

E MANAKO ANA KUA NOHO AU KI... | I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

Nihona. E tino hanga heneti ana tēnā, tā te mea e oti i ahau te kai i tērā ramen! Heoti, kāore anō au kia tae ki Nihona, engari kua roa nei e hiahia ana. E kaingākau ana au ki te ahurea, ngā kai, me ngā hoahoa pūere ki Nihona, ka mutu e ngākau whiwhita ana ki te anime. Nā reira, e whakapoapoatia ana au e Nihona, engari me mātua tae atu pea au ā mua i taku whakatau ki hūnuku atu ki kō...

Japan. Which makes a lot of sense, because then I could eat all that ramen! Actually, I’ve never been to Japan, but I’ve always wanted to. I love Japanese culture and food and their fashion scene, and I’m also a huge anime fan. So Japan really appeals to me, but I guess I should visit first before I move all the way over there…

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA NOHO TE TANGATA NEI KI TE PŪTEA... | THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

Ko Tāme Iti. He momo anō ia, he tuahangata ōku. E rata ana ki tōna tāera. He mātāpono tūtika ōna, he wairua ngahau hoki ahakoa te mahi, engari he tipua tonu.

Tāme Iti. He’s an icon, and a personal hero of mine. I like his aesthetic. He’s got strong principles and a playful nature in everything he does, but he’s also a bad-ass.

I rata au ki tērā kiriata ōna i toro ai ia ki tērā hōtera i Pōneke, panoni ai i tōna ingoa i tētahi peitatanga, he hē nō te whakahua, kātahi kua whakatangihia tētahi waiata nā Snoop Dogg hei tuarongo. Me tokomaha ake ngā tāngata pēnei i a ia.

I loved that video where he went into that hotel in Wellington and changed his misspelled name on a painting, and they had Snoop Dogg playing in the background. We need a few more people like him.

FACEBOOK E whakatika ana a Tāme Iti i tōna ake ingoa ki tētahi peitatanga nā Dean Proudfoot ki Pōneke. / Tāme Iti corrects his own name on a painting by Dean Proudfoot in Wellington.

E MANAKO ANA AU E KORE E RANGONA ANŌ... | THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

Tērā oro ina inu ana tētahi i tētahi kapu. Anā... tērā oro ngongo. E tiotio ana ki te taringa. Kāhore he take e pēnā ai te oro.

That sound some people make when they drink from a cup. You know… like a slurping noise. That’s one sound I can’t stand. I don’t think it’s necessary to make that sound.

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA WHAKAPAU I TE HANAREI KI... | I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

Tōku kuia. Kei Tauranga ia e noho ana, ā, reira hoki ahau noho ai nōku e tupu ana. He tokomaha taku whānau ki reira. Kua tata 90 tau taku kuia, pea, engari he tokomaha hoki āna mokopuna. Ko ia te tapairu ki taku para wahine, me te pai hoki o te noho tahi ki a ia.

My nan. She lives in Tauranga, where I spent a lot of my time growing up. I’ve got heaps of whānau there. My nan is almost 90, I think, and she’s got a lot of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She’s the matriarch of my mum’s side of the family, and I love spending time with her.

Danni Bishara “Mēnā i kaha ake ā ngā tāngata whakanui i Te Tiriti o Waitangi, kua pai ake te motu.” / “If more people embraced the essence of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, I think the country would be a more beautiful place.”

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA PĒNEI A AOTEAROA... | I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Kua ngākau tuwhera, kua hiahia hoki ki te mārama ki ōna hītori, Koia pea te mea hirahira ki a tātou e koke whakamua ai. Mēnā i kaha ake ā ngā tāngata whakanui i Te Tiriti o Waitangi, kua pai ake te motu. E manako ana au ka toutou te hunga rangatahi i tēnā ahi e whitawhita ai tātou katoa.

Open and willing to acknowledge its own history. I think that’s the most important thing in order for us to all move forward together. If more people embraced the essence of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, I think the country would be a more beautiful place. I’m hoping the younger generation start to really turn the tide and help get us to that place a lot faster.

NGĀ KŌWHIRINGA TERE A TEEKS | TEEKS’ QUICK SHOTS:

MARVIN GAYE or AL GREEN

NOVEL or BIOGRAPHY

STREAM IT or AT THE MOVIES

INTROVERT or EXTROVERT

PLAYLIST or WHOLE ALBUM

BIGGIE or TUPAC

HOME or TRAVEL

NIGHT CLUB or BUSH WALK

SPRING or AUTUMN

MUSEUM or ART GALLERY

SAD BALLAD or DANCEFLOOR BANGER

WHITE SINGLET or BLACK T-SHIRT

CHOCOLATE or CHEESE

ROAD TRIP or CITY HOLIDAY

SUNRISE or SUNSET

NECTARINE or PEACH

SWIMMING POOL or OCEAN

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.